It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As the war in Ukraine rages on, up to 100 people are being killed every day in fighting in the east of the country, where Russia has centered its military efforts in recent weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Russia has "likely suffered a similar death toll" in the first three months of its invasion to that of the Soviet Union during its nine years of war in Afghanistan, the UK Ministry of Defence said Monday.

Here are today's latest developments:

Russian soldier gets life sentence in first war crimes trial: A court in Kyiv has found 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin guilty of war crimes and sentenced him to life in prison. Shishimarin, who pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian, is the first soldier to be sentenced for war crimes since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Poland ends energy relationship with Russia: Poland's government has terminated a 30-year-old agreement with Russia over gas supplies and infrastructure, the country's climate minister, Anna Moskwa announced Monday. The agreement included the supply of gas via the Yamal pipeline and the construction and maintenance of infrastructure related to the transit of gas through Poland.

Up to 100 people killed daily in eastern Ukraine, president says: Zelensky said as many as 100 people are dying every day in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky made the comment Sunday while speaking to press alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda. He was responding to a question about an online petition to allow men of conscription age -- between the ages of 18 and 60 -- to leave Ukraine. "Today, from 50 to 100 people could be killed here in the most complicated area, in the east of our country," Zelensky said.

Russian death toll in Ukraine "likely similar" to Soviet war in Afghanistan, says UK: Russia has "likely suffered a similar death toll" in the first three months of its invasion of Ukraine to that of the Soviet Union during its nine years of war in Afghanistan, the UK Ministry of Defence said Monday. "A combination of poor low-level tactics, limited air cover, a lack of flexibility, and a command approach which is prepared to reinforce failure and repeated mistakes has led to this high casualty rate, which continues to rise in the Donbas offensive," the ministry said in an intelligence update.

More than 6.5 million have fled Ukraine, says UN: At least 6.5 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, according to the latest United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data.

Ukrainian presidential adviser rules out ceasefire or concessions: Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, has ruled out a ceasefire with Russia and said Kyiv would not accept any deal with Moscow that involved ceding territory. "The war will not stop (after any concessions). It will just be put on pause for some time,” he told Reuters in an interview on Saturday. Podolyak said making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting.