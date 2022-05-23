Separatist leader says a tribunal is planned for Ukrainian prisoners from Azovstal: Russian state news

Children play in front of a damaged building in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 23. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

In a letter addressed to the children of Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed sympathy for what they have gone through under Russian's invasion.

"In any other year, children like you would be spilling out of your homes and schools to play with your friends, to chase a football... to simply enjoy what is supposed to be a uniquely carefree time in your lives. Of course, this is not any other year," Johnson wrote in the letter, which was posted on his Twitter in both English and Ukrainian.

"You should be immensely proud. Proud of your country, your parents, your families and your soldiers, and most of all proud of yourselves," Johnson wrote, praising them as role models "for children and adults everywhere."

He went on to say, "You are not alone. You may be separated from your friends at home, but you have millions of others all over the world."

In the letter, Johnson referenced his visit to Kyiv last month, during which he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He ended it saying he believes Ukraine will win the war and that he hopes one day soon they will be able to return to their homes, schools and families.

Johnson has been under intense political pressure in recent months, becoming the first UK premier in history found to have broken the law in office as part of the "Partygate" scandal. His government is also grappling with a cost of living crisis.

