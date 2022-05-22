UK Prime Minister to “redouble efforts” to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Downing Street statement says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Paddington Station in London, England, on May 17. (Andrew Matthews/Pool/Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid" to Ukraine, his office said Sunday.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson spoke about the "despicable" blockade of the key port city of Odesa, according to the statement. The Prime Minister will work to "ensure that the country was able to export to the rest of the world," according to a 10 Downing Street statement.

"The leaders agreed on the need for the international community to remain united in its condemnation of Putin’s barbarism," the statement said.

In Johnson’s view, "every country had a duty to help Ukraine in their struggle for freedom, both now and in the long-term," as he reiterated the British people are "1000% behind the people of Ukraine."

Johnson also "expressed his profound hope that they would, along with all the people of Ukraine, be able to return to life as normal one day soon."