It's 3 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Residents take out their belongings from their house ruined by the Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 21. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

In the early morning hours on Sunday in Ukraine, these are the latest developments in the war:

Russia bans more than 900 Americans from entering the country, including President Biden and Secretary Blinken: Russia published its updated "stop list" on Saturday, banning a total of 963 American officials and figures from entering the country.

The updated list included the majority of US senators and members of the House of Representatives, former and current government officials, journalists, military personnel, advocates, citizens, CEOs — and even a few deceased individuals.

Longtime Arizona. Sen. John McCain and Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Melissa Drisko, who both died in 2018, were included on the list, as well as Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State under President Donald Trump.

Russians destroy Pavlograd bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk: Russians destroyed the bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ukraine's Luhansk region, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of the regional military administration, in a post on his Telegram page on Saturday.

Hayday said this will "greatly complicate the evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid," but right now, "there is a connection between the cities."

Hayday also reported 57 people were evacuated on Saturday from the Luhansk region.

More than a thousand apartments and 11 educational institutions are damaged in Lozova: A Russian missile strike on Lozova in the Kharkiv region on Friday damaged more than a thousand apartments and eleven educational institutions, according to Mayor Serhiy Zelensky in a video statement posted on Telegram Saturday.

"The figures are shocking: 11 educational institutions, including five schools. There are questions about the amount of damage suffered by a hospital and a clinic. Our Palace of Culture was completely destroyed too," said Zelensky.

More than 1,000 educational institutions destroyed by Russian Army since the start of the war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1,000 educational institutions have been destroyed by the Russian Army since the start of the war.

“The Russian Army destroyed 1,873 educational institutions. This is a colossal scale of losses,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.

The figure includes primary schools, universities, kindergartens, and other institutes impacted by Russian shelling since the war began last February.

'The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult,': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday "the situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," as the Russian army has been escalating the attacks on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk over the past few days.