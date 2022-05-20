"Many dead" following missile strike in a village in the Chernihiv region, Zelensky says in nightly address

A uniformed soldier stands near a crater in the middle of a courtyard in Desna, Chernihiv, on Tuesday, May 17. (Courtesy of Operation Command North/Handout/Reuters)

In the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv, the village of Desna was hit with Russian missiles Thursday left many dead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday. Desna is 40 forty miles from the border with Belarus.

“Russian strikes on Chernihiv region, in particular the terrible blow on the Desna, there is an analysis of debris, many dead,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.

There are “constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine, the Donbas is completely destroyed — all this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” he continued.

“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible,” he said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the liberation of the Kharkiv region, Zelensky said.

“In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure. There's hell, and that's no exaggeration. The brutal and absolutely senseless bombing of Severodonetsk ... There were 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day,” he continued.

“The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army — all this is not just fighting during the war.”

“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible. This is what will qualify the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which the occupiers will definitely be brought to justice,” he added.

“The first trial in Ukraine against a Russian war criminal has already begun. And it will end with the full restoration of justice within the international tribunal. I'm sure of it. We will find and bring to justice all those who give and carry out criminal orders,” he concluded.