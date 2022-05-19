Biden offers "strong support" for Finland and Sweden's NATO bids after meeting with leaders at White House

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 19. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden expressed support for the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, calling it "a momentous day" after meeting with the countries' leaders at the White House.

"Today I am proud to welcome and offer the strong support of the United States for the applications of two great democracies and two close, highly capable partners, to join the strongest, most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world. Two proud independent countries exercising their sovereign rights all states possess to decide their own security," Biden said in the Rose Garden, flanked by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

"Today, there is no question: NATO is relevant, it is effective, and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said.

"Sweden and Finland are already among our closest partners on a range of issues," he said.

"Finnish and Swedish troops, they have already served shoulder to shoulder with US and NATO forces in Kosovo, in Afghanistan and in Iraq. And both Finland and Sweden are already working in coordination with the United States and our other allies and partners to support the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russia's invasion," Biden added.

Biden said the countries already meet all of NATO requirements, "and then some."