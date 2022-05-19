It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Pro-Russian troops stand next to buses carrying members of the Ukrainian forces from the Azovstal steel works to a detention facility in Olenivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, on May 17. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Russia's says 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol since Monday, and the World Food Programme has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow grain shipments to leave Ukrainian ports or risk widespread hunger.

Here's the latest on the war in Ukraine:

Almost 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender: The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that 771 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,730 since Monday.

Calls for Ukrainian grain shipments: A failure to open closed ports in Ukraine to ship grains out will bring millions of people to the brink of starvation, said the executive director of the World Food Programme.

Civilian infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes: The town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, an important hub for the Ukrainian military, is coming under increasing attack from Russian missiles and artillery, according to Ukrainian officials, and civilian infrastructure has been damaged.

Russian offensive fails: The Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces trying to break through to Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, had suffered losses and retreated. Despite artillery and missile attacks by Russian forces on a wide front over the past 24 hours, there are no signs they have taken new territory.

Russian civilian killed: One civilian was killed and several people were wounded as a result of Ukrainian strikes in Russia’s western region of Kursk at dawn on Thursday, according to regional governor Roman Starovoit.

Scholz proposes solidarity fund: The European Union must start preparations for rebuilding Ukraine by setting up a solidarity fund to aid Kyiv in covering the billions of euros reconstruction will cost, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Biden to meet Finnish and Swedish leaders: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Finland and Sweden on Thursday as part of a show of support by the United States after the two nations submitted their formal applications to become NATO members.