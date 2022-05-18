No major battlefield gains expected for either side in the coming weeks, NATO military official says
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
The NATO alliance doesn't expect significant gains for either side of the battlefield in Ukraine in coming weeks, a NATO military official with knowledge of the intelligence told CNN on Wednesday.
"I think we'll be in a standstill for a while," the official said.
According to the official, the current NATO discussion is that the momentum has shifted significantly in favor of Ukraine and the debate within NATO circles is now over whether it is possible for Kyiv to retake Crimea and the Donbas territories seized by Russia and Russian-backed separatists, respectively, in 2014.
"I think they could [retake Crimea and the Donbas], yes," the official said. "Not now, not soon, but if they can keep up the fight I think so."
"I do question if they actually should fight to get their territory back," referencing a potential backlash by the local population in some of those areas.
3 hr 39 min ago
Ukraine says it has recaptured more territory in Kharkiv
From CNN's Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych and Julia Presniakova
The Ukrainian armed forces say they have recaptured another settlement in the Kharkiv region, as troops continue their counter-attacks in the area.
They also reported heavy fighting in the Luhansk region, where Russian forces continue attempts to destroy Ukrainian defenses.
In Kharkiv, the general staff said Wednesday that "as a result of the offensive of our troops, the settlement of Dementiivka was liberated."
Dementiivka is about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Kharkiv.
The general staff said fighting continued in other parts of the area and Russian forces were advancing around the village of Ternova, close to the border north-east of Kharkiv.
The Russians appear to be trying to block Ukrainian forces from advancing towards their nearby supply lines inside Ukraine.
Elsewhere the Ukrainian National Guard reported that in Luhansk region, its Rapid Reaction Brigade had destroyed bridges to stop the advance of Russian forces towards the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Video posted by the National Guard indicates the bridges were destroyed in the past few days.
It said that blowing up the bridges would help the defense of areas still under Ukrainian control.
In the same area, the general staff reported air strikes against several towns along the front lines, as well as areas around the town of Bakhmut, a key hub for Ukrainian defensive efforts. It said that attempts to break through Ukrainian lines in the Adviivka area had been repelled.
Ukrainian units also continue to hold off Russian forces trying to advance south into Donetsk region, according to the general staff, which said they inflicted losses on the Russians around Dovhenke, north-west of the strategically important city of Sloviansk. The Russians have been trying to break through in that area for more than a month.
3 hr 48 min ago
Treasury secretary: US will likely block Russian debt payments starting next week
From CNN’s Matt Egan
USTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday signaled US officials will likely end a carve-out in Western sanctions that has allowed Russia to continue making payments on its debt and avoid a default.
Speaking at a press conference in Germany, Yellen said it is “reasonably likely” to expect the license will be allowed to expire on May 25.
“There has not been a final decision on that. But I think it’s unlikely it would continue,” Yellen said.
Such a move would effectively block Russia from paying US bondholders, raising the risk of a default. Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debt since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.
US sanctions introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine ban transactions with Russia’s central bank, finance ministry and national wealth fund. However, the Treasury Department issued a license that allows for transactions related to debt payments.
“When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place and for investors to be able to sell securities,” Yellen said. “And the expectation was that it was time-limited.”
Yellen signaled she is not concerned about the potential spillover caused by ending the license.
“Russia is not able right now to borrow in global financial markets. It has no access to capital markets,” Yellen said. “If Russia is unable to find a legal way to make these payments and they technically default on their debt, I don’t think that really represents a significant change in Russia’s situation. They’re already cut off from global capital markets and that would continue.”
3 hr 48 min ago
Turkish official holds calls with Swedish and Finnish counterparts on NATO membership applications
From Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held phone calls with his counterparts from Sweden and Finland as well as Germany, the US and the UK to discuss NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland, among other topics.
“In the context of Sweden and Finland's membership applications to NATO, the expectation that concrete steps will be taken to address Turkey's national security concerns was communicated. It was underlined that if Turkey's expectations were not met, the progress of the process would not be possible,” according to a readout of the meeting.
“During the meetings, it was also emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG and FETO members to exist in NATO members and other countries. It was stated that there should be no discrimination between terrorist organizations and that all forms of terrorism should be fought in a spirit of unity and solidarity,” the readout added.
Erdogan has accused the two countries of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a 2016 coup attempt, which Gulen denies. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Erdogan also said Sweden did not extradite 30 people whom Turkey sees linked to terrorism.
According to the readout, the reversal of defense export bans and of sanctions against Turkey were also addressed.
Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan told his party's members of parliament in Ankara that he expects NATO member countries to “understand” Turkey’s security issues.
3 hr 40 min ago
Ukrainians target Russian tank 8 miles from Ukraine-Russia border, videos show
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region targeted a Russian tank, with the tank firing back as well, according to new videos circulating on social media.
CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the videos. It's unclear when the firefight with the tank happened, but it took place near the village of Nove, just 8 miles (about 12 kilometers) south of the Ukraine-Russia border.
The three videos show a Russian tank near a network of trenches dug on the western shoulder of Highway 105. Troops are seen in the trenches, but it's unclear whether they are Russian or Ukrainian.
The Russian tank was seen on fire, spinning around and then firing.
Although it's unclear how the tank caught on fire, the second video gives some indication of what may have started it. In the video, the tank was seen heading north back toward the border and Russian-occupied territory, as well as toward a Ukrainian soldier equipped with a shoulder-fired missile.
The tank fired repeatedly in the direction where the soldier was last seen.
In a third video, a shoulder fired-missile was seen almost hitting the tank. Suddenly, the tank was seen firing and then crashing into a line of trees on the side of the road.
4 hr 13 min ago
US defense secretary says if Sweden joins NATO, it will make alliance "better at defending ourselves"
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
If Sweden joins NATO, the country will make the alliance “better at defending ourselves,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during opening remarks ahead of a bilateral meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist at the Pentagon on Wednesday.
“Your capabilities are modern, relevant and significant, and your addition to the alliance will make us all better at defending ourselves. And of course, that’s especially important at this crucial time,” Austin said, as the war in Ukraine continues.
“The United States strongly supports Sweden’s application for NATO membership,” Austin added.
Austin thanked Sweden for its help in supporting Ukraine through the past two-and-a-half months of the war.
“Sweden has joined the United States and our allies and partners in rushing urgently needed security assistance and humanitarian aid to the brave people of Ukraine,” Austin said. “Your leadership has helped bring renewed resolve and resolve to the Swedish defense and security establishment.”
Hultqvist said Russia’s war in Ukraine poses a “long-term threat to European security,” and called it a “time where the democracies of Europe and North America must stand together against Russia’s naked aggression.”
While the US and Sweden already work together militarily, Hultqvist said that “things have changed” because of Russia’s invasion.
“We’ve done a lot together to make interoperability to exercise together and to develop the relationship between our armed forces,” Hultqvist said. “From our point of view, we’ve seen it as something that has given stability to our part of Europe, but the war in Ukraine is a reality and things have changed.”
Hultqvist called Sweden’s decision to apply for NATO membership a “manifestation of our commitment to transatlantic security and transatlantic cooperation.”
“In tying our security even more closely to the security of the United States and others, we are exercising our right to make our own choices in providing for our security,” Hultqvist added.
Russian soldier pleads "fully" guilty in Kyiv court during first Ukraine war crime trial
From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne, Daria Markina in Kyiv and Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London
A Kyiv district court heard charges against a captured Russian soldier on Wednesday, as the country’s first war crime trial of symbolic importance gathers pace.
The Russian soldier stands accused of murder and “violating the laws and customs of war” under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.
21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin pleaded “fully” guilty on Wednesday and is facing a life sentence.
In a detailed outline of events, the prosecutor told the court that Shishimarin, along with four other Russian servicemen, stole a vehicle to hide from the shelling by Ukrainian forces. The group drove into the village of Chupakhivka, where they encountered an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on a mobile phone.
“Under the impression that the civilian intended to inform on them to Ukrainian Armed Forces, one of the soldiers ordered Shishimarin to kill the civilian,” the prosecutor said.
Citing articles 50 and 51 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, the prosecutor accused Shishimarin of firing several targeted shots using a Kalashnikov rifle from the back window of his car, hitting the victim in the head.
“The victim died from fractured skull injuries after the five soldiers left the scene,” the prosecutor said. After several days of hiding, the group eventually surrendered to local residents, the prosecutor added.
The trial has been adjourned until Thursday because too many members of the media were crowding the courtroom.
The judges will hear testimony from Shishimarin on Thursday, as well as from the victims’ widow. Two other witnesses will testify on behalf of the prosecution, including a Russian soldier present at the scene of the crime.
It is the first war crimes trial held since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The prosecutor expects there to be many more. So far, more than 12,000 war crimes have been recorded by Ukrainian authorities.
5 hr 31 min ago
NATO should "understand, respect and support" Turkey's security sensitivity, Erdogan says
From Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his party's members of parliament in Ankara that he expects NATO member countries to “understand” Turkey’s security issues over Finland and Sweden's bids to join the alliance.
“We expect our allies to understand, respect and support our sensitivity. We have a sensitivity to protect our borders against terrorism. None of our allies showed respect to this sensitivity as we expected,” he said.
Erdogan said last week that he does not view the NATO applications of Sweden and Finland “positively” and would not support it if they sanction Turkey.
“NATO's enlargement is meaningful to us only to the extent that our sensitivities are respected. Asking us for support to NATO membership while providing every kind of support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization amounts to incoherence, to say the least,” Erdogan added.
Erdogan accused the two countries of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a 2016 coup attempt, which Gulen denies.
The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Erdogan also said Sweden did not extradite 30 people whom Turkey sees linked to terrorism.
“You will not hand over terrorists to us, but you will ask us to support you to join NATO. We cannot say 'yes' to making this security organization deprived of security,” he said.
“They wanted to come on Monday. Do not bother, there is no need,” he added, regarding the high-level diplomatic delegation that was expected to come for the talks over the issue.
6 hr 21 min ago
US secretary of state: Food insecurity has been "exacerbated dramatically" by Russia’s war in Ukraine
From CNN's Michael Conte and Kylie Atwood
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for “adding another 40 million people to those who are food insecure."
“There was a preexisting condition, as it were, when it comes to food insecurity in many places. It’s been exacerbated dramatically by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, adding another 40 million people to those who are food insecure,” said Blinken in remarks before a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari.
Blinken is in New York to attend a ministerial on food security in the afternoon.
“We’re coming together… to look at concrete steps we can take to address the food insecurity issues, to help people in need around the world,” said Blinken.
More context: The Biden administration is working closely with European allies to try to develop routes to get Ukrainian wheat and corn out of the country after Russia blocked Ukrainian ships from departing with grain that is vital for food supplies around the world, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.
There is no silver bullet to solve the complicated challenge and officials are considering a wide array of options to get the food exports safely out by rail, sea and air, two US diplomats and four European diplomats told CNN. Possible scenarios are being studied and devised whether Russia consents or not.
The challenge is a major focus for Blinken as he convenes a ministerial meeting on food security and chairs a discussion on the matter at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, the diplomats said.