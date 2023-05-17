Russia is launching larger aerial attacks at Ukraine from several directions at once, targeting command and control centers in Kyiv and other high-value locations, a US official said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces say they have liberated parts of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.
Here are the latest developments:
- Kyiv air assault: The Ukrainian capital was struck early Tuesday by a missile attack that was "exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of missiles in the shortest time possible," said Serhiy Popko head of the Kyiv city military administration. Popko added that "the vast majority of enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed."
- Patriot system hit: Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the strikes took out a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kyiv. A US official said they were assessing the damage to the system but denied it had been destroyed. Ukraine said it intercepted all 18 Russian missiles launched at the country in the early hours of Tuesday, including six Kinzhal missiles — a claim rejected by Russia's defense minister.
- Battle in Bakhmut: Ukrainian forces have liberated substantial areas to the north and south of the embattled eastern city, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar claimed. Russia’s attempted offensive actions around the city have been "unsuccessful," according to the Ukrainian General Staff. But Maliar acknowledged that Russia is also making advances in Bakhmut, bringing in paratroopers and "destroying the city with artillery."
- UK weapons: Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range "Storm Shadow" missiles provided by Britain to strike Russian targets, two US officials and a Western official said. The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is typically launched from the air.
- Western support: The Council of Europe, the main body governing human rights on the continent, met at its fourth summit in almost 75 years on Tuesday, with a "top priority" of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s war. Meantime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department would not rule out designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its accused atrocities in Ukraine. The UK and the Netherlands also say they are working to build an "international coalition" to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets.
- Grain deadline looms: Efforts are ongoing to extend a deal to allow the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, the UN aid chief said. It is set to expire on Thursday if not renewed — something that is critical to limit "future shock" to the security of global food supplies, the International Rescue Committee said Tuesday.