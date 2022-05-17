After nearly three months under relentless attack from Russia, Ukrainian forces have completed their "combat mission" in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to a statement by the country’s military.
Here's the latest:
- Mariupol on the brink: Commanders of Ukrainian units stationed in Mariupol's massive Azovstal steelworks plant have been ordered “to save the lives of their personnel,” according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they announced the end of their "combat mission" in the besieged southern city . Hundreds of people were evacuated on Monday from the steel plant, the final holdout in a city that had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
- Missile attack in western Ukraine: A Ukrainian military base about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the border with Poland was targeted in a Russian missile attack early Tuesday morning, according to Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military administration. He gave no further details in a late-night Telegram post.
- Putin responds to Nordic nations' NATO moves: The Russian President said the entry of Sweden and Finland into the US-led alliance will not create a threat to Russia, but military expansion into the territory will "certainly cause our response." The Swedish government said on its website that it has decided to apply for NATO membership, following a similar declaration from Finland on Sunday.
- But Turkey may block their bids: Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he would not approve Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership if they sanction Ankara. It follows comments by Erdogan last week that he was not looking "positively" at the prospect of the two Nordic countries joining NATO, accusing both Sweden and Finland of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations."
- Russian oil ban and sanctions: European Union leaders were unsuccessful in reaching unanimity on banning Russian oil during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers, Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said Monday. Borrell said “unhappily” it was not possible to reach an agreement on a sixth sanctions package against Moscow.
- Economic hit: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause European growth to slow and inflation to rise at a faster than expected rate, according to the latest EU Commission economic forecasts. It said the war has caused commodity prices to rise, disrupted supply chains and increased uncertainty.