It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Oleg Psiuk, center, the frontman of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, speaks to the press at a news conference in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 17. (Mykola Tys/AP)

The Ukrainian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 have said they will tour Europe to raise funds for the needs of the army and charitable foundations of Ukraine.

The band Kalush Orchestra won Saturday's contest, surfing a wave of goodwill from European nations to clinch the country's third Eurovision win.

Frontman Oleg Psyuk said during a press conference at the Lviv Media Center Ukraine on Tuesday: "We are going to tour Europe to raise funds for Ukraine and the Armed Forces. We will soon announce on our Instagram page the city where we will perform."

According to Psyuk, the band members plan to popularize Ukrainian language in music and want to promote the country's culture.

He added that the band is going to put the statuette of the Eurovision winner up for auction, and donate the proceeds to support the army.