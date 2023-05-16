World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:18 AM ET, Tue May 16, 2023
15 min ago

Russia launches fresh attack on Kyiv as Ukraine claims Moscow is on the back foot. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, on Monday, May 15.
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, on Monday, May 15. Libkos/AP

At least three people were injured in Kyiv early Tuesday after Ukraine's air defense systems intercepted UAVs and other flying objects, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

A Ukrainian military official said the "vast majority" of Russian targets in Kyiv's airspace were destroyed after the capital was hit by an "exceptional" air attack with UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Kyiv renews F-16s call: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded promises of fresh military aid from European leaders he met with in recent days but is still pressing allies to provide Kyiv with modern fighter jets. Ukraine specifically wants US-made F-16s, but many of its allies have so far been resistant to deliver weapons that would allow Kyiv to reach Russian soil.
  • Ukraine claims Russia on back foot: Speaking to reporters after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in England, Zelensky said Ukraine is "preparing very important counteroffensive steps," but added: "We really need some more time. Not too much." It comes as Ukraine says Russian forces are no longer capable of large-scale offensive action and are mainly on the defensive — but that Moscow is able to sustain the current rate of missile attacks.
  • Eastern gains: Ukraine's military says it has gained an advantage in some areas near the embattled city of Bakhmut in recent days. In its daily report Monday, the Ukrainian General Staff said there was heavy fighting around the eastern city and Russia had launched "unsuccessful offensive actions" in several locations to the west and southwest.
  • More on Bakhmut: Multiple social media videos from the city show intense battles raging among high-rise apartment buildings on its western edge. Filmed from the Ukrainian side, the footage shows strikes among the buildings in a district where Russia's Wagner mercenaries have been trying to win ground.
  • Tank training: The Pentagon said 31 M1 Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, where Ukrainian crews are expected to begin training on them in the next couple of weeks. The tanks are due to be sent to Ukraine in the fall. 
  • UN calls for grain deal extension: Martin Griffiths, the UN's emergency relief coordinator, said efforts are ongoing to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Russia has threatened to quit the deal over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.
12 min ago

Kyiv hit by "exceptional" air raid, Ukrainian military official says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16.
An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Kyiv was hit by an “exceptional” dense attack early Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian military official said in a Telegram post.

“This time, the enemy launched a complex assault from multiple directions simultaneously, using UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles. This attack was exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest time possible,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration. 

Popko added that “the vast majority of enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed.”

This marked the eighth attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May, Popko said.

Popko noted that falling debris was reported in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

The most damage was reported in Solomianskyi, where a non-residential building and several vehicles caught fire, Popko said.

“We are grateful to our air defense for protecting the lives of Kyiv residents!" Popko said.
7 min ago

Multiple loud explosions heard in Kyiv, at least 3 people injured

From CNN's Tatiana Arias and Josh Pennington

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16.
Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Civilians in Kyiv were ordered to seek shelter as multiple explosions were heard early Tuesday (local time). 

Air raid sirens went off throughout the city as Ukraine's air defense system was activated to intercept UAVs and other flying objects over several districts, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said via Telegram.

Initial reports indicate at least three people were wounded in the capital's Solomyanskyi district, Klitschko said, adding that falling debris set several cars on fire and damaged a large building.

"There have been explosions in Kyiv. Some have happened in the Solomyanskyi district. And in Shevchenkivskyi, rocket debris fell on the territory of the zoo. All emergency services are enroute," Klitschko said.
“Stay in shelters until the air-raid siren goes off!” Kyiv's regional military administration said on Telegram.
1 hr 40 min ago

CIA launches online campaign to recruit Russian spies

From CNN's Alex Marquardt in Washington

The Central Intelligence Agency has launched a new effort to capitalize on what US intelligence officials believe is an “unprecedented” opportunity to convince Russians disaffected by the war in Ukraine and life in Russia to share their secrets, posting a slickly produced, cinematic recruitment video online on Monday.

The push includes a new CIA channel on Telegram, the social media network that is a highly popular source of unfiltered news in Russia. The CIA first posted the video on Telegram, which ends with instructions on how to get in touch with the CIA anonymously and securely. The video is also being posted to its other social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

CIA officials involved in the project said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a historic opening “to have Russians come to us and deliver information the United States needs.” It also comes after a previous recruitment drive following the launch of the invasion that the officials said has been successful, with “contact coming in.”

The message, one official said, that they hope Russians who work in sensitive fields with access to valuable information now hear is: “We understand you, maybe better than you think.”

“We wanted to convey to Russians in their own language we know what they’re going through,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive project.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 23 min ago

Heavy shelling but little movement on eastern front lines, Ukraine's military says 

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

There’s been little change on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day, according to the Ukrainian military — but plenty of shelling.

In its daily report, the Ukrainian General Staff said there was heavy fighting around Bakhmut and that Russia had launched “unsuccessful offensive actions” in several locations to the west and southwest of the eastern city.

Russians also targeted other areas on the front lines in Donetsk, including Avdiivka, Mariinka and Vuhledar, with a mix of airstrikes and artillery fire. “There were 37 combat engagements. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting,” it said.

“Ukrainian defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks near the town of Mariinka,” it said. The town is in ruins and almost every civilian has left.

Yuriy Fedorenko, an officer in Ukraine’s 92nd Brigade, posted on Telegram that in Bakhmut Ukrainian defenders had managed not only to stabilize the situation but also to gain an advantage in some areas over the past three days.

“The enemy has been pushed away from the main routes of communication, which means that their intention to take Bakhmut in a vice grip has been thwarted,” Fedorenko said.

The General Staff said the Russians had launched more attacks with S-300 missiles against the town of Kostiantynivka, which lies west of Bakhmut.

Geolocated social media video also shows Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region, where the two sides are separated by the river Oskil in some areas.

The General Staff said that in Russian-occupied areas, civilians were still being pressured to take Russian citizenship.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, it said:

“People who agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupiers have been asked to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship in writing and accept Russian citizenship. Those who refuse are threatened by the invaders with dismissal from their jobs and further persecution.”

It also claimed that security checks on the civilian population had been stepped up in Crimea.

3 hr 24 min ago

31 US Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany for training of Ukrainian forces, Pentagon says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

Thirty-one M1 Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany ahead of a training program for Ukrainian forces on the US tanks, the Pentagon said Monday. 

The Ukrainian crews are expected to begin training at Grafenwohr in Germany in the next couple of weeks, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing Monday. The training program is expected to take several months, and the tanks are expected to be sent to Ukraine sometime in the fall. 

The tanks now arriving in Germany are specifically meant for training Ukrainian crews while the tanks that will ultimately be sent to Ukraine are going through refurbishment and preparation for shipment, Ryder said. 

“Because we’re doing this concurrently, we will be able to provide those tanks to them in the fall timeframe to get them into Ukraine before the end of the year,” Ryder said.
54 min ago

Ukraine says Russian forces are no longer capable of large-scale offensive actions

From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said Russian forces are no longer capable of large-scale offensive action and are mainly on the defensive — but Moscow is able to sustain the current rate of missile attacks.

Defense Intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian television Monday that Russia "is on the defensive" when it comes to discussing "the entire front line" and they are without the resources "to repeat large-scale offensive actions."

"They have been preparing for defense all this time, and this is a serious factor that the Ukrainian command certainly takes into account when preparing for the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories," the official added.

Yusov said the goal of Russian missile strikes have changed and their intensity has lessened since the winter when there were high-volume attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Russians had a shortage of some types of missiles, such as the Kalibr, he claimed.

“They are actively looking for ways to compensate for and change not only the Shaheds [Iranian-made attack drones] ...They are looking for weapons all over the world. So far, they have not been very successful," he said.

Despite this, Yusov said the Russians are "capable of sustaining the intensity of attacks,” at least for now. He estimated that they still have large stockpiles of S-300 missiles, which are capable of considerable destruction. The S-300 was designed as an anti-air weapon but the Russians have frequently used it in a ground-to-ground mode, in which it is not very accurate.

Yusov said that on Ukraine’s northern border, the Russians were increasingly using “subversive reconnaissance groups” that were trying to probe border regions. Some had shot at civilians in the northern region of Chernihiv, he alleged.

Belarus leader: The Ukrainian official also claimed that Kyiv was aware of the “health problems” of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, but said he would not elaborate on the topic "for various reasons." Lukashenko has not been seen in public since a recent visit to Moscow. On Sunday he did not appear at a national celebration in the capital Minsk to mark the annual Day of the State Flag, Emblem, and Anthem of Belarus.

3 hr 34 min ago

Wagner chief denies report he offered Russian intelligence to Ukraine in exchange for territory

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko, Victoria Butenko, Anna Chernova and Sana Noor Haq

Yevgeny Prigozhin has denied a report that he proposed sharing Russian intelligence with Kyiv in exchange for ceded territory around the besieged city of Bakhmut — a denial that came days after the Wagner chief issued a series of criticisms revealing deep fissures within Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post article was based on a trove of highly classified US intelligence documents leaked on social media in April, which revealed the degree to which the US has penetrated Wagner and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Post reported Sunday that Prigozhin offered to give the Ukrainian military information on Russian troop positions if Kyiv would pull back its forces from the area around Bakhmut, which remains a key battleground in the Kremlin’s attempted advance through eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin made the offer to Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, known as HUR, in January, the Post alleged. It quoted one leaked document as stating that Prigozhin met HUR officers in an unspecified country in Africa.

But the head of the Russian paramilitary group speculated the story could have been planted by his enemies, according to an audio message posted to his Telegram channel on Monday.

“I can say with confidence, if we’re being serious, that I have not been in Africa at least since the beginning of the conflict, but in fact a few months before the start of the SMO (Special Military Operation),” Prigozhin said, referring to Moscow’s euphemism for the war in Ukraine. “Therefore, I simply could not meet with anyone there physically.”

Read more here.