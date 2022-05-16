As fighting continues in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukrainian forces say they are making headway in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, two Nordic nations may soon be applying to join NATO — ditching longstanding neutrality.
Here are the latest developments:
- European countries eye NATO: Sweden's Prime Minister announced her party’s support for the country to apply to join NATO on Sunday — the latest Nordic nation to consider becoming part of the US-led military alliance. Finland also said Sunday it would apply to join NATO, ignoring Russian threats of possible retaliation. Both countries have previously refrained from joining for historic and geopolitical reasons.
- NATO's response: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Sunday that "Ukraine can win this war," and "Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives." He called Sweden and Finland's decisions "historic," adding that "NATO's door is open" to both countries.
- Hospital targeted: Russian forces fired at a hospital in Severodonetsk on Sunday, injuring nine civilians, according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. He added that Russians also shelled homes, a school and a chemical plant.
- Russian losses: The Ukrainian military claimed that Russian units have "suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment" as they try to advance westward to the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Meanwhile, Britain's Defense Ministry estimated that Russia may have lost as much as one third of the ground force it committed when it invaded Ukraine.
- Fighting on the ground: Ukrainian officials reported missile attacks and shelling in several regions this weekend, as Russian forces focus their efforts on the front lines in Luhansk. But they claimed further successes in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian troops have made significant advances to the north and east toward the Russian border.