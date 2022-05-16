Explosions heard in Lviv 

A series of explosions were heard in central Lviv around 12:45 a.m. local time (5:45 p.m. ET) Tuesday shortly after air raid sirens had sounded in the city.

One member of CNN’s team in Lviv heard an explosion to the north of the city center.

Another member of the CNN team saw air defenses lighting up to the northwest of the city; an eyewitness living in the same direction, about 30 kilometers away (18 miles) from the city, told CNN explosions could be heard there.

The all-clear sounded at 1:15 a.m. local time (6:15 p.m. ET).

In a short statement on his Telegram channel, Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said air defense systems had responded to the attack but gave no information about any sites hit.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, in a post on his Facebook page, said he could not confirm any information about possible missile strikes in the city. He paid tribute to military personnel operating air defense systems and said further details of the attack would be released in the morning.

Lviv and the surrounding area has been hit at least seven times since the start of the war.

In the first such attack on March 13, a large military base at Yavoriv, northwest of Lviv, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the border with Poland, was hit, killing more than 30.

An aircraft parts plant, a fuel depot and several electrical substations are among other targets hit by Russian missiles in Lviv in recent weeks.