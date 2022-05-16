Russians fired long range missiles targeting military training facility near Lviv, US defense official says
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
Russian forces fired long-range missiles over the last 24 hours that appeared to be targeting the Yavoriv military training facility near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a senior US defense official said Monday.
The official said there was “minimal damage” as a result of the strikes.
“I don't have perfect visibility on those strikes. They do appear to have been targeted at that training facility and again, what we what we can see from our perspective is minor damage to a few buildings,” the official said.
4 hr 49 min ago
Denmark, Iceland and Norway "strongly welcome" Finnish and Swedish decision to apply for NATO membership
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London
The leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway have welcomed Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for membership of NATO.
"We strongly welcome Finland and Sweden’s decisions to apply for NATO membership," the three nations said in a joint statement.
"We note that the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership are sovereign national decisions in line with Finland and Sweden’s right to choose their own security arrangements. Finland and Sweden have the right to pursue their accession process without any attempts of outside interference," the statement said.
More context: On Monday, the Swedish government announced its decision to apply for NATO membership after determining that membership "is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."
Last week, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Finland must apply for membership "without delay" and will complete the steps it needs to on the national level "in the next couple of days."
The three nations stressed Monday that Finnish and Swedish security are "a matter of common concern to us all."
"Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary," the three nations pledged.
They also vowed to do their"utmost to ensure a swift accession process, as Finland and Sweden already live up to the relevant criteria for NATO membership."
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre pledged in a separate statement to "further develop our Nordic defense cooperation."
5 hr 35 min ago
Swedish government says it has decided to apply for NATO membership
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
The Swedish government has said on its website that it has decided to apply for NATO membership.
"The Government’s assessment is that NATO membership is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," it said.
The statement said the decision is based on a "security analysis" that the government invited "other Riksdag (parliament) parties to take part in." Its conclusions were presented in a report on May 13.
Earlier Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Sweden should join NATO together with neighboring Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people."
When asked when exactly the country will hand in the application, she said it could it happen this week — either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. She added that it needs to be done in coordination with Finland.
5 hr 42 min ago
European Council president commends Sweden on decision to join NATO
From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London
President of the European Council Charles Michel commended Sweden and the Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on deciding to join NATO, calling it a “decision for the benefit of collective security and defense.”
In a tweet on Monday, Michel said, “With Sweden’s application to join NATO alongside its strategic partner Finland, our security becomes even stronger.”
“EU contribution to NATO deterrence is increasingly invaluable,” he added.
5 hr 53 min ago
Sweden should join NATO alongside Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people," prime minister says
From CNN's Per Bergfors Nyberg and Niamh Kennedy
Sweden should join NATO together with neighboring Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday.
Speaking during a joint news conference alongside Swedish opposition leader Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm Monday, Andersson emphasized that the current situation is "requiring" Sweden to join the military alliance.
"To ensure the safety of Swedish people the best way forward is to join NATO together with Finland," Andersson said.
Andersson said the Swedish government had decided to apply to become a member of NATO.
When asked when exactly the country will hand in the application, she said it could it happen this week — either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. She added that it needs to be done in coordination with Finland.
5 hr 58 min ago
Putin: Finland and Sweden's NATO entry isn't a threat to Russia, but military expansion will cause a response
From CNN's Katharina Krebs
President Vladimir Putin said Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO will not create a threat to Russia, but the "expansion of military infrastructure into this territory will certainly cause our response."
"As for the expansion of NATO, including through new members of the alliance which are Finland, Sweden — Russia has no problems with these states. Therefore, in this sense, expansion at the expense of these countries does not pose a direct threat to Russia," Putin said while speaking at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on Monday.
"But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory will certainly cause our response. We will see what it will be based on the threats that will be created for us," he added.
According to the Russian leader, the NATO expansion is "artificial" as the alliance goes beyond its geographic purpose and is influencing other regions "not in the best way."
The Russian president said that CSTO plays a very important stabilizing role in the post-Soviet space and expressed the hope that the possibilities and influence of the organization will only increase in "these difficult times."
"I hope that the organization, which over the previous years has turned into a full-fledged international structure, will continue to develop. I mean, in these difficult times," Putin said.
According to Putin, the leaders of the CSTO member countries on Monday will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation.
Putin added that he will inform the heads of states of the CSTO in detail about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the closed part of the summit.
Member states of the CSTO intend to hold a series of joint exercises this autumn, which will take place in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Putin said.
6 hr 8 min ago
Swedish defense minister will meet US counterpart
From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy and Alex Hardie in London
Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist will travel to the United States Monday to meet with his US counterpart, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin.
According to a statement on the Swedish Government's website, the meeting will take place on Wednesday after an invitation from the Pentagon.
Discussions will focus on “Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in Europe, bilateral cooperation and Sweden's upcoming application to join NATO,” the statement said.
China's defense policies and consequences for the US and Sweden will also be discussed, it adds.
Hultqvist will also meet with a large number of members of the US Congress, according to the statement.
7 hr 2 min ago
Finland and Sweden want to join NATO. Here's how it works and what comes next
From CNN's Joshua Berlinger
Finland and Sweden are poised to end decades of neutrality by joining NATO, a dramatic evolution in European security and geopolitics sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The two Nordic nations had long kept the military alliance at an arm's length, even while eying Russia to their east with caution.
But Moscow's assault on Ukraine has sparked renewed security concern across the region, and the leaders of each country have signaled their desire to join the bloc after more than 75 years of military non-alignment.
What's happened so far? Finnish leaders announced their intentions to join NATO on Thursday, and formally presented that desire at a press conference on Sunday.
In Sweden on Sunday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced during a press conference her party's support for the country to apply to join NATO.
The move must be approved by a vote in parliament in each country, but given the support of the ruling governments, that hurdle is expected to be passed comfortably.
What comes next? NATO has what it calls an "open door policy" on new members -- any European country can request to join, so long as they meet certain criteria and all existing members agree.
A country does not technically "apply" to join; Article 10 of its founding treaty states that, once a nation has expressed interest, the existing member states "may, by unanimous agreement, invite any other European State in a position to further the principles of this Treaty ... to accede."
NATO diplomats told Reuters that ratification of new members could take a year, as the legislatures of all 30 current members must approve new applicants.
Both Finland and Sweden already meet many of the requirements for membership, which include having a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy; treating minority populations fairly; committing to resolve conflicts peacefully; the ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and committing to democratic civil-military relations and institutions.
The process may not be without hurdles; Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was not looking at both countries joining NATO "positively," accusing them of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations."
In the meantime, both countries will have to rely on its current allies and partners for security guarantees, rather than Article 5 -- the clause which states an attack against one NATO nation is an attack against all, and which triggers a collective response in that event.
Sweden and Finland have received assurances of support from the United States and Germany should they come under attack, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed mutual security agreements with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts last week.
EU cuts growth forecasts and raises inflation outlook as impact of Ukraine war continues
From CNN's Robert North
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause European growth to slow and inflation to rise at a faster than expected rate, according to the latest EU Commission economic forecasts.
It says that the war has caused commodity prices to rise, disrupted supply chains and increased uncertainty.
The EU predicts that eurozone GDP will increase by 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. That compares to previous forecasts of 4% and 2.8%.
The EU Commission also says inflation in the eurozone is projected to increase to 6.1% in 2022. It is then predicting the rate to drop off sharply to 2.7% in 2023.
In its winter forecasts, the EU was forecasting inflation of 3.5% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023.
Paolo Gentiloni, commissioner for economy, said: “Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing untold suffering and destruction, but is also weighing on Europe's economic recovery. The war has led to a surge in energy prices and further disrupted supply chains, so that inflation is now set to remain higher for longer.”
The EU admitted that its forecasts were heavily dependent on the outcome of the war in Ukraine and it warned of further risks to energy prices, food prices and supply chains.
It also says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading to an economic decoupling of the EU from Russia, with consequences that are difficult to fully comprehend at this stage.