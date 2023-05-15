Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 14. Steve McMay/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sunday — his latest stop on a tour of European capitals providing his country with weapons.

"Paris. With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase," Zelensky tweeted after his arrival in France. "The connection with Europe is getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing. I will meet my friend Emmanuel. Let's discuss the most important points of bilateral relations."

In a statement, the Elysee Palace said the two leaders would hold a working dinner Sunday, during which Macron would "reaffirm the unfailing support of France and Europe to restore Ukraine's legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests."

"This evening's discussion will therefore focus on the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs," the statement said. "The two Presidents will also discuss the longer-term prospects for the return of peace in Europe, notably on the basis of the Peace Plan proposed by President Zelensky, which France supports."

European tour: In Germany on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader thanked Berlin for a $3 billion military aid package — its largest yet — and said Kyiv is concentrating on a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces. It comes after he told reporters in Rome on Saturday that "the first important steps" of the military action "will be taken soon."