Ukraine's President Zelensky will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday
From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet with BritishPrime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, Zelensky tweeted.
"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations." Zelensky tweeted.
Some context: The United Kingdom has delivered multiple “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving the nation a new long-range strike capability in advance of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, multiple senior Western officials told CNN last week.
47 min ago
Setbacks for Russia as Zelensky rallies Ukraine's European allies. Here's the latest
From CNN staff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart in Paris on Sunday, the latest stop on his tour of European capitals providing Kyiv with weapons.
"Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year," Zelensky said at a joint news conference with Germany's leader in Berlin. "This year we can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible."
Here are the latest developments:
Russian commanders killed: Two senior Russian military officers have been killed in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, the latest high-profile losses for Moscow in the war. The ministry said the two officers — Col. Vyacheslav Makarov and Col. Yevgeny Brovko — were in killed in action while leading Russian troops in Donetsk. It did not specify when or exactly where they were killed.
Aircraft destroyed: Four Russian aircraft were shot down within Russian territory, according to unconfirmed reports, in what would mark a significant coup for Ukraine. There are conflicting accounts about how many planes and helicopters may have been brought down inside the region of Bryansk, but one Russian media outlet said at least two combat aircraft — an Su-34 and an Su-35 — and two Mi-8 helicopters crashed. Ukraine has not confirmed its air defenses were involved in the reported downing of the Russian aircraft on Saturday, but said they "ran into some trouble."
Ukraine claims advances: Ukrainian forces have captured more than 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut, Kyiv's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Sunday. Maliar called the situation in the eastern city "very hot." The Ukrainian military reported on Sunday that Bakhmut and Maryinka in eastern Ukraine remain the "epicenter of fighting."
Russia's response: The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine has made "massive attempts to break through the defense of our troops to the north and south of Artemovsk," referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name. "All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled. There has been no breakthrough in the defense of Russian forces," the statement read.
Eastern missile strikes: Also in eastern Ukraine, Russian targets in the occupied city of Luhansk have been hit in missiles strikes in the past several days. The city has become a significant hub for Russia’s invasion effort and has rarely been hit by Ukrainian attacks since the war began. But two missiles hit in the area on Friday and another explosion was reported there on Saturday. Some Russian bloggers, without providing evidence, suggested Ukraine used cruise missiles recently provided by the United Kingdom. But Kyiv also has Ukrainian-made Grom missiles, which have the range to hit Luhansk.
1 hr 32 min ago
Zelensky meets with French leader Macron in Paris
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sunday — his latest stop on a tour of European capitals providing his country with weapons.
"Paris. With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase," Zelensky tweeted after his arrival in France. "The connection with Europe is getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing. I will meet my friend Emmanuel. Let's discuss the most important points of bilateral relations."
In a statement, the Elysee Palace said the two leaders would hold a working dinner Sunday, during which Macron would "reaffirm the unfailing support of France and Europe to restore Ukraine's legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests."
"This evening's discussion will therefore focus on the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs," the statement said. "The two Presidents will also discuss the longer-term prospects for the return of peace in Europe, notably on the basis of the Peace Plan proposed by President Zelensky, which France supports."
European tour: In Germany on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader thanked Berlin for a $3 billion military aid package — its largest yet — and said Kyiv is concentrating on a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces. It comes after he told reporters in Rome on Saturday that "the first important steps" of the military action "will be taken soon."
3 hr 13 min ago
In rare admission, Moscow says two Russian commanders killed in Ukraine
From CNN's Mariya Knight, Sugam Pokharel and Brad Lendon
The ministry said the two officers — Col. Vyacheslav Makarov and Col. Yevgeny Brovko — were in killed in action while leading Russian troops in the Donetsk region. It did not specify when or exactly where they were killed.
"The commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, being at the forefront, personally led the battle," a Russian Defense Ministry briefing read. Brovko, the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, was leading troops in "repelling enemy attacks" and "heroically died after receiving multiple shrapnel wounds," the ministry said.
The Donetsk region of Ukraine includes the city of Bakhmut, which has seen some of the fiercest and most relentless fighting of the war.
A months-long assault on the city by Russian forces, including Wagner mercenaries, has driven thousands from their homes and left the area devastated. But despite the vast amounts of manpower Russia has poured into capturing the city, they have been unable to take total control, and in the past week suffered heavy losses in the area.
Ukrainian forces capture more than 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut, deputy defense minister says
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Ukrainian forces have been able to capture more than 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Sunday.
“Today our units captured more than 10 enemy positions in the north and south of Bakhmut's outskirts and cleared a large area of forest near Ivanivske,” Maliar said.
The minister also noted Ukraine “continues to move forward in the suburbs of Bakhmut.”
Maliar called the situation in Bakhmut “very hot.”
“The enemy has gathered all its forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in its path. Fierce fighting continues,” she added.
Some background: Bakhmut is the site of a months-long assault by Russian forces, including Wagner mercenaries, that has driven thousands from their homes and left the area devastated. But despite the vast amounts of manpower Russia has poured into capturing the city, they have been unable to take total control, and last week suffered heavy losses in the area.
CNN had previously reported that Ukrainian forces have been able to push the Russians back 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) around the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past week, Maliar said Friday.
CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Olga Voitovych contributed to this post.
4 hr 19 min ago
Zelensky says Ukraine and its allies can make Russia’s defeat "irreversible"
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine and its allies can make Russia’s defeat “irreversible” this year.
"Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year we can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible," he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
"The time for action is now. We all want this war to finally end, but to end in a just and fair peace. Ukraine and the whole of Europe must be free. Our territorial integrity and security, as well as the territorial integrity and security of all European nations, must be guaranteed."
Zelensky said he would talk to Scholz about his quest for fighter jets, while admitting that “it's not an easy question.” He said Ukraine is working to create a “fighter jet coalition” and is asking Germany to join.
Zelensky on Sunday also thanked Germany for providing Ukraine with defense and financial support.
"German assistance is the protection of life," Zelensky said. "The lives of our people in cities and villages, which are reliably protected, in particular, by the air defense systems you have provided. The lives of our soldiers on the battlefield, which are protected by the armored vehicles you have provided. Social life in Ukraine, which is protected by your financial support."
5 hr 7 min ago
Russia's air force may have suffered one of its worst days since the Ukraine war began
From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko
Four Russian aircraft were shot down within Russian territory, according to unconfirmed reports, in what would mark a significant coup for Ukraine.
There are conflicting accounts about how many planes and helicopters may have been brought down inside the Russian region of Bryansk, but one Russian media outlet says that at least two combat aircraft — an Su-34 and an Su-35 — and two Mi-8 helicopters crashed.
Ukraine has not confirmed its air defenses were involved in the reported downing of the Russian aircraft on Saturday, but says the aircraft “ran into some trouble.”
Bryansk is on the border with Ukraine and has seen previous attacks blamed on Kyiv.
Multiple crashes within Russian territory at the same time would be unprecedented. Some analysts believe Ukrainian air defenses may have been pushed forward as the Russian air force uses more “glide munitions” that can fire at targets from distance.
The Ukrainian air force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said Sunday that a Russian “strike air group attacked Ukraine from the north, from Bryansk Oblast. They do this almost every day. They carry out strikes with guided bombs.” In this instance, he said, “they ran into some trouble. They wanted to bomb our civilians, our peaceful people.” He went on to call it a “black day” for Russian aviation.
Social media videos geolocated by CNN show at least one helicopter crashing near the town of Klintsy in Bryansk, which is 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, confirmed that a helicopter had crashed, injuring one civilian, but gave no details on the cause.
Another video, showing an aircraft coming down and a column of black smoke, has been geolocated to a village in Bryansk some 25 kilometers from Klintsy.
The official Russian news agency TASS published video of one helicopter exploding in mid-air and confirmed that an Su-34 fighter had crashed, without indicating the cause.