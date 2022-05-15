NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Germany, while Finland and Sweden make moves to join the US-led military alliance.
Here are the latest headlines from Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
- Finland seeks NATO membership: Finland's President Sauli Niinistö told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday that the Nordic nation will decide "to seek NATO membership in the next few days," Niinistö's office said in a statement. During the phone call, initiated by Finland, Niinistö told Putin that Russia's invasion had "altered the security environment of Finland." On Saturday, Russia suspended its power exports to Finland.
- Zelensky meets US delegation: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met a congressional delegation led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kyiv Saturday, and called for Russia to officially be recognized as a "terrorist state."
- Ukraine wins Eurovision: Ukraine's folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra has won this year's Eurovision Song Contest, surfing a wave of goodwill from European nations to clinch the country's third win at the glitzy event. The band's song "Stefania," written about the frontman's mother, beat competition from main rivals the United Kingdom and Spain at the competition in the Italian city of Turin.
- Ukraine counteroffensive: Ukrainian forces continue to press on with a counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. The pullback of Russian forces from areas around Ukraine’s second-largest city has revealed new evidence of atrocities.
- Push back from Ukraine: Russians are adding combat power to their drive to take the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainians are continuing to push back a Russian advance across the Siverskyi Donets River near Bilohorivka.