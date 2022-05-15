Sweden announces it should "work toward" an application for NATO membership
Sweden's Social Democratic Party has decided the country should work toward a Swedish application to join NATO, according to a statement on the party’s website.
The statement continues to say that the party should, in case the application is granted by NATO, work to state unilateral conditions against the placement of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called it "a historic decision" in a tweet after the announcement adding, "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole."
This comes after Finland also announced its decision to apply for NATO membership Sunday.
Ukraine deputy PM says she hopes the country's application for NATO is considered fast
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said she hopes Ukraine’s application to join NATO is considered fast and there are lessons learned following Finland and Sweden considerations to join NATO.
“We will see with the now position of Sweden and Finland who have decided to apply for NATO membership, and the response from the allies that this application will be considered and fulfilled immediately," she said. "It only serves one very obvious argument that NATO has learned from the political mistakes which has been done back in 2008 by making promises without delivering on decisions and membership which has basically led to three wars, two of which are now happening in Ukrainian territory.”
“We hope when it comes to the consideration of the Ukrainian application, it will also happen much faster," she added.
Earlier on Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he hopes that the ascension process for Sweden and Finland into NATO is "faster than we have seen before."
"My intention is still to have a quick and swift process," he said, adding that while the ratification process will take time — as it is standard when going through 30 parliaments — "this is a historic opportunity we need to seize."
Putin was "calm and cool" when Finland informed him of its decision to apply for NATO membership
Russia's decision to invade Ukraine "showed that they are ready to attack an independent neighboring country," Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told CNN as he explained Finland's decision to apply for NATO membership, a US-led military alliance.
While he does not believe that Russia could attack Finland now or in the future, Niinistö said the divided political landscape of Europe and the world does not leave much room for the non-aligned.
While informing Russia of Finland's decision to apply for NATO membership, Niinistö said he was surprised at President Vladimir Putin's calm reaction.
"Actually, the surprise was that he took it so calmly," he told CNN. "But in security policy, especially talking with Russia, you have to keep in mind that what he said doesn't mean that you shouldn't be all the time quite well aware."
"But so far, it seems that there's no immediate problems coming," he added.
Niinistö also said that while he was "astonished" at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's comments, he is "not worried" about Turkey blocking Finland's membership into NATO.
"I believe that there will be a lot of discussion still and I'm not that worried about that," he told CNN.
Turkey's intention "is not to block" NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, says secretary general
Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday.
During a video news conference, he expressed confidence that NATO will be able to address Turkey's concerns and that the ascension process for Sweden and Finland into NATO is "faster than we have seen before."
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is not looking at Finland and Sweden joining NATO "positively," accusing both countries of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations."
"Unfortunately, Scandinavian countries are like guesthouses of terror organizations. PKK and DHKPC have taken shelter in Sweden and Netherlands. They have even taken place in their parliaments. At this stage, it is not possible for us to see this positively." Erdogan had said.
Following this, the NATO secretary general said, "I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership or the accession process, so my intention is still to have a quick and swift process," he said.
The ratification process will take time, as it is standard when going through 30 parliaments, he added, but emphasized the need to move quicker.
"This is a historic opportunity we need to seize," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg added NATO will work with Sweden and Finland on any potential threats from Russia "to provide assurance measures is in the intermediate."
"Ukraine can win this war," says NATO secretary general
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "Ukraine can win this war," while speaking to reporters via a video link on Sunday.
"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow have planned. It failed to take Kyiv," Stoltenberg said, "They’re pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbass has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives."
"Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland. To help them to do so, allies have committed and delivered security assistance to Ukraine worth billions of dollars," Stoltenberg said.
Allies expressed strong support for Ukraine and "further strengthening of NATO's deterrence on defense and the longer-term implications of the war including on our future stance towards Russia," he added.
Moreover, he said, "NATO's door is open" to Sweden and Finland, calling their decision to apply "historic."
Vast bunker cut into Helsinki’s bedrock demonstrates Finland’s preparations for times of crisis
As Finland edges closer to joining NATO, Russia has warned that it “will be forced to take retaliatory steps” in order to “stop the threats to its national security.”
But it seems Finland has been preparing for a potential conflict with its neighbor to the east for decades.
Since the 1960s, the Finnish government has built more than 50,000 bunkers across the country, which are enough to shelter 80% of the country’s 5.5 million people.
A CNN team visited two of the 5,500 or so shelters in Helsinki, the capital.
The Itäkeskus Swimming Hall, in the city's northeast, can be converted into a shelter in less than a day by draining its Olympic-sized swimming pool of water.
Meanwhile, about 20 meters (60 feet) below a parking garage, the Merihaka bunker is cut into the bedrock of the city. An emergency shelter with capacity for 6,000 people can be set up within 72 hours in case of crisis.
Parts of the space are already in use, to help offset the costs — children play hockey inside sports halls and enjoy play areas, while members of the public use the cafes.
“We are a half-star hotel,” Tomi Rask, who works for the Helsinki City Rescue Department, tells CNN.
However, the bunker is not just fit for recreational use.
The 2 billion-year-old bedrock is blast-proof and could absorb the radiation from a nuclear bomb, while the curved tunnels that run through the shelter "take most of the hit," according to Rask.
Rask adds that despite the city’s preparations, he can’t predict how things will turn out “when this many people get put in a small space and it’s tight and you close the doors."
Everyone has a role in here,” he says.
Finland declared independence from Russia in 1917, refusing to align itself with the Soviet Union or the United States. Even after it joined the European Union in 1995 and gradually aligned its defense policies with the West, it still avoided joining NATO outright due to the geopolitical threat from Russia, with whom it shares an 830-mile border.
But the Mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, said the city had "never had any illusions about the Soviet Union, nor its follower, Russia."
“I have been more (and) more surprised by the fact that such shelters do not exist in all European countries,” he said.
Take a look inside Helsinki's extensive bunkers:
Finnish President “confused” over Turkish leader's comments about Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has said he is “confused” over comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he is not looking at the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining NATO “positively."
“To be frank, I’m a bit confused, because I had a telephone discussion with the President Erdogan approximately a month ago. And actually, he took up himself before I had the possibility to do that, that you're applying for NATO membership, and we will assess it favourable," Niinistö told CNN's Nic Robertson during a press conference Sunday in Helsinki.
"I thanked him and he was very pleased to receiving my thanks. So you got to understand that I'm a bit confused. What we heard two days ago was different then yesterday, we again heard that Turkey is open to our membership, but, it turned back to no or let's say negative side."
"I think that what we need now is a very clear answer. I'm prepared to have a new discussion with President Erdogan about the problems he has raised."
Erdogan said Friday he was not looking at Finland and Sweden joining NATO "positively," accusing both counties of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations."
Finland will apply to join NATO, leaders say, ditching decades of neutrality despite Russia's threats of retaliation
Finland's government announced Sunday it will apply to join NATO, ditching decades of wartime neutrality and ignoring Russian threats of possible retaliation as the Nordic country attempts to strengthen its security following the onset of the war in Ukraine.
The decision was announced at a joint press conference on Sunday with President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who said the move must be ratified by the country's parliament before it can go forward.
"We hope that the parliament will confirm the decision to apply for NATO membership during the coming days," Marin said during a press conference in Helsinki.
"It will be based on a strong mandate, with the President of the Republic. We have been in close contact with governments of NATO member states and NATO itself," Marin added.
The move would bring the US-led military alliance up to Finland's 830-mile border with Russia, but could take months to finalize as the legislatures of all 30 current NATO members must approve new applicants.
It also risks provoking the ire of Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Niinistö on Saturday that abandoning military neutrality and joining the bloc would be a "mistake."
