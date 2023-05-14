World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Amarachi Orie

Updated 6:44 a.m. ET, May 14, 2023
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
44 min ago

Zelensky arrives in Berlin day after Germany announces $3bn military aid package for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday. Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin, Germany, for his first visit to the country since Russia’s February 2021 invasion, meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday. He is also due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky tweeted just past midnight local time, "Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

His visit comes a day after Germany made its largest pledge in military aid to Ukraine since the war began, announcing on Saturday a package worth $3 billion to strengthen the country's defense.

“First visit to Germany since the beginning of Russian full-scale aggression," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"We discussed the current situation and the intensive cooperation between Germany and Ukraine. Germany will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially for as long as it is necessary," he continued.

"Thank you Germany for big military, economic and financial support in the face of Russia’s war of aggression,” he added.

1 min ago

Russian missiles target home city of Ukrainian Eurovision contestant during contest

From CNN's Mariya Knight, Yulia Kesaieva and Jennifer Hauser

Firefighters work at a site of warehouse damaged by a Russian missile strike in Ternopil, Ukraine, in this handout picture released May 14.
Firefighters work at a site of warehouse damaged by a Russian missile strike in Ternopil, Ukraine, in this handout picture released May 14. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ternopol region/Reuters

Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, home to Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest representatives, as the competition was underway on Saturday evening.

Two civilians were hospitalized for burns and shrapnel.

"At exactly the same time that Europe is celebrating music, unity & light at the Eurovision Song Contest, Russia is launching cruise missiles at Ukraine, which is standing up to darkness," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted.

Ukraine won Eurovision last year and it is customary for the winning country to host the next event, but due to the war, the singing contest was held in the UK.

Tvorchi performs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 28.
Tvorchi performs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 28. Alexey Furman/Getty Images

The Ukrainian entrant, electronic duo Tvorchi, finished sixth.

Kyiv residents also received warnings of air strikes on Saturday, with citizens urged to stay in shelters.

1 hr 57 min ago

Pope Francis assures "his constant prayer" for peace during meeting with Zelensky, Vatican says

From CNN’s Delia Gallagher and Barbie Latza Nadeau in Rome

Pope Francis shakes hands with Zelensky at the Vatican on Saturday.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Zelensky at the Vatican on Saturday. Vatican Media/Reuters

Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Saturday, where they discussed the war in Ukraine, the Vatican said.

"The Pope has assured his constant prayer, witnessed by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February of last year," the Vatican press office said.
"Both agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population," it added.

Pope Francis also stressed the need for "human gestures" toward victims of the war, according to the statement.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and the Pope since Russia's full-scale invasion began. The pontiff has been outspoken in his support for an end to the conflict.

1 hr 59 min ago

2 killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling of eastern city of Kostiantynivka, regional authorities say

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Alex Hardie

Two people have been killed – including a 15-year-old girl – and 10 others wounded as a result of Russian shelling on the eastern city of Kostiantynivka on Saturday, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said in a Telegram post.

"The occupation forces of the Russian Federation once again fired on Kostiantynivka," it said.
"As a result of the occupiers' attack on the settlement, two residents were killed, including a 15-year-old girl. Ten people also sustained injuries of varying severity, including two teenagers aged 15 and 16. They were taken to a hospital for qualified medical care," according to the post.

Multi-story and private houses, a gas station, a pharmacy and shops were "damaged or destroyed," the regional authorities added, noting that "pre-trial investigations are ongoing."

1 hr 59 min ago

At least 21 people injured in Russian attacks on western Ukrainian region, according to local officials

From CNN's Mariya Knight 

At least 21 people were injured and two others were hospitalized in the western Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine after Russian attacks early Saturday morning, according to the deputy head of the regional military administration. 

"Today, the enemy once again attacked Khmelnytskyi with a strike drone, hitting one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the region, located outside the settlements," Serhii Tiurin said on Telegram.
"As of now, we have 21 injured people. Two of them were hospitalized, the others received medical assistance and were transferred to outpatient treatment."

Tiurin said there was some damage sustained in the attack.

"In particular, educational, medical and cultural institutions, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, high-rise and individual residential buildings were damaged," he said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Saturday that 17 out of 21 Russian drones had been intercepted overnight by its air defense system. 

Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv contributed reporting to this post.