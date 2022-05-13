Two battlegrounds are emerging in Ukraine, with the Russians trying to take the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, while the Ukrainians are trying to both hold them back and cut them off. And the boundaries of one river in the east are hindering both sides.
Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
- Finland's NATO ambitions: Russia has warned it will be "forced to take retaliatory steps" if Finland goes forward with joining NATO after the Nordic country announced its support for joining the US-led military alliance on Thursday. Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia and its accession would mean that Russia would share a border with a country that is formally aligned with the US.
- Fighting along strategic river: The Ukrainians are continuing to push back a Russian advance across the Siverskyi Donets River near Bilohorivka, according to satellite images. The fighting is taking place along the same bend in the river where the Russians constructed two pontoon bridges, which the Ukrainians blew up.
- "Millions will die" if ports not reopened: The head of the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley, is pleading with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, saying "millions of people around the world will die because these ports are being blocked." It comes as the EU proposed “solidarity lanes” exclusively for exporting agricultural goods from Ukraine to help ease the blockade of produce.
- Thousands allegedly taken to Russia: Russian forces have sent “at least several thousand Ukrainians” to be processed at so-called filtration centers “and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory," according to the US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Michael Carpenter. The forced displacement – and reported violence faced by those at the so-called filtration centers – amount to war crimes, Carpenter said
- Nearly 100 children killed in April: UNICEF has verified that almost 100 children were killed in Ukraine in April alone, but actual figures could be significantly higher with the conflict creating a child protection crisis, Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi told the UN Security Council. Abdi also said that "education is also under attack" and "schools continue to be used for military purposes."