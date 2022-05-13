World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Seán Federico O'Murchú, George Ramsay, Lianne Kolirin, Hannah Strange and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:54 a.m. ET, May 13, 2022
23 Posts
2 hr 21 min ago

Ukraine is entering a "long" phase of war, defense minister says

From CNN’s Katharina Krebs in London 

Ukraine forced Russia to reduce its targets to an operational and tactical level and is entering a "long" phase of war, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday.  

"In order to win it now, we must carefully plan resources, avoid mistakes, project our strength so that the enemy, in the end, cannot stand up to us," the defense minister said.   

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

Reznikov said that after the initial Russian attack on Feb. 24, Moscow was expecting that Ukraine would capitulate in couple of days and the Kremlin would establish a new Russian system in Ukraine.   

However, Reznikov said, the “Ukrainian army and the entire Ukrainian population repulsed the occupiers and thwarted their plans.” 

According to Reznikov, an important change also took place at the international level. 

"In a month, Ukraine achieved integration in the field of defense, which could not be achieved for 30 years. We receive heavy weapons from our partners. In particular, American 155 mm M777 howitzers are already deployed at the front. Three months ago, this was considered impossible," Reznikov said. 

 

2 hr 37 min ago

Putin discusses Finland NATO bid and war in Ukraine with Russia's Security Council, Kremlin tells state media

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Finland and Sweden potentially joining NATO, as well as the course of the war in Ukraine, with members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, the Kremlin told state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Defense Minister [Sergei] Shoigu informed the meeting participants about the progress of the special military operation [in Ukraine]," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti, commenting on the meeting.

Peskov went on to say, "An exchange of views took place on the topic of the decision of Finland and Sweden to join NATO and the potential threats to Russia's security arising in this regard." 

A number of issues in the context of the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization summit on Monday were also discussed, Peskov added.

2 hr 32 min ago

Renewed bombardment of Azovstal plant as talks continue on evacuating the wounded

From CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Olga Voitovych 

A satellite view of the damage to the eastern end of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12.
A satellite view of the damage to the eastern end of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12. (Maxar Technologies)

Ukrainian officials say that the besieged soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant have again come under Russian bombardment.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said that aircraft had dropped heavy bombs on the plant, "because very powerful explosions are being heard. People also saw pillars of smoke. 

"As far as I understand, after the bombing is over, the Russians may try to start ground attacks," he said.

"The territory of the plant is huge, they [the Russians] are trying to break through the facility, gain a foothold and find entrances and exits to the underground areas -- where the field hospital is, where our defenders are," Andriushcheko said.

So far their efforts to penetrate the plant had not been very successful. "And this is what provokes the new shelling, the new artillery cover for these ground operations," Andriushchenko said.

He also said that more people were returning to Mariupol because the Russians were not allowing them into Ukrainian-held territory.

"People are returning due to the actual closure of all green corridors by the Russian Federation. People who have settled in Mariupol district, Nikolske district, Berdiansk district, who cannot get to Zaporizhzhia, are forced to move back to the city, to their homes. At the same time we haven’t seen an increase in food supplies," he said.

The International Red Cross is discussing with Russian officials the fate of those badly wounded and still trapped at Azovstal, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister.

"We have started a new round of negotiations around the road map of the special operation. Let's start with the severely wounded," she said.

"We want a document to be signed: how exactly the evacuation from Azovstal will take place, we are preparing to sign it."

Vereshchuk said Turkey has agreed to act as a mediator in the current round of talks.

2 hr 37 min ago

Sweden says NATO membership would increase regional deterrence in security policy review

From Amy Cassidy in London and Chris Liakos in Helsinki

Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde present a security policy analysis during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday, on May 13.
Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde present a security policy analysis during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday, on May 13. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP)

Joining NATO would enhance deterrence across northern Europe, according to a cross-party review published by the government on Friday. 

The review assessed the changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what NATO membership would mean for the Nordic country. It concluded that “Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a deterrent effect in northern Europe.”

Sweden is expected to decide on whether it intends to join NATO soon, after the leaders of neighboring Finland announced its support for membership on Thursday.

The report, presented in Stockholm by Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist alongside party representatives, states that “Russian provocation and retaliatory measures against Sweden cannot be ruled out during a transition period in connection with a Swedish application for NATO membership.”

“There is a readiness to respond to Russian threats, but it is not possible to eliminate with certainty all the risks of Russian retaliatory measures,” it added.

The report added: “If both Sweden and Finland were NATO members, all Nordic and Baltic countries would be covered by collective defence guarantees. The current uncertainty as to what form collective action would take if a security crisis or armed attack occurred would decrease.”

2 hr 36 min ago

Putin's reputed girlfriend and ex-wife sanctioned by UK government

From CNN's George Ramsey and Niamh Kennedy

Russian politician and former Olympic Champion, Alina Kabaeva, smiles as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the congress of the United Russia Party, on November, 27, 2011 in Moscow, Russia.
Russian politician and former Olympic Champion, Alina Kabaeva, smiles as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the congress of the United Russia Party, on November, 27, 2011 in Moscow, Russia. (Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Alina Kabaeva, a woman who has been romantically linked to Vladimir Putin, and the Russian leader's ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya have been included in the latest list of UK government sanctions against Russia.

In a press release published on Friday, the UK government said the sanctions were intended to target "Putin’s financial network, tightening the vice on the President and his inner circle."

The UK has now sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and 100 entities from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, according to the release.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle ... We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails."

Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast who was first linked to Putin more than a decade ago, was also included in the sixth proposed package of European Union sanctions, according to two European diplomatic sources. Putin has denied he has or had a personal relationship with her.

The UK Foreign Office said Kabaeva "has risen to become Chair of the Board of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company" and "previously sat as a Deputy in the Duma for Putin’s United Russia."

Ocheretnaya, who divorced from Putin in 2014, has been included in the latest UK sanctions as she has "benefited from preferential business relationships with state-owned entities" since the divorce, according to the government press release.

Others included in the UK's latest sanctions include Putin's first cousins Igor Putin and Mikhail Shelomov and the President's first cousin once removed, Roman Putin.

"Today’s sanctions isolate the family members and financiers deep within Putin’s inner circle, compounding the pressure on Putin as he continues his senseless invasion into Ukraine," the press release said.

3 hr 5 min ago

Putin and Scholz discussed Ukraine and Azovstal evacuation over phone, says Kremlin

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz pictured during a visit to the Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin, Germany, on 10 May
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz pictured during a visit to the Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin, Germany, on 10 May (James Arthur Gekiere/Belga/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, the Kremlin has said.

Putin told Scholz that civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal plant, according to a readout of the call issued by Moscow.

“It was also mentioned that, with the participation of representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, civilians were evacuated, who were held by the Ukrainian security forces at the Mariupol Azovstal plant,” the statement said. Ukraine rejects Russia's claim that civilians were held in the besieged plant, and had repeatedly called for the evacuation of the hundreds trapped there while sheltering from the Russian assault.

Putin also shared his view of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting they were blocked by Kyiv.

“A fundamental assessment of the state of affairs in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which are essentially blocked by Kyiv, was given,” the readout went on to say.

Putin and Scholz agreed to continue their contacts through various channels, according to the Kremlin. 

4 hr 48 min ago

China complains of UN "double standards" over Ukraine war

From CNN’s Beijing Bureau

Overview of the Human Rights Council special session on the human rights situation in Ukraine, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 12.
Overview of the Human Rights Council special session on the human rights situation in Ukraine, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 12. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

China’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council after it adopted a resolution on Russian abuses in Ukraine, saying the body portrays “double standards.”

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Friday, spokesman Zhao Lijan accused the council of tolerating aggression by some nations while condemning others.

The UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Thursday for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses by Russian troops in Ukraine. All members except China and Eritrea voted in favor of the resolution.

“Politicized double standards and selective practices are on the rise in the Human Rights Council. The reason why China voted against Ukraine is based on China's principled position on the Ukrainian issue,” Zhao said.

“The Human Rights Council held special meetings frequently in some countries, but it has not been able to take actions against some other countries," added Zhao, who questioned the UN’s record on unrelated issues including disinformation, racism, gun violence and migrant abuse.

4 hr ago

First Ukraine war crimes trial for Russian soldier opens in Kyiv

From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne, Melissa Bell, Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13.
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

A 21-year-old soldier is to become the first Russian to be tried for war crimes at a trial in Kyiv on Friday.

Vadim Shishimarin will appear before the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. He is accused of killing a 62-year-old man in Ukraine’s Sumy region, according to the country's prosecutor general's office.

The investigation alleges that Shishimarin fatally shot an unarmed civilian who was riding a bicycle along the roadside in the village of Chupakhivka on February 28. According to the prosecutor, Russian troops drove into the village in a stolen car with punctured wheels, after their convoy came under attack by Ukrainian forces.

When they saw a man cycling home while on the phone, one of the group ordered the sergeant to kill him so he would not report them to the Ukrainian army. Shishimarin allegedly fired a Kalashnikov several times through an open window at the civilian’s head, prosecutors say.

“Shishimarin is currently in custody. Prosecutors and SBU investigators have gathered enough evidence of his involvement in violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement on Facebook.

If found guilty, Shishimarin faces from ten years to life in prison.

When asked to comment on the trial, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday he has "no information" about the case. 

"I have no information about this court session or about this case. I don't know if this is true. I have no information at all on this," Peskov said during a daily call with journalists. 

5 hr ago

Russia continues excavating site of heavily bombed drama theater in Mariupol, new satellite images show

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Katie Polglase, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Tim Lister

Satellite image showing cranes and vehicles at Mariupol Theater, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12.
Satellite image showing cranes and vehicles at Mariupol Theater, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12. (Maxar Technologies)

An extensive excavation of the bombed Mariupol drama theater remains ongoing, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show.

The area is now under Russian control, and the clearance of debris from the fighting is underway in several parts of the city. The site was bombed on March 16 and Ukrainian officials believe at least 300 people who were taking shelter in the building were killed.

On April 29, a satellite image showed a crane at the side of the building. The sidewalks on the northern and southern side of the drama theater, which had been covered in debris from the bombing, were by then cleared.

This satellite image shows Mariupol Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 29.
This satellite image shows Mariupol Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 29. (Maxar Technologies)

In a May 2 satellite image, the crane was behind the drama theater. Trucks were parked at the front, but it's unclear from the image what their purpose was.

Then in a satellite image taken on May 6, even more activity is seen at the theater. The crane is seen sitting next to the large hole in the theater's roof, the likely epicenter of the explosion that tore the building apart.

More trucks are seen outside and around the building. Some trucks are parked on top of the large sign that said children in Cyrillic, written before the bombing to deter Russian attacks.

Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12.
Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 12. (AP)

CNN has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment about the excavations.

When it was bombed, the drama theater was being used as a shelter by women, children, and the elderly.

The Ukrainian government has accused the Russians of conducting an airstrike on the theater. Russia has repeatedly denied that it hit the theater and has claimed without offering evidence that the Azov Regiment -- one of the Ukrainian army’s units in Mariupol -- blew it up.