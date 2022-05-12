World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Travis Caldwell, George Ramsay and Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 7:05 a.m. ET, May 12, 2022
1 min ago

Finland joining NATO is a threat to Russia, says the Kremlin

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM armoured personnel carriers drive in Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day in central Moscow, Russia, on May 9. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

Russia would see Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance as a threat and the move would not contribute to more security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"As we have said many times before, NATO expansion does not make the world more stable and secure," Peskov told reporters after Finland’s top politicians announced their support for an application for NATO membership.

Peskov added that Russia’s reaction will depend on the development of NATO military infrastructure.

"It will depend on what this expansion process will entail, how far and how close to our borders the military infrastructure will move," Peskov said.

Russia will analyze the situation with Finland's entry to NATO and will work out the necessary measures to ensure its own security, he added.

34 min ago

Finland would be "warmly welcomed into NATO" if it applies for membership, says NATO chief

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and James Frater in London

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Finland would be "warmly welcomed into NATO," said the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg after the country's top politicians said they wanted to join.

"This is a sovereign decision by Finland, which NATO fully respects. Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into NATO, and the accession process would be smooth and swift," said Stoltenberg, according to his office.

"Finland is one of NATO's closest partners, a mature democracy, a member of the European Union, and an important contributor to Euro-Atlantic security," he added. 

Earlier Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a joint statement announcing their support for a Finnish application to join NATO.

Stoltenberg said he agreed with the analysis from Niinisto and Marin "that NATO membership would strengthen both NATO and Finland's security." 

He emphasized that Finnish accession to NATO would show "that NATO’s door is open, and that Finland decides its own future."

45 min ago

Ukraine commends Finland’s "readiness" to join NATO, says Zelensky

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he commends Finland’s "readiness" to join NATO, after the country’s leaders officially announced their support for joining the military alliance.

Zelensky spoke with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto by telephone, he said on Twitter on Thursday, adding that he "commended the readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership."

"We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. And Ukraine-Finland defense interaction," Zelensky added. 

1 hr 6 min ago

Civilian casualties in Mariupol in the thousands, says UN Human Rights Commissioner

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London

Funeral workers carry the body of a person killed during the Russian attack on the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 28. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Thousands of civilians have been killed in the south-eastern city of Mariupol, and "the true scale" of alleged atrocities is yet to be revealed, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Thursday.

Bachelet's office continues to investigate allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine, "many of which may amount to war crimes," she said during a Human Rights Council special session on Ukraine in Vienna.

In areas of intense hostilities, like Mariupol, it has been difficult for her team to get access and collect information, said Bachelet.

In the Kyiv region, the killing of civilians "often appears to be intentional, carried out by snipers and soldiers," she said.

Last week, her team visited 14 towns and villages in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas, and "heard first-hand accounts of relatives, neighbors and friends being killed, injured, detained and disappeared," she said.

"To date over 1,000 civilian bodies have been recovered in the Kyiv region alone. Some of those people have been killed in hostilities, others appear to be summarily executed," and others appear to have died due to stress from hostilities and the lack of medical aid, she said. Some appeared to have been tortured, she added. 

Bachelet reiterated her calls to "both parties in the conflict" to respect international humanitarian law. 

1 hr 23 min ago

Sweden taking Finland’s steps towards NATO "into account," says foreign minister

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London

Sweden Foreign minister Ann Linde talks during a press conference at the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on January 24. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says Sweden will consider Finland's assessments on NATO membership as it also considers joining the military alliance.

"Finland is Sweden’s closest security and defence partner, and we need to take Finland’s assessments into account," Linde said in a tweet.

"Sweden will decide after the report from the security policy consultations has been presented," she added.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their support for NATO membership in a joint statement Thursday, which Linde described as an "important message."

1 hr 20 min ago

Situation along Luhansk front lines "significantly deteriorated," says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

There has been intense shelling along the front lines in the Luhansk region on Thursday, a Ukrainian official has said.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said the enemy had "completely destroyed the captured settlements in Luhansk ... Shelling intensified along the entire Luhansk front."

Hayday spoke of heavy fighting around Severodonetsk (in Belohorivka, Komyshuvaha and on the outskirts of Severodonetsk) and said the situation "has significantly deteriorated."

He said that Ukrainian units in Belohorivka are "now holding back the Russian invasion ... our defenders have twice destroyed pontoon crossings, and based on the actions of the Russians, the third time will be the same."

Hayday gave no indication that any towns or villages in the area had fallen to the Russians.

He said the Russians "do not change tactics: They destroy cities and only then enter the scorched earth."

1 hr 48 min ago

Ukraine reports shelling of villages near north-eastern border with Russia

From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko

Destroyed houses seen from above in Vilhivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 11. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

As fighting in north-eastern Ukraine gets closer to the border with Russia, Ukrainian officials are claiming that more border villages are coming under fire from Russian forces.

One person was killed when the small village of Novi Vykry was bombarded early Thursday by a barrage of 20 artillery shells, according to Ukrainian officials in Sumy.

Shelling of border settlements in Sumy from across the border in Russia has picked up in recent days, at the same time as Ukrainian forces are advancing towards a different section of the international border in the Kharkiv region. 

Earlier Thursday, the Ukrainian armed forces said that Russian forces had launched an air strike in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.

1 hr 42 min ago

Finland joining NATO would "strengthen" security in northern Europe, says Finnish foreign minister

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on April 6. (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The accession of Finland to NATO would "strengthen" the security of the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe, according to the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Haavisto addressed the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs Thursday, just minutes after a joint statement was published from the Finnish President and Prime Minister announcing their support for applying for NATO membership. 

"Should Finland decide to apply, the accession of Finland would strengthen the security and stability for the Baltic Sea region and north of Europe," Haavisto told EU lawmakers.

Stressing that the country is now "fast approaching the point of national decision making," Haavisto laid out further benefits of Finnish membership. 

"From NATO's perspective Finland has solid democratic credentials that meet NATO's membership criteria, and has a strong and credible national defense that is interoperable with NATO," he said.

"We are convinced that Finland would bring added value to NATO. Our war time strength of the defense forces is 280,000 troops, and the trained reserve is 900,000 men and women," Haavisto continued. 

He also set out the threats created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling Moscow's "unpredictable behavior" an "imminent issue." 

The invasion of Ukraine is "an attack against the entire European security order," said Haavisto, who emphasized the need for the EU to do its "utmost to give Ukraine political, military, economic and humanitarian support." 

2 hr 22 min ago

NATO members Denmark and Estonia would welcome Finland joining alliance

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Chris Liakos in Helsinki, and Antonia Mortensen in Milan

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a joint media conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the President's palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 31. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

NATO members Denmark and Estonia said they would welcome Finland joining the alliance.

In a tweet posted by Denmark’s Ministry of State Thursday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: "Strong messages from the President and Prime Minister of Finland. DK [Denmark] will of course warmly welcome Finland to NATO. Will strengthen NATO and our common security. DK will do everything for a rapid accession process after the formal application."

Earlier on Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their support for NATO membership, saying in a joint statement: "Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

Meanwhile, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Estonia supports "a rapid accession process" for Finland to join NATO, adding that Finland's potential application will have the country's "full support."

Kallas said in a tweet: "History being made by our northern neighbours."

"You can count on our full support. We support a rapid accession process. From our side will make necessary steps quickly," Kallas added.

Some background: Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, public support for joining NATO in Finland has leaped from around 30% to nearly 80% in some polls.

Once parliament has approved the idea in principle and any other domestic legislative hurdles have been cleared, it is expected that NATO would invite Finland to negotiate its accession.

Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia, which has warned against joining NATO by saying there would be consequences.