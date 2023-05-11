The Ukrainian military says its troops are conducting "effective counterattacks" in the Bakhmut area after they inflicted "huge losses" on Russian forces Wednesday.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin conceded that Ukrainian forces have been able to advance south of the eastern city and he accused one Russian unit of fleeing from the fight, leading to many casualties among his mercenaries.
The 72nd brigade "just ran the hell out of there," Prigozhin said.
If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- Eastern battles: The Ukrainian military said Russian offensives were repelled around Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces claimed they had taken the village of Kamianka, north of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian troops have been surrounded on three sides for several months.
- In the south: Russia's defense ministry and a Russia-backed official claimed Wednesday that Russian forces hit a Ukrainian ammunition in the Zaporizhzhia region, which has seen a rise in shelling by both sides in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said Russian forces were conducting "defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions," and had carried out a number of airstrikes.
- Nuclear staff blocked: Ukraine's military said Russian soldiers are preventing employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from evacuating a nearby frontline town with their families. Russia-backed authorities have ordered the evacuation of thousands of civilians along the southern front as the Ukrainian counteroffensive looms.
- Alleged cross-border attacks: The governors of Russia's Belgorod and Bryansk regions said they were attacked by drone strikes Wednesday. No casualties were reported. Russian officials in regions bordering Ukraine have reported an uptick in cross-border drone strikes in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces appear to target Russian fuel depots and supply lines.
- War crime probe: France has opened a war crimes investigation following the death of AFP journalist Arman Soldin in Ukraine, a statement from the country's antiterrorism prosecution office said Wednesday. Soldin, 32, was killed Tuesday in a rocket attack near Bakhmut.
- Global repercussions: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s war in Ukraine is informing China's calculations on a possible invasion of Taiwan. His remarks came after Japan's foreign minister told CNN that Tokyo is in talks to open a NATO liaison office, the first of its kind in Asia, citing instability brought by the war.
- Beijing's view: Meanwhile, China's foreign minister warned against an "emotional" view of the war in Ukraine, saying on a visit to Germany that "the only way out is to remain calm and rational and create conditions for a political solution." Beijing has claimed neutrality over the war and called for peace, but it has also refused to condemn Russia’s invasion and has accused NATO and the United States of fueling the conflict.