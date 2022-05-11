More communities liberated from Russian occupation, says Kharkiv official

A couple in front of a house damaged by shelling on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 10. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv military administration, says more settlements to the north of the city have been retaken by Ukrainian troops.

One soldier posted on his Telegram channel Wednesday a video from a village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north-west of the city.

"In the north, our armed forces are liberating our settlements. After Tsirkuny there are already Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Bairak and Rubizhne," Syniehubov said.

All the settlements are villages between Kharkiv and the Russian border to the north.

Video geolocated by CNN show signs of a chaotic Russian retreat from the area at the beginning of the month, with several vehicles half submerged in a river after a road bridge was struck.

In some areas to the north and east of Kharkiv, Ukrainian units, which include highly mobile contingents of the Azov Regiment, are within a few kilometers of the Russian border.

Syniehubov warned civilians that it was still dangerous to return to the area.

"The enemy mined everything: kindergartens, schools, private homes. Unfortunately, two women were blown up by a mine in Tsirkuny, in their own backyard," he added.

Despite being under Ukrainian control, much of the area is still within range of Russian artillery fire.

Syniehubov also said that there had been relative silence in the city of Kharkiv, but settlements to the south-west had come under fire.