Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Ben Church, Joshua Berlinger and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 7:49 a.m. ET, May 11, 2022
26 min ago

More communities liberated from Russian occupation, says Kharkiv official

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

 A couple in front of a house damaged by shelling on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 10.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv military administration, says more settlements to the north of the city have been retaken by Ukrainian troops.

One soldier posted on his Telegram channel Wednesday a video from a village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north-west of the city.

"In the north, our armed forces are liberating our settlements. After Tsirkuny there are already Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Bairak and Rubizhne," Syniehubov said.

All the settlements are villages between Kharkiv and the Russian border to the north.

Video geolocated by CNN show signs of a chaotic Russian retreat from the area at the beginning of the month, with several vehicles half submerged in a river after a road bridge was struck.

In some areas to the north and east of Kharkiv, Ukrainian units, which include highly mobile contingents of the Azov Regiment, are within a few kilometers of the Russian border.

Syniehubov warned civilians that it was still dangerous to return to the area.

"The enemy mined everything: kindergartens, schools, private homes. Unfortunately, two women were blown up by a mine in Tsirkuny, in their own backyard," he added.

Despite being under Ukrainian control, much of the area is still within range of Russian artillery fire.

Syniehubov also said that there had been relative silence in the city of Kharkiv, but settlements to the south-west had come under fire.

31 min ago

Russia does not want war in Europe, its foreign minister says

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on March 17.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia does not want a continent-wide war in Europe, but added a note of caution surrounding the intentions surrounding the Western governments supporting Ukraine.

“If you are concerned about the prospect of war in Europe, we absolutely do not want this, but I draw your attention to the fact that West constantly insists that Russia must be defeated in this situation. Draw your own conclusions,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov appeared to be referring to comments like those from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said last month that Washington wants "to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine."

Russia has continually tried to justify its invasion of Ukraine as a fight against Ukrainian neo-Nazis and NATO's expansion into eastern Europe, forces that, according to the Kremlin, pose an existential threat.

Lavrov has previously alluded to the danger of a wider war -- even a nuclear one -- rhetoric that US President Joe Biden called "irresponsible."

Energy exports: Speaking alongside Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi following talks in Muscat on Wednesday, Lavrov said that Moscow has enough buyers of its energy resources, as the European Union considers banning Russian oil imports.

"We have enough buyers of our energy resources. We will work with them and let the West pay them much more than it paid to the Russian Federation and explain to its population why they should become poorer," he said. 

20 min ago

New leadership in Ukraine's Kherson appeals to be incorporated into Russia

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

The new Russian-installed leadership of the Ukrainian region of Kherson plans to make a formal request to become part of the Russian federation.

"Authorities of Kherson region will appeal to the President of Russia with a request to include the region into Russia," says a statement on a new Telegram channel which appears to be linked to the pro-Russian administration.

The announcement was swiftly reported by Russian state media.

The appeal is attributed to Kirill Stremousov -- the newly appointed deputy head of the military-civilian administration in Kherson.

At the weekend, Stremousov said that "citizens residing in the Kherson region will have the right to obtain Russian citizenship."

"We are not planning referendums, and we are not planning the creation of republics," he said.

"We are talking about the fact that we will integrate as much as possible into the Russian Federation according to all the opportunities that we have.

"And all those citizens who are on the territory of the Kherson region will have the right to obtain Russian citizenship and Russian passports."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President, tweeted his response to the announcement from Kherson.

"The invaders may ask to join even Mars or Jupiter," he wrote. "The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play."
1 hr 44 min ago

Russia opens more "temporary accommodation centers" for people from Ukraine

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

A temporary accommodation centre for evacuees from Ukraine in a local sports school in Taganrog in the Rostov region, Russia, on March 17.
Russia has opened a further nine temporary accommodation centers to receive people from Ukraine and the self-declared republics, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday.

"There are 523 temporary accommodation centers functioning in 53 regions of Russia, they house 34,140 thousand people, including 11,790 thousand children," RIA Novosti reported an emergency services as saying.

Currently 66 centers are operating in the Rostov region, the main "entry gate" to Russia for people from Ukraine.

Ukraine officials claim that Russia is forcibly deporting people from Mariupol and other areas in the Donbas region, and consider it a war crime.

Ukrainians who have been evacuated from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine sit in a bus as they arrive at a railway station in the Rostov region, Russia, on February 20.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than half a million Ukrainians have been deported to Russia since the start of the war.

"They were forced to go there. Their documents and means of communication are confiscated. They are sent to far-away regions of that foreign land in order to assimilate there," Zelensky said on May 6.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the number of Ukrainians who have been taken across the border into Russian territory.

2 hr 43 min ago

Ukraine President Zelensky thanks US House for passing $40 billion aid bill

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 30.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the "friends" of his country in the US House of Representatives for approving a bill that would see Washington deliver $40 billion worth of aid to Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion. 

The House approved the bill Tuesday evening with broad bipartisan support, 368 to 57. All 57 votes in opposition to the measure were from Republicans. 

The measure will now need to be passed by the Senate before it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. 

Pelosi made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, earlier this month to meet with Zelensky.

Read more about what's in the bill here:

2 hr 47 min ago

Russian authorities accused of "abducting" Crimean human rights activist

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Oleksandra Ochman

Crimean human rights activist and nurse Iryna Danylovich disappeared on her way home from work in the Russian-annexed peninsula more than a week ago. She has not been seen since.

Danylovich is believed to have been detained by Russian authorities, but they have refused to say whether, where or by whom she is being held.

"We assume that she is still in jail," Danylovich's lawyer, Aider Azamatov, told CNN.

Through her work as a citizen journalist, Danylovich has exposed problems in Crimea's health care system, including in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. She has written for a number of Ukrainian media outlets and has published her findings on Facebook.

Danylovich's father Bronislav told the news site Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty affiliate, that his daughter planned to take public transport home on the morning of April 29, after finishing her shift at a medical facility in Koktebel, south-eastern Crimea.

Azamatov said the nurse stopped answering her phone at that point.

Azamatov, Danylovich's family and several human rights organizations have been searching for her at detention centers in multiple cities in Crimea ever since her disappearance.

Read more about the search for Danylovich here:

2 hr 17 min ago

Leader of self-proclaimed Russian-backed region makes claim to "liberation" of more territory

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Denis Pushilin, center, leader of the separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), meets with local residents in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 29.
The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) laid additional claims of liberation while speaking on the anniversary of its declaration of independence Wednesday.

"Today, a new stage in our life is the liberation of the territory of the DPR within its constitutional boundaries," separatist leader Denis Pushilin said in a statement shared on Telegram channel. "Like the entire history of the formation of our state, this stage is not easy. But the Republic was born to win, and we will achieve our goals."

Some context: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic days before commencing with the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and a vast majority of European nations have spoken out against the claims as illegitimate.

2 hr 26 min ago

Ukraine suspends the flow of some Russian gas exports headed to Europe

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Nathan Hodge

The factory chimneys of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU) in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 11.
Ukraine will suspend some of the Russian gas exports to Europe that flow in pipelines through the country due to interruptions at key transit points, the country's gas transmission system operator (GSTOU) said in a statement Tuesday. 

Amid Russia's invasion, Ukraine has continued its operations transporting Russian gas through the country. 

But GSTOU said it's currently "impossible to fulfill obligations" to European partners due to "the interference of the occupying forces." It said Russia's interference, including the unauthorized gas offtakes, had "endangered the stability and safety" of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

As a result, it had decided to suspend operations from 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday at the entry point gas measuring station Sokhranivka and border compressor station Novopskov through which almost a third of gas from Russia to Europe — up to 32.6 million cubic meters per day — is transited.

Ukraine said it could possibly transfer temporarily unavailable capacity from Sokhranivka to the Sudzha point located in the territory controlled by Ukraine. 

However, Russia's state energy company Gazprom said it was "technologically impossible" to switch gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point, the agency said in a statement.

4 hr 5 min ago

Russia calls Lithuania's decision to declare it a perpetrator of terrorism a "provocation"

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Lithuania’s decision to declare Russia "a state that supports and perpetrates terrorism" is provocative and extremist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday in a comment on Russia’s Sputnik radio.

"In countries that adopt such documents, declarations and statements, they take such extremist steps — there is no other way to call it. All these countries are members of NATO. Over the past decades, we have repeatedly seen NATO's illegal and aggressive actions, which led to great loss of life," Zakharova said.
"This should be treated exactly as an element of provocation, extremism and political hypocrisy," she added.

Some context: The Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, on Tuesday passed a resolution declaring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “genocide” and Russia a perpetrator of terrorism.

The parliament also called for the establishment of an international tribunal to investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

“We clearly have reasons to call this an act of genocide,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in an interview with CNN in Washington. “Putin clearly stated that he does not believe that Ukraine has the right to exist as a country and he's trying to prove his point by killing basically entire civilian cities full of civilians.”

Read more about Lithuania and Russia here:

