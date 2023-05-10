Russia scaled back its annual Victory Day celebrations Tuesday due to security concerns related to the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin spoke briefly in Moscow's Red Square where only one tank was on display during a toned-down parade.
Meanwhile, explosions rang out over Kyiv on Tuesday as Ukrainian air defenses intercepted cruise missiles fired by Russia, officials said. The Patriot missile defense system was used to down a Russian missile, the Pentagon said.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Southern moves: Authorities in Russian-occupied towns in southern Ukraine are ordering the evacuation of thousands of civilians ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. One Ukrainian mayor claimed it was not a "mass evacuation," but rather "some hundreds evacuated for show," and said Russia was sending more forces to the southern front line.
- Keeping expectations in check: Don't expect a movie-like scenario when Ukraine eventually launches its counteroffensive because "the real world doesn't work like that," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. Speaking beside him, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he thinks Ukraine has the resources it needs to retake territory when the time comes after the US announced an additional $1.2 billion in aid to Kyiv intended to bolster air defenses and ammunition supplies.
- Journalist's death: Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed by rocket fire near the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the news agency said. "We share the pain of his family and all his colleagues," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.
- US diplomats point finger at Moscow: The US ambassador to Ukraine accused Russia of "again blocking ships from loading grain in Ukraine’s ports to feed people who need it around the world." US envoy Bridget A. Brink referenced similar comments made earlier by Blinken, in which he accused Moscow of "using people's hunger as a weapon."
- EU chief visits Ukraine: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Kyiv Tuesday to mark Europe Day — a celebration of peace and unity on the continent. In a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she discussed European solidarity in areas such as grain export and more ammunition.
- Germany presses China: In a joint news conference with her Chinese counterpart, Germany's foreign minister said Berlin wants Beijing to promise it won't help Russia avoid European sanctions, adding that all countries should take action to oblige their companies. "Neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor," she said.
- New Prigozhin tirade: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched the latest in a series of rants directed at Russia’s military leadership, claiming his troops were "blatantly lied to" after he received only "10%" of the support he had been pledged to help sustain the fight Bakhmut. Prigozhin also questioned how Victory Day celebrations could be underway in Moscow, when "we haven’t earned that victory one millimeter."