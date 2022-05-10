World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Andrew Raine, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 12:10 a.m. ET, May 11, 2022
7 hr 37 min ago

The ordinary Ukrainians fighting back against Russia

From CNN's Mick Krever

Ukraine’s fierce resistance to the Russian invasion has resonated around the world.

At the center of that fight are ordinary citizens who left behind comfortable lives to answer a call of duty -- people such as a software engineer, a logistics manager and even a poet.

The area south of Izium is a key point of resistance against Russian attempts to completely encircle the Donbas region.

Most civilians have left, and the artillery battles are near-constant. These are some of the people trying to ensure it does not fall into Russian hands.

Anna Arhipova, 22

(Mick Krever/CNN)
(Mick Krever/CNN)

Anna Arhipova was a logistics manager in her hometown of Poltava, northeast Ukraine, before the war began.

At the time, her overriding fear was not of the violence, but of "not being useful," she says. So she signed up, and now drives a pickup truck to some of the most dangerous areas of the conflict.

In a world of bearded, stocky young men, her slight frame cuts an uncommon figure. But she says it’s the men, not her, who are troubled by her presence.

"Everybody tells me that I have to give birth, cook, clean, and do the housekeeping, not be here," she says. "It irritates me very, very much. I answer that if I would like to give birth, I would not be here."

Alex, 34

(Mick Krever/CNN)
(Mick Krever/CNN)

Alex, who wanted to use only his first name out of privacy concerns, is a software engineer from Kharkiv. Last year, he built his own countryside log cabin.

Now his house, which was on a strategically located hill, has been reduced to a hole five meters deep, and he spends many of his nights sleeping in a tank named ‘Bunny,’ which was stolen from the Russian military in the opening weeks of the war.

"This is like my personal tank," he explains. "I am like tank commander and tank owner," he says with a laugh.

Vlad Sord, 27

(Mick Krever/CNN)
(Mick Krever/CNN)

Vlad Sord was still a teenager when he signed up to fight for Ukraine in 2014.

"A lot of strange things happen there," explains Sord, as he chain smokes cigarillos. "Things that I could not explain, I collected them, compiled them, wrote them down."

He’s now a published author and poet. He fights for his country, and gathers material to document what's happening.

"I have a very good memory for the dialogues themselves and I use that. I write everything down."

7 hr 41 min ago

US working with other partners to find alternative routes for Ukrainian grain and corn, official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Bridget Brink, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, prepares to testify at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 10
Bridget Brink, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, prepares to testify at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 10 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Bridget Brink, the nominee for US ambassador to Ukraine, said Tuesday that the United States is “trying to work with international partners and others to help find alternative routes for grain and corn out of Ukraine.”

“On the question of moving things out of the ports, this is a big challenge right now because Russia is blocking the ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov,” she said during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. “So we are trying to work with international partners and others to help find alternative routes for grain and corn out of Ukraine, as well as to work with the other relief organizations to supplement those countries that had depended upon these exports.”

Brink called it “an enormous challenge” but said the US has the benefit of the Biden’s administration’s “success in galvanizing a coalition of like-minded people who together condemned this war of choice and are ready to work together.”

7 hr 56 min ago

It's 11 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

Damaged cars and debris from a damaged residential building are seen in the Saltivka neighbourhood, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday May 10.
Damaged cars and debris from a damaged residential building are seen in the Saltivka neighbourhood, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday May 10. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

The war in Ukraine is likely to become “more unpredictable and escalatory” in the coming months, the US director of national intelligence told Congress on Tuesday

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines painted a grim and uncertain picture of the next phase of Putin’s two-month-old invasion, which she told the US Senate Armed Services Committee will be difficult to predict in part because “Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities.” 

“At the very least, we believe the dichotomy will usher in a period of more ad hoc decision-making in Russia, both with respect to the domestic adjustments required to sustain this push, as well as the military conflict with Ukraine and the West,” she told US lawmakers.

“And the current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military actions to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives as the conflict drags on, or if he perceives Russia is losing in Ukraine," she continued.

Still, Haines told US lawmakers, the intelligence community does not believe Putin would turn to the use of nuclear weapons unless he felt there was an existential threat to Russia.

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

  • The bodies of 44 civilians recovered from rubble in occupied Izium: The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building in the town of Izium, which is currently controlled by Russian troops, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration. Oleh Syniehubov said the building had been "completely destroyed by the occupiers" but it's not yet clear when it happened. Russian forces have been in control of Izium for nearly two months. Before that, the town was heavily contested and intensively shelled.
  • Belarus is moving special forces to border with Ukraine: The Armed Forces of Belarus will deploy special forces to the border of Ukraine because "the United States and its allies continue to increase their military presence at the state borders," according to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Viktor Gulevich. "In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, the forces of the units of the special operations forces are deployed in three tactical directions," according to a statement Tuesday. It said the Ukrainians had created a force of 20,000 close to the Belarus border, which "requires a response from us."
  • Germany will begin reopening its embassy in Kyiv: Germany will start reopening its embassy in Ukraine, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock announced during a visit to Kyiv Tuesday. Baerbock had an “open, friendly conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra," a source in the German delegation said. “The conversation focused on assistance to Ukraine in the military sphere and reconstruction, as well as on how to solve the blockade of much-needed global food exports from Ukraine,” media was told.
  • Ukrainian intelligence says grain stolen by Russians is already in the Mediterranean: The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry said that grain stolen by Russian troops in occupied areas is already being sent abroad. The intelligence directorate claimed that a "significant part of the grain stolen from Ukraine is on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag in the Mediterranean." The directorate said the "most likely destination is Syria. Grain may be smuggled from there to other countries in the Middle East." The directorate also said the Russians "continue to export food stolen in Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea."
  • Ukraine says Russia is diverting troops north into Kharkiv region: The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians have sent about 500 troops from occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions north into the Kharkiv region. They gave no explanation for the move, but CNN reported earlier Tuesday comments by local officials in the Kharkiv region that suggested some Russian troops were being sent northward to reinforce supply lines from the border. Local authorities said there is "a mass withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Borova and Bohuslavka in the direction of Kupyansk." Kupyansk is an important Russian logistics hub inside Ukraine and may become vulnerable if a Ukrainian counterattack in the region is sustained.
  • Ukraine has killed up to 10 Russian generals, head of US Defense Intelligence Agency says: Ukraine has killed between “eight and ten” Russian generals during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. US officials have closely watched the climbing number of general officer deaths in the Russian military — an unusually high number for a modern military that far outstrips the number of US generals lost during 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. Some US officials have attributed that atypically high figure in part to the intelligence support provided by the United States, while others believe it is because Russian generals are being forced to operate far more forward in the conflict zone than would normally be expected in order to motivate their troops. 
  • Russia’s economy is "clearly in recession" and facing 20% inflation, US Treasury secretary says: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that Western sanctions have delivered a powerful blow to Russia’s economy following the invasion of Ukraine. “Their economy is clearly in recession,” Yellen told lawmakers during a hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report to Congress, adding that there are forecasts the Russian economy will contract by 10% to 15%. Inflation in Russia is probably running around 20% this year, Yellen said. That would be more than double the 8.5% year-over-year jump in consumer prices in the United States in March.
  • More than 8 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine, according to UN agency: More than eight million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine, according to the latest report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency. Over 18% — or nearly one in five — of Ukraine's pre-war population is now internally displaced, said the fourth Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, published Monday. "The needs of those internally displaced and all affected by the war in Ukraine are growing by the hour," IOM Director General António Vitorino said Tuesday. The latest survey, conducted between April 29 and May 3, found that 63% of those internally displaced are women. More than 50% of displaced households have children, 55% include elderly members and over 30% have people with chronic illnesses, according to the survey.
8 hr 9 min ago

President Biden thanks Italian prime minister for his response to Putin's "brutality" in Ukraine war

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, May 10, in Washington, DC. T
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, May 10, in Washington, DC. T (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the ties between their two countries are “stronger” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The President thanked Draghi for his response to the “brutality of Putin,” when the two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday.

“Your cooperation and sometimes at a greater cost than to others to take on Putin and to what’s going on in Ukraine has been really incredible,” Biden told the prime minister. “Italy and the United States have a long history of shared bonds.”

Draghi told Biden he felt those bonds had been strengthened due to the unrest in Europe.

“The ties between our two countries have always been very strong, and if anything, this war in Ukraine made them stronger,” the Italian leader said.

“I agree,” the President responded.

“If Putin ever thought that he could divide us, he failed,” Draghi continued. “There’s no question about that.”

Draghi said that he and Biden would discuss “energy security” and “food security” during their meeting.

“What happened in Ukraine is going to bring a drastic change in (the) European Union,” the Italian prime minister said. “We’ve always been close, now we’re going to be much closer. I know that I can count on your support as a true friend of Europe and of Italy.”

Biden said he believed a strong European Union was “in the interest of the United States. 

“Granted,” he added, “that’s competition economically but it’s good. It’s good.”

“Putin really believed he could split us,” Biden said, “and we’ve all stepped up.”

9 hr 9 min ago

Biden will meet Tuesday with Pelosi and other US lawmakers who visited Ukraine

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with the congressional delegation that visited Ukraine earlier this month, the White House said.

“This afternoon, soon in the next couple of hours, the President will host Speaker Pelosi and other members of a congressional delegation who recently traveled to Ukraine in the Situation Room,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at an afternoon briefing.

She noted that Biden had previously spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "about the delegation’s trip by phone."

“As we said earlier this month, he wanted to hear a more thorough account of their time in Ukraine in person after they returned to the United States, so this is an opportunity to do exactly that,” Psaki said.

“The President is eager to hear from them and to continue working together on their shared bipartisan goal of providing Ukraine with additional urgently needed security and economic assistance as soon as possible," she continued.

 

9 hr 13 min ago

"New Mariupol" channel appearing to be backed by Russia seeks recruits for jobs, including collecting the dead

From Josh Pennington

A new Telegram channel set up in Mariupol and called “Novyj Mariupol” (New Mariupol) has announced that temporary labor is being sought immediately at employment centers of the Donetsk People's Republic. 

In a post on May 7, the channel said vacancies existed in information security, city improvements and “gathering up the dead.” An updated announcement, appearing in flyer form, with a QR linking to the “New Mariupol” Telegram channel, appeared on Tuesday.

The channel appears to be linked to the new Russian-backed administration in the city.

The flyer uses the same language as the original Telegram post, but makes three additional announcements: The DNR Pension Fund is now open to applications; work is being sought at Illich Iron & Steel Works; and open markets will begin operating at four different locations around the city, starting May 14.

9 hr 28 min ago

Russia has used about 10 to 12 hypersonic weapons during war in Ukraine, senior US defense official says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

In this 2018 photo, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet carries a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow.
In this 2018 photo, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet carries a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia has used about 10 to 12 hypersonic weapons during the war in Ukraine, a senior US defense official said Tuesday.  

Cautioning that the US does not have a "perfect count," the official said the number of hypersonic weapons Russia has used is "probably between 10 and 12 I think would be about right."

Though the official did not specify the dates and locations of the launches, US officials observed the first known combat use of the Russian air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missile against a building in western Ukraine.

The official would not corroborate Ukraine's claim that Russia had fired Kinzhal missiles at Odesa over the weekend. Sergey Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration, said Russia had fired three Kinzhal missiles at a "tourist infrastructure target."

The US has seen no indications that Russia used hypersonic weapons in these strikes, the US official said. 

"Obviously, we've seen them use hypersonics in the past and hitting buildings, but I don't have anything to indicate that they were used in Odesa," said the official.

The Kinzhal missile, which became operational in 2017, has a claimed top speed of Mach 12, or about 9,000 miles per hour (more than 14,400 kilometers per hour). It is an air-launched version of the Russian Iskander short-range ballistic missile.

US officials downplayed the significance of the Russian use of their hypersonic Kinzhal missile. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he did not view it as "some sort of game changer" after the Russians announced the missile launch. Days later, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said it was "hard to know what exactly the justification" was for the launch, since it targeted a stationary storage facility.

"That's a pretty significant sledgehammer to take out a target like that," Kirby said at the time. 

Russia also claimed it used Iskander missiles in April to strike weapons depots and Ukrainian military equipment.

Ukraine, on the other hand, claims Russia used Iskander missiles launched from Crimea to strike at a settlement in the Odesa district in early April.

More on hypersonic missiles: Essentially, all missiles are hypersonic — which means they travel at least five times the speed of sound. Almost any warhead released from a rocket miles in the atmosphere will reach this speed heading to its target. It is not a new technology.

What military powers — including Russia, China, the United States and North Korea — are working on now is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). An HGV is a highly maneuverable payload that can theoretically fly at hypersonic speed while adjusting course and altitude to fly under radar detection and around missile defenses.

An HGV is the weapon that's almost impossible to stop. And Russia is thought to have an HGV in its arsenal, the Avangard system, which Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 called "practically invulnerable" to Western air defenses.

CNN's Brad Lendon contributed reporting to this post.

10 hr 2 min ago

Belarus is moving special forces to border with Ukraine

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

The Armed Forces of Belarus will deploy special forces to the border of Ukraine because "the United States and its allies continue to increase their military presence at the state borders," according to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Viktor Gulevich.

"In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, the forces of the units of the special operations forces are deployed in three tactical directions," according to a statement Tuesday.

It said the Ukrainians had created a force of 20,000 close to the Belarus border, which "requires a response from us."

"The appearance in the waters of the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas of a group carrying sea and air-based cruise missiles, an increase in the aviation group in the countries of Poland and the Baltic states indicate a growing threat to the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

"As part of the second stage of checking the immediate reaction forces, battalion-tactical groups were sent to the Western and North-Western operational directions. To strengthen them, air defense, missile forces and artillery units are being moved forward to ensure their combat functioning," the statement continued.

Earlier today, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said the country has started the second stage of inspection of its army's reaction forces, according to video commentary posted on the Telegram account of Belarusian state media Belta.

10 hr 29 min ago

Germany will begin reopening its embassy in Kyiv

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had an “open, friendly conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra, “a source in the German delegation said. 

“The conversation focused on assistance to Ukraine in the military sphere and reconstruction, as well as on how to solve the blockade of much-needed global food exports from Ukraine,” media was told.

Germany will start reopening its embassy in Ukraine, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock announced during a visit to Kyiv Tuesday.

The embassy will begin operating on limited capacity, Baerbock said, and the German ambassador to Kyiv, Anka Feldhusen, will again be the German representative in Kyiv.

In her remarks, the foreign minister also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has fallen victim to self-deception. 

“He believed that our European values of freedom and humanity, make us decadent and weak. Ukrainians have proved that in reality it is the other way around. Your will for freedom makes you strong,” Baerbock said.

“And the knowledge that you are fighting for your humanity against an army that knows only cynicism and terror. That is why your struggle marks a turning point in the world dispute between liberal democracy and autocratic regimes," she continued.

Baerbock also visited Babyn Yar, a historical site in Ukraine where massacres were carried out by Nazi forces during World War II. In March, Russian missiles struck near the memorial, located on the northern edge of Kyiv, which commemorates the site where more than 33,000 Jews were shot to death in 1941. 

Zelensky, who is Jewish, tweeted at the time that the Russian attack was "history repeating."

CNN's Zahid Mahmood contributed reporting to this post.