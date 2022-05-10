World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Jessie Yeung, Andrew Raine, Ben Church, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:23 a.m. ET, May 10, 2022
16 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, on May 10. (Max Pshybyshevsky/AP)

Odesa and the surrounding area has seen a sharp uptick in strikes in the last week, with Russian forces using submarines, surface ships and aircraft to launch missiles.

The southern city came under attack again on Monday while, elsewhere, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. 

Here are some of the latest developments:

Odesa under fire: Russian aerial strikes hit two hotels and a shopping mall in the southern city of Odesa overnight. Ukraine says hypersonic missiles were used in the attack. One person died and five were hospitalized, according to Ukrainian officials. Fires caused by strikes have since been extinguished

Ukrainian counterattack in Kharkiv: The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces within its borders to prevent a Ukrainian counterattack that has made some headway east of Kharkiv. Inside Ukraine, the general staff says the most intense activity is in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are trying to advance toward the town of Lyman, a major transport hub.

Bodies of civilians recovered: The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building in the town of Izium, which is currently controlled by Russian troops. It’s not clear when the building was destroyed, but the eastern town has been heavily contested and intensively shelled in recent weeks. 

WHO verifies healthcare attacks: The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since the start of the war. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he discussed the health situation in the country with Ukrainian officials and said the WHO will continue to support Ukraine's healthcare system. 

Holding out at Azovstal: At least 100 civilians, thought to be mainly men, are still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant complex in Mariupol, an adviser to the mayor of the city said. It comes as Ukrainian soldiers continue to fight in the last holdout of resistance in the southern city.

Russian journalists write posts critical of Putin: Two Russian reporters appear to have posted at least 30 articles that appeared briefly on a pro-Kremlin news site, lenta.ru, criticizing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his government’s suppression of critics. "Putin and his circle are doomed to face a tribunal after the end of the war," they wrote on lenta.ru. "Putin and his associates won’t be able to justify themselves or flee after losing this war."

Finland edges closer to NATO: It is "highly likely" that Finland will apply for membership in NATO, the country's Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told CNN on Monday. The nation’s likely membership is “a very natural response” to Russia’s war in Ukraine, she said, adding that if her country does indeed apply, she hopes "the ratification process would be as brief as possible."

27 min ago

US ambassador to UN says Ukrainian aid bill is "critical" for Ukrainians to defend their democracy

From CNN's Kylie Atwood in Brussels

Press briefing by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield President of the Security Council for the month of May at UN Headquarters in New York on May 3. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that passing the Ukrainian aid bill is critical because it will enable the country to defend itself in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

"This is about Ukrainians on the ground, being able to defend their democracy, defend their sovereignty and defend their people," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters in Brussels Tuesday.

"So it's critical that we continue to provide that support."

Her comments come as US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to immediately pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine -- almost a $40 billion bill -- on Monday. He warned that the existing aid will run out in about 10 days.

Thomas-Greenfield noted the bipartisan support that has gone into providing support to the Ukrainians and said she believes that Congress knows how high the stakes are.

"Both sides had been supportive of the President's initiative. And I think that they all understand that if we are not there to continue that support, what it would mean for the Ukrainian effort to defend themselves against the Russians," she said.
53 min ago

German foreign minister visits Ukraine following diplomatic tensions

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits a church where a mass grave was found after Russian forces retreated from the area, Bucha, Ukraine, on May 10. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is visiting Ukraine today, starting with a trip to Bucha.

Baerbock gave brief comments in a church in the town where prosecutors are investigating whether war crimes were committed by Russian troops.

She also took a walk around the town to get a picture of the situation on the ground, accompanied by the Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova.

Baerbock is the first German cabinet member to travel to the Ukraine since the outbreak of war in the country, and her trip comes after a period of diplomatic tension between Germany and Ukraine.

Some background: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had offered to visit Kyiv in April on a joint trip with the heads of state of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, but Ukrainian officials said they didn't want him to come.

The decision came amid sustained criticism over Steinmeier's close relations with Russia in his previous role as foreign minister, as well as criticism from Kyiv that Germany was hesitant to provide much-needed military support to Ukraine. 

At the beginning of May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had no plans to visit Ukraine following Kyiv's rejection of Steinmeier.

"This stands in the way," said Scholz in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF. Democrats do not treat each other like that, Scholz added. "This cannot be done."

But the row was resolved on May 5 when Steinmeier and Zelensky spoke on the phone, according to the German President's office.

1 hr 34 min ago

The bodies of 44 civilians recovered from rubble in occupied Izium, official says

From CNN's Katherina Krebs and Tim Lister

This satellite image shows smoke rising after a suspected artillery strike on the front lines near Izyum, Ukraine, on May 7. (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building in the town of Izium, which is currently controlled by Russian troops, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

Oleh Syniehubov said the building had been "completely destroyed by the occupiers" but it's not yet clear when it happened.

Russian forces have been in control of Izium for nearly two months. Before that, the town was heavily contested and intensively shelled.

Syniehubov said that locals who had stayed behind in Izium had excavated the site.

He said there was "no special equipment for dismantling debris, everything is done by hand."

"And of course it does not happen around the clock. When there is no shelling, people come out and try to dismantle those blockages," he added.

What's unclear is whether Russian forces in the area were aware of the operation and permitted the retrieval of the bodies.

Syniebuhov said that, since Izium was occupied, about 1,700 people had been evacuated while what he called a "green corridor" was in existence.

"After that, the occupiers did not allow people to be taken out or humanitarian aid brought there," he added.

He also said that Tsirkuny, a town near Kharkiv, had been liberated and described the scene there as a "total war crime."

"There are a lot of destroyed houses, a lot of office buildings, schools. There are bodies, bodies of civilians," he said.
"The occupiers did not even take their own soldiers, they are on the streets, in private homes and so on. We still have a lot of work to do to clean everything up."
2 hr 22 min ago

The scars of war: Lviv hospital learns to cope amid influx of patients spirited from war-torn regions

From CNN’s Isa Soares, Madalena Araujo, Sofiya Harbuziuk and Lauren Said-Moorhouse in Lviv

As the doctor enters the room on rounds, Dmytro Kaliuzhnyi sits quietly on his hospital bed. He absent-mindedly answers their routine questions as his bandages and wounds are carefully checked.

The 19-year-old still appears to be in a state of shock. It’s hardly surprising, given that less than a month ago his body was riddled with shrapnel from shelling outside his home in Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine.

"I never could have imagined that something like that could happen to me," he says softly. 
"At first it was very tough and then I came to terms with everything that happened to me."
Dmytro Kaliuzhnyi, 19, is slowly recovering from injuries sustained outside his home in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. (Alessandro Gentile/CNN)

Kaliuzhnyi, who lost both of his parents before the war, is yet another civilian who has been caught in the crossfire as fighting has escalated. In a whisper, he adds that he wishes he’d listened to others and protected himself better. 

"I never thought that I would say it, you have to protect yourself to the maximum and follow all the rules that are told by adults."

Kaliuzhnyi has spent the last several weeks here at Lviv Clinical Emergency Hospital, western Ukraine’s largest medical facility. According to doctors, he is just one of a rapidly growing number of patients being treated in the hospital’s intensive care units.

His doctor, Hnat Ihorovych Herych, tells CNN that treating civilian injuries such as these has become all too common as Russia’s invasion of the country continues into its third month.

"I’ve done some operations that I only read from the books," Herych adds, recalling some of the recent procedures he’s had to carry out.

Trains have been refurbished with mobile ICUs to help transport critically injured patients away from the frontlines for treatment in the west. (Alessandro Gentile/CNN)

Kaliuzhnyi is part of a steady stream of patients who have made terrifying and increasingly dangerous journeys across the country aboard makeshift medical trains.

One of those to make the treacherous trip with a head injury was 9-year-old Sofiya Hurmaza. From the southern city of Mykolaiv, she was caught by shelling near her home in early April -- a piece of shrapnel striking her head and lodging deep in her brain.

Miraculously, after successful operations to remove the broken fragment, she is now recuperating in a hospital cot in Lviv under the watchful eye of her mother, Nina Vavryniuk.

"She is very strong, she didn’t even cry when she got wounded," Vavryniuk says, before recalling the moment she was reunited with her daughter.

"When I walked in, I thought maybe she had lost some of her memory. I walked in and unexpectedly she said, 'Mommy,' with tears in her eyes. 

"I was so happy that she remembers me and she didn't lose her memory. The doctor told me the fragment went right through the center [of her brain]. If it went one millimeter left or right, she wouldn't make it."

WATCH:

2 hr 39 min ago

WHO verifies 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since start of war

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London

Mariana Vishegirskaya, an injured pregnant woman, walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since the start of the war, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday, urging Russia "to stop this war."

Speaking from Kyiv after spending two days in Ukraine, Tedros said he was "deeply moved" by what he'd seen and heard.

Tedros said attacks on healthcare facilities "must stop," adding: "There is one medicine WHO cannot deliver, and which Ukraine needs more than any other, and that is peace."

"So we continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop this war," he said.

Tedros said he discussed the health situation in the country with Ukrainian officials and said the WHO will continue to support Ukraine's healthcare system. 

"My message to all the people of Ukraine is that WHO stands with you," he said.

The WHO chief said that, despite the devastation, he has also seen "extraordinary resilience" in Ukraine as people try to restore their lives.

"My time here has affected me very personally," he said.

As someone, myself, who grew up in a war zone I understand only too well how the people of Ukraine feel." 

"I know the impact, I know the devastation of war firsthand and I felt very, very sad when Russia invaded Ukraine."

2 hr 46 min ago

At least 100 civilians still trapped in Azovstal steel plant, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Tim Lister

The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works behind damaged residential buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 8. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

At least 100 civilians remain at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official has said.

The fact that civilians are still there "does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers," said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the city.

"Heavy artillery and aircraft continued shelling the plant all day [Monday]," he added.

Andriushchenko, who is not in Mariupol but maintains contact with people there, said Russian attempts to storm the plant continued to fail.

At the weekend, Ukrainian authorities said all women, children and the elderly had been evacuated from Azovstal. Most of the remaining civilians are thought to be men.

3 hr 44 min ago

Fires extinguished after missile strikes in Odesa, with one person killed

From Tim Lister and Julia Presniakova 

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Odesa, Ukraine, on May 10. (Odessa City/Telegram)

Fires caused by missile strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa have been extinguished, said the country's State Emergency Service on Monday night.

Odesa came under heavy attack on Monday, with cruise missiles including Russia's new hypersonic Kinzhal missiles destroying two hotels, a shopping center and a warehouse, officials said.

One person died and five were hospitalized, according to Ukrainian officials. Detailed information on other injuries and possible victims is still being clarified, they said.

The hypersonic missile: The new Khinzal missile had its combat debut at the beginning of the war, and has only been used once before, according to Western intelligence sources. It carries a conventional payload of up to 480 kilograms.

The strikes caused extensive damage, with images from the city showing widespread devastation. One missile strike in the Suvorov district set fire to three warehouses with a total area of ​​1,200 square meters, according to Ukrainian officials.

Some context: Odesa and the surrounding area have seen a sharp uptick in strikes in the last week, with Russian forces using submarines, surface ships and aircraft to launch missiles.

1 hr 34 min ago

Russian forces reinforcing presence along border near Kharkiv, Ukraine military says

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

A Ukrainian serviceman loads a shell into a mortar in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on May 9. (Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

The Russian military is reinforcing its presence along the northern border as Ukrainian forces counter-attack around the city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said Tuesday.

"The enemy maintains certain forces and means of air defense in the Belgorod region [in Russia] in full readiness mode," the General Staff said, and "continues to focus its efforts on the defense of the occupied borders in order to prevent the advance of units of our troops toward the state border." 

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies about 24 miles (39 kilometers) from the border with the Russian region of Belgorod.

It is expected that the enemy will continue defiant actions at the state border [with] Ukraine in order to restrain the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces," the General Staff said.

Local Ukrainian officials in areas south of Kharkiv reported Monday that some Russian units had moved north, possibly to try to reinforce Russian supply lines from Belgorod. CNN cannot confirm the movement.

Last week, a video circulating on Telegram showed Ukrainian forces retaking the village of Molodova, just 13 miles southeast of the Ukraine-Russia border. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video.

As Ukrainian units have pushed Russian forces further from Kharkiv, the Russians appear to be responding with more artillery and rocket fire across the border in other regions, the Ukrainian military said.

The General Staff said that on Monday, Russia had carried out attacks with rocket-propelled grenades across the border at four villages in Sumy, about 110 miles (175 km) northwest of Kharkiv.

On the main front in the eastern region of Luhansk, which has seen the bulk of recent fighting, the military says fighting continues around Severodonetsk. The Russians tried to break south of the Siverskyi Donets river by building pontoon bridges, but at least one was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to satellite imagery seen by CNN, with the loss of Russian tanks and other equipment.

However, one pontoon bridge north of the village of Bilohorivka appears to have allowed some Russian armor to cross on Sunday.

Early Tuesday, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said that "the situation in Bilohorivka remains difficult. The enemy tried to create a strong crossing there to transfer equipment and personnel."

"However, at the moment all pontoon crossings are destroyed; all enemy equipment is destroyed; the remnants of the personnel were partly destroyed, and partly the enemy fled and swam to the other side [of the river]."

Hayday said around 80 Russian soldiers crossed the river.

"There are a few of them left," he said.

Hayday said elsewhere in Luhansk, Ukrainian units had held the line of defense. "There are no breakthroughs."