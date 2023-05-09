All but two of 25 cruise missiles fired by Russia against Ukraine overnight Tuesday were intercepted by the country's air defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

"In total, during two waves of shelling of Ukraine on the night of May 9, 2023, the Russian occupiers launched 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles," the statement said, adding that 23 missiles fired from the sea and the air were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military warned earlier this week that Russia is trying to wear down Ukraine's air defenses ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.

A part of a cruise missile shot down during a Russian missile strike is seen in the backyard of a house in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 9. Press service of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine/Reuters

Falling debris: Shrapnel from a downed missile landed in a private yard in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a statement Tuesday. There was no damage and nobody was hurt, he said. Explosives experts and emergency responders were working at the scene, he added.

The intercepted attacks Tuesday come after Klitschko said Russian strikes early Monday marked Moscow's "most massive" drone attack on the capital.