Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 1:35 a.m. ET, May 8, 2023
1 min ago

Odesa hit with missiles from long-range bombers, Ukrainian Air Force says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Storage facilities heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike are seen in Odesa region, Ukraine on May 8.
Storage facilities heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike are seen in Odesa region, Ukraine on May 8. Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Reuters

Russia fired eight long-range missiles at the southern region of Odesa overnight Sunday, Ukraine’s air force said in a statement.

“Around midnight, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast with Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. A total of eight missiles were launched from the area of Cape Tarkhankut (occupied Crimea),” the air force said, adding: “Some of the missiles did not reach their targets.”

No casualties were reported, Ukraine's Operational Command South said in an earlier statement on Telegram.

Russian missile attacks were also recorded in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, according to Ukraine's military.

"61 air strikes and 52 enemy attacks from MLRS were documented at our troop positions and populated areas," the Ukrainian military said in a statement Monday.

10 min ago

5 wounded in Kyiv as Ukraine intercepts Russian drone attacks

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Residents stand next to a car damaged after drones were shot down over Kyiv on May 8. Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters
Residents stand next to a car damaged after drones were shot down over Kyiv on May 8. Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters

Five people were injured in Kyiv on Monday after air defenses repelled Russian drone attacks overnight, Ukrainian officials said.

“Overnight, on May 8, 2023, the enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones. They used 35 attack UAVs, sending them in from the northern direction - the Seshcha airfield (Bryansk Oblast),” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. “All 35 Shahed-136/131s were destroyed by the Air Command 'Center' of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a statement that falling debris from intercepted drones had damaged residential buildings and cars in the capital's Svyatoshynskyi district.

Falling drone wreckage also caused a fuel leak in the Solomyanskyi district, he added.

The air force warned residents that “even a 100% intercept rate on air targets does not guarantee safety in areas where the air defense is operating! Fragments of anti-aircraft missiles and damaged UAVs always come back down to earth!”

Sustained attacks: On Sunday, Ukraine’s Operation Command South spokeswoman said Russian forces were trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defense system with repeated attacks.

“They are trying to find a way around it. And they are also expanding their tactics because they do not have a stable stock of the means that they can operate with,” Natalia Humeniuk told local media.

The Russians were also trying “to test and find out where the air defense systems are located,” she added.

32 min ago

Russia fires cruise missiles near Odesa, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A firefighter works at the site of a resort area hit by a Russian missile strike in Odesa region, Ukraine on May 8.
A firefighter works at the site of a resort area hit by a Russian missile strike in Odesa region, Ukraine on May 8. Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Reuters

Emergency responders were working to contain fires after a Russian missile attack near the southern port city of Odesa Sunday night, the Ukrainian military said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast from strategic aviation aircraft," Ukraine's Operational Command South said on Telegram. "The enemy fired X-22 missiles at a food company warehouse and a recreational area on the Black Sea coast."

No casualties were reported, the statement added.

Some context: Originally designed as an anti-ship missile, the X-22 is an older and less accurate weapon than most modern missiles. The frequently inaccurate missile, also known as the Kh-22, has been used by Russia to target residential buildings during its assault on Ukraine. 

35 min ago

Blasts in Kyiv as Ukrainian air defenses scramble to intercept Russian attacks. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

An explosion of a drone is seen during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8. Gleb Garanich/Reuters
An explosion of a drone is seen during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Explosions were heard in Kyiv early Monday as Russian forces continued their bombardment of Ukraine following air attacks over the weekend against the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the south and Kharkiv in the north.

The Ukrainian military says the attacks are part of Moscow's efforts to wear down Ukraine's air defenses as the Russians try "to find out where the air defense systems are located."

Here are the latest developments:

  • In the east, an apparent backtrack: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops have advanced in Bakhmut and are waiting for ammunition supplies after he appeared to reverse his threat to withdraw from the flashpoint city. Russian troops have incurred massive losses during months of bloody fighting in Bakhmut as they gradually wear down resolute Ukrainian resistance.
  • In southern Ukraine: Russian-installed authorities said they are continuing to evacuate Zaporizhzhia residents away from the front lines in the annexed region, which could be a target of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive. A Ukrainian official claimed some Russian troops are trying to leave the region disguised as civilians.
  • In Crimea: Russian-appointed officials in the peninsula reported Sunday that their air defenses and electronic warfare units had fended off at least three Ukrainian drone attacks on Sevastopol. Ukraine has recently been harassing Russian forces in Crimea, where Kyiv's ultimate goal is to recapture the region illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
  • Patriot vs. hypersonic missiles: The US has high confidence in the accuracy of Ukraine's claim that it used an American-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile, according to a source familiar with the matter. The intercept also has likely caused a severe amount of uncertainty for Moscow, raising the question of whether Kyiv now has a sustainable countermeasure against hypersonic ballistic missiles, the source added. 
  • "Aggressive" intercept: Romanian authorities said a collision nearly resulted when a Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish border guard aircraft flying a mission above the Black Sea near the Romanian border Friday. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that the Russian Su-35 flew into the area without radio contact and performed "aggressive and dangerous" maneuvers.
  • Meanwhile, in Moscow: Rehearsals for Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade, to mark the end of World War II, began in the Russian capital on Sunday. The parade has been used by President Vladimir Putin in recent years as a stage to flout Russia's military prowess.
41 min ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv early Monday

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Residents inspect part of a drone shot down during a Russian strike in Kyiv on May 8. Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters
Residents inspect part of a drone shot down during a Russian strike in Kyiv on May 8. Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters

Explosions were heard early Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Three people were injured at the site of an explosion in Solomyanskyi district and another was injured in Sviatoshynskyi district, where the wreckage of a drone fell on a building, he said.

Two victims were hospitalized, he added.

29 min ago

Wagner chief says his forces are advancing in Bakhmut as they wait for more ammunition

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Mariya Knight and Kostan Nechyporenko

Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location on May 5. Concord/Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location on May 5. Concord/Reuters

Wagner troops have made progress in the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as they await munitions supplies from Russia, the head of the Russian mercenary group said on Sunday evening.

"Wagner PMC has advanced up to 280 meters in different directions so far," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message on Telegram. "We have advanced [a total of] 53,000 meters. The enemy still controls 2.37 square kilometers. We are advancing, waiting to receive ammunition."

Prigozhin has suggested his forces will stay in Bakhmut after Russia’s Ministry of Defense promised to provide more ammunition to his troops, apparently backtracking on a threat to withdraw.

The city, which sits toward the northeast of the Donetsk region, has seen Russian troops incur massive losses during months of bloody fighting as the attacking forces gradually wear down resolute Ukrainian resistance.

What Ukrainians are saying: According to the Ukrainian military, more Russian forces are now arriving in Bakhmut, including Wagner fighters.

“The Russians are not going to leave Bakhmut," Roman Hryshchenko, commander of Ukraine’s 127th territorial defense brigade, said in an interview with Ukrainian media on Sunday. "Moreover, we see new units arriving, including Wagnerites. The intensity of the assaults has increased. They are bringing more forces to the city of Bakhmut.”

The Russians have also increased artillery shelling of the city as they seem to have more ammunition, Hryshchenko added.

“The enemy uses a variety of munitions, including incendiary munition,” he said..

The commander noted that Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut “have a regular supply of ammunition, water and food” and that supply routes are working.

2 hr 20 min ago

Ukrainian official claims Russian soldiers are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia disguised as civilians

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Kostan Nechyporenko

Some Russian soldiers are attempting to leave Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region disguised as civilians, an exiled Ukrainian mayor claimed on Sunday.

In an interview with Ukrainian media, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, "there are soldiers who try to escape from the temporarily occupied territories.”

“Yes, our residents report some cases of Russian soldiers dressing up in civilian clothes. One of the purposes why they do this is to run from the temporarily occupied territory,” he said.

“Therefore, at the moment, one more ‘filtration’ has been added when leaving the temporarily occupied territory. When they check all the civilians in cars and try to prevent the cars with disguised Russian military personnel from leaving."

On Friday, Russian-installed authorities in Zaporizhzhia announced the evacuation of residents of 18 frontline settlements due to "intensified shelling." Russia controls much of the region and it could be a target for Ukraine should it launch its heavily anticipated counteroffensive.

Fedorov also noted that Russian troops "are moving more and more to the Zaporizhzhia frontline."

4 hr 38 min ago

Russia is trying to wear down Ukraine's air defenses, military spokesperson says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian forces are trying to chip away at Ukraine’s air defense system, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said in an interview Sunday.  

“They (Russian forces) are testing and trying to exhaust our air defense system. They are trying to find a way around it. And they are also expanding their tactics, because they do not have a stable stock of the means that they can operate with,” said Natalia Humeniuk, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson.  

Russians are trying “to test and find out where the air defense systems are located,” according to Humeniuk. 

Evacuations in southern Ukraine: The spokesperson also commented on Russian authorities recently evacuating civilians from the Zaporizhzhia region, calling it “an imitation of care for the local residents.”

This is a standard practice that was used by Russians before, she said.

“They are trying to evacuate the people to the places where they set up their own defense lines and where they are setting their units in order to use local civilians as a cover,” Humeniuk claimed.

Analysts suspect the southern region could be a key target of Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive.

2 hr 20 min ago

US officials are confident in Ukraine's claim it used Patriot system to stop a hypersonic missile, source says

From CNN's Zachary Cohen 

The US has high confidence in the accuracy of Ukraine’s claim that it used an American-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile, according to a source familiar with the matter.  

While the Patriot system has been successful in countering ballistic missiles, its ability to stop air-launched hypersonic missiles was purely theoretical before last week. Ukraine’s intercept has now provided a real-world demonstration of that capability — something that has been viewed within the Pentagon as a major development, the source said. 

Ukraine’s intercept claim created buzz within the Pentagon late last week, the source added, noting it is significant for several reasons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly touted the capabilities of Russia’s hypersonic weapons and cast them as capable of overcoming all existing air defense systems. 

Production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has always been challenging for Russia and sanctions have only made it more difficult. 

But prior to last week, Russia’s calculus was that if it did use a hypersonic ballistic missile, whatever it was shooting at would assuredly get hit, the source said. This intercept has called that calculation into question, they added.

The fact that this intercept was conducted by a Ukrainian crew that was trained in Oklahoma, but had no US advisers on the battlefield, is even more of a feather in the cap for the Pentagon, the source added, calling it a major return on investment. 

The intercept also has likely caused a severe amount of uncertainty for Russia, raising the question of whether Ukraine is in possession of a sustainable countermeasure against hypersonic ballistic missiles, the source added. 