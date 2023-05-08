Residents stand next to a car damaged after drones were shot down over Kyiv on May 8. Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters

Five people were injured in Kyiv on Monday after air defenses repelled Russian drone attacks overnight, Ukrainian officials said.

“Overnight, on May 8, 2023, the enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones. They used 35 attack UAVs, sending them in from the northern direction - the Seshcha airfield (Bryansk Oblast),” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. “All 35 Shahed-136/131s were destroyed by the Air Command 'Center' of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a statement that falling debris from intercepted drones had damaged residential buildings and cars in the capital's Svyatoshynskyi district.

Falling drone wreckage also caused a fuel leak in the Solomyanskyi district, he added.

The air force warned residents that “even a 100% intercept rate on air targets does not guarantee safety in areas where the air defense is operating! Fragments of anti-aircraft missiles and damaged UAVs always come back down to earth!”

Sustained attacks: On Sunday, Ukraine’s Operation Command South spokeswoman said Russian forces were trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defense system with repeated attacks.

“They are trying to find a way around it. And they are also expanding their tactics because they do not have a stable stock of the means that they can operate with,” Natalia Humeniuk told local media.

The Russians were also trying “to test and find out where the air defense systems are located,” she added.