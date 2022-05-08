President Vladimir Putin takes Russian anniversaries seriously.

It was no coincidence that his invasion of Ukraine came a day after Defender of the Fatherland Day, a celebration of Russia’s military achievements. It was on that same occasion in 2014 that Putin took the first step in annexing Crimea from Ukraine, through orchestrated pro-Russian protests on the peninsula.

The leader had clearly hoped to have more to celebrate by this Victory Day on Monday, the country’s most patriotic of dates, marking the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russia’s justification for war in Ukraine suggested a deadline for success by Victory Day.

Even though the Kremlin’s well-oiled propaganda machine has been going at full steam since the February invasion, it will be difficult for Putin to twist Russia’s losses into true victory on Monday.

If anything, the operation in Ukraine has been an embarrassment for him – at least on the international stage.

Read the full analysis: