High casualties feared after school shelter in Ukraine bombed

Emergency personnel clear away debris after a bomb destroyed a school in the village of Bilohorivka, Ukraine on May 7. (From Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday)

Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping a bomb on a school in Luhansk region where 90 people were taking shelter.

Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said a Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about 7 miles from the front lines.

Hayday said 30 people had so far been rescued from the rubble.

"Almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not evacuate. After the social club was hit, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people," Hayday said.

The rescue operation is ongoing, he said. Photographs posted by the regional authorities show the school in ruins.