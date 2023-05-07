Russian forces have used a variety of missiles and air-launched weapons against several regions of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military.

It said the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the south and Kharkiv in the north came under fire.

There has been an uptick in the use of air-launched missiles and bombs by Russian forces in recent days.

The Ukrainian military said that Russian "strategic aircraft launched missile attacks on Ukraine's southern regions overnight. The enemy struck Mykolaiv region with five X-22 missiles, and Kherson region with one missile."

X-22 missiles: The X-22, also known as the Kh-22, is a powerful missile originally designed to destroy large ships. It is also frequently inaccurate. X-22 strikes have been responsible for heavy civilian casualties in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's Operational Command South said there had been no casualties in the latest strikes, which included "an industrial facility."

Strikes increase: The Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported Sunday that over the past day Russia carried out six missile attacks, including close to the front lines in Bakhmut and in Kherson.

The General Staff also noted 48 airstrikes and 77 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

In Kharkiv region, the head of the military administration, Oleh Syniebuhov, said that an S-300 missile had struck a depot of vehicles in Balakliya near Izium. He said five civilians had been injured.