Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno

Updated 6:28 a.m. ET, May 6, 2023
1 min ago

What are hypersonic missiles and why are they so feared?

From CNN's Brad Lendon

In this screen grab taken from video, a hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a Russian naval ship from the Barents Sea on May 28, 2022.
In this screen grab taken from video, a hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a Russian naval ship from the Barents Sea on May 28, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/FILE

Ukraine says it has for the first time used a US-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile. But what exactly are hypersonic missiles?

Essentially, all ballistic missiles are hypersonic – which means they travel at least five times the speed of sound. Almost any warhead released from a rocket miles in the atmosphere will reach this speed heading to its target. It is not a new technology.

What military powers – including Russia, China, the United States and North Korea – are working on now is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).

An HGV is a highly maneuverable payload that can theoretically fly at hypersonic speed while adjusting course and altitude to fly under radar detection and around missile defenses.

An HGV is the weapon that’s almost impossible to stop. And Russia is thought to have an HGV in its arsenal, the Avangard system, which Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 called “practically invulnerable” to Western air defenses.

But the Kinzhal, as a variant of the Iskander SRBM, is not an HGV. While it does have limited maneuverability like the Iskander, its main advantage is that it can be launched from MiG-31 fighter jets, giving it a longer range and the ability to attack from multiple directions, according to a report last year from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Read more on hypersonic missiles here.

1 hr 2 min ago

Putin faces a deluge of bad news as Wagner says it will withdraw from frontline and Kremlin comes under attack

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh

Founder of the Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, makes a statement in a video released on Friday.
Founder of the Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, makes a statement in a video released on Friday. Reuters

This week the Kremlin made a stark admission its seat of power in the heart of Moscow was attacked by what it claimed were Ukrainian drones in a bid to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

And then on Friday, perhaps the most prominent figure in Russia’s military, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the self-promoting head of the private military company Wagner, used his Telegram account to say he will withdraw his forces from Bakhmut on May 10.

There is not even an “unless” attached to the threat. He simply says it will happen, so they can “lick their wounds,” as they refuse to fight on senselessly without enough artillery shells to function.

And it will happen just after the May 9 Victory Day pomp and celebration, as, he insists, Wagner are patriots.

The Putin administration does not like appearing weak. The bedrock of the President and his ministers’ hold on power is that they are the calm, controlled, ruthless masters of Russia’s geopolitical destiny – ensuring order in the storm.

An attack on the Kremlin, and the declaration that a private mercenary group will walk out on a key frontline, are not a good look – whatever the truth behind each situation.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 24 min ago

Ukraine says it used US-made Patriot system to intercept Russian hypersonic missile

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Nick Paton Walsh

Ukraine says it has for the first time used a US-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Telegram Saturday: “Yes, we have intercepted the ‘unmatched’ Kinzhal,’” adding the word “Patriot” and an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

The Kh-47 Kinzhal is a hypersonic ballistic missile is only rarely deployed by Russia and difficult to defend against.

Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems, one from the United States and one from Germany, to enhance its air defenses, which have previously been unable to intercept more modern Russian missiles such as the Kinzhal.

Last month Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Patriots would be critical in defending Ukrainian infrastructure against ballistic missiles.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 28 min ago

Russian authorities begin evacuations from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Russian-installed authorities in the annexed Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine announced the evacuation of some of the residents front-line settlements due to "intensified shelling."

"Over the past few days, the enemy has intensified shelling of settlements located in close proximity to the line of contact," the region's Russian-appointed acting Gov. Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"In this regard, I decided to evacuate, first of all, children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled, patients of medical institutions from enemy fire and move them from frontline territories deep into the region."

Balitsky claimed the evacuations are a "necessary measure" designed to ensure the safety of residents of the front-line territories. Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces have used evacuations as a means to forcibly deport Ukrainians.

The evacuations come amid rumours of a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the Zaporizhzhia region likely to be a target.

1 hr 35 min ago

Ukraine’s war effort gets complicated with Russia jamming US-provided rocket systems

From CNN's Alex Marquardt, Natasha Bertrand and Zachary Cohen

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of the Ukrainian army fires close to the frontline in the northern Kherson region on November 5, 2022.
A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of the Ukrainian army fires close to the frontline in the northern Kherson region on November 5, 2022. Hannibal Hanschke/EPA/Shutterstock/FILE

Russia has been thwarting US-made mobile rocket systems in Ukraine more frequently in recent months, using electronic jammers to throw off its GPS guided targeting system to cause rockets to miss their targets, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Ukrainian military officials, with US help, have had to come up with a variety of different workarounds as it continues to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which has been perhaps the most revered and feared piece of weaponry in Ukraine’s fight.

But in recent months, Ukraine's systems have been rendered increasingly less effective by the Russians’ intensive blocking, five US, British and Ukrainian sources tell CNN, forcing US and Ukrainian officials to find ways to tweak the HIMARS’ software to counter the evolving Russian jamming efforts.

“It is a constant cat-and-mouse game” of finding a countermeasure to the jamming, a Pentagon official said, only to then have the Russians counteract that countermeasure. And it is not clear how sustainable that game is in the long term.

Electronic warfare is carried out by both sides, up and down the front line where there is heavy drone activity used for surveillance and in partnership with artillery targeting.

With a major Ukrainian counteroffensive expected to start very soon and Ukraine’s reliance on HIMARS, solutions are even more of a priority so that Ukrainian troops can make significant headway.

“It’s one thing to be able to hold the Russians off where they are right now. It’s another thing to drive them out,” retired US Army Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson told CNN. “They’re dug in, they’ve been there for a year.”

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

Read the full story here.