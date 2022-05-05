Russian shelling of the Azovstal plant is "not stopping," Zelensky says

(From Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the shelling of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is "not stopping" even as "civilians still need to be taken out."

"Women, many children remain there," he said during his nightly address on Thursday. "Just imagine the hell — more than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby."

The Ukrainian authorities are "doing everything to find a solution to save our military heroes" defending Mariupol, Zelensky added. "There are different units. They have many wounded, but they do not give up. They hold position. And we too are trying to find solutions to find safety for these people."

On Sunday, over 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant where they spent two months sheltering underground from Russian attacks.

It’s unclear how many civilians remain trapped in the plant, according to a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.