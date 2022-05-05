Russia expels Danish embassy employees

Russia declared seven employees of the Danish embassy in Moscow "persona non grata," saying diplomats must leave the country within two weeks, according to a statement by the Russian foreign ministry published on Thursday.
"The ambassador was informed that, as a response, seven employees of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in the Russian Federation were declared 'persona non grata.' They must leave the country within two weeks. A visa was also denied to a diplomat of the Danish diplomatic mission," the statement read.
According to the ministry, the reciprocal measure comes after Copenhagen declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy in Denmark and the Russian Trade Representation in Copenhagen “persona non grata,” as well as the provision of military assistance by the Danish authorities to Kyiv.
The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations.
The ministry added that the Russian side reserves the right to take additional retaliatory steps to the actions of Copenhagen, which will be reported to the Danish side at a later time.
1 hr 30 min ago
Russian attack on Azovstal "repelled," Ukrainian presidential adviser says
From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych spoke about the latest situation in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, saying Ukrainian forces "repelled" Russian troops at the plant.
He told Ukrainian television that "we can say that yesterday Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal and were repelled by our defenders."
He said a lot of contradictory information was circulating, but added: "We can say that there are ongoing combats. All other information is being clarified."
"Negotiations with Russia are ongoing [on new evacuation corridors], and all the diplomatic authorities are involved," he said.
There is no sign that any civilians have been able to leave the ruins of the steel complex Thursday despite the Russian Ministry of Defense saying it would open evacuation corridors from the plant today.
CNN's efforts to reach commanders inside the Azovstal plant have been unsuccessful.
1 hr 33 min ago
Fifteen people injured in Mykolaiv region from Russian shelling
From CNN's Katharina Krebs
At least 15 people have been injured in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling, Hanna Zamazeeva, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, said in a Telegram post on Thursday.
All the victims were taken to regional hospitals, where they are receiving necessary medical care.
According to Zamazeeva, as of Thursday morning there were 157 civilians in local hospitals who had suffered injuries from Russian attacks in the Mykolaiv region.
1 hr 37 min ago
It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
From CNN staff
Russian forces are carrying out intensive attacks on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where some Ukrainian troops are holding out. Meanwhile, the Russians' offensive in eastern Ukraine has made no progress, according to the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian missile strikes have also hit the city of Kramatorsk for the first time in a month.
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:
Ukraine says front lines are holding: The Ukrainian armed forces say the Russians have had "no success" with efforts to break through front lines in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past 24 hours. In its operational update for Thursday, the General Staff said: "Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna areas. The enemy units are trying to conduct offensive operations; no success."
"Non-stop shelling" at Azovstal: Intense attacks continued on the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol overnight into Thursday, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor. The Ukrainian armed forces said Russian soldiers were concentrating on wiping out Ukrainian units at the plant. "The Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy our units in the Azovstal area," the military said in its latest update.
Russia says it will open evacuation corridors: The Russian Ministry of Defense said it expects to open evacuation corridors for civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant near Mariupol starting on Thursday. The evacuations are set to take place from May 5 to May 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow time, the ministry said. CNN has seen no independent evidence that the corridors are operating.
Russia targets Kramatorsk again: Russian strikes hit the center of the eastern Ukrainian city for the first time in a month. At least six strikes devastated a residential area and a building just down the street from the administrative center. At least 25 people were wounded and six were taken to hospital after the strikes in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration.
Lula blames Zelensky for war: Two-time former Brazilian President Lula Inacio da Silva has told TIME magazine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin share the blame for the war in Ukraine. "And now, sometimes I sit and watch the President of Ukraine speaking on television, being applauded, getting a standing ovation by all the [European] parliamentarians," said Da Silva. "This guy is as responsible as Putin for the war. Because in the war, there’s not just one person guilty."
1 hr 44 min ago
Finland’s decision on NATO membership expected to be "much clearer" by mid-May, says senior Western diplomat
From CNN’s Lauren Kent and Nic Robertson in Finland and James Frater in London
Finland’s decision on NATO membership is expected to be “much clearer” before May 17 when the country’s president will visit Sweden, according to a senior Western diplomat with knowledge of Finland’s proceedings.
Following weeks of hearings from parliamentarians, the Finnish Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to draft a response on the Finnish government’s security report — which includes the option of joining NATO — as early as May 11, the diplomat said.
Following the publication of the committee response, Finland’s parliament will hold an extraordinary debate on whether to approve the security report recommendations.
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have not yet expressed a position on NATO membership, but both have promised to publicly express an opinion after the conclusion of Finland’s parliament debate, according to the diplomat.
They added that Finland is coordinating closely with Sweden as both countries would benefit from proceeding with NATO membership on the same schedule.
The diplomat also told journalists on Thursday that “the Russian Federation has a long-standing policy against the accession of new countries to NATO, especially those close to its borders,” and that Finland, in its security report, had laid out its “preparedness for hybrid and cyber influence activities.”
They said that, so far, Finland has “not seen active measures by Russia to contrary possible Finnish application to NATO” and explained that Finnish Defence Forces have said there is "no active military threat against Finland" at this point
Meanwhile, the source said they are convinced that Finland — which shares an 800-mile-long border with Russia — would "bring added value to NATO."
“Finland is already protecting the northern flank of the alliance and with a defence integrated into NATO's planning and command structures, Finland could do that even more effectively," they added, also noting that “immediately after the attack, support for NATO membership among the Finnish public increased dramatically.”
Citing multiple opinion polls, the source said that at least 60% of Finns are now in favor of NATO membership, which “are really historic numbers because for 30 years in Finland, the support for joining NATO has been between 20 and 30% at most.”
2 hr 13 min ago
Japan will use nuclear reactors and renewables to reduce dependence on Russian energy, PM says
From CNN’s Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo
Japan will diversify energy procurement, utilizing nuclear reactors and renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a speech Thursday in London's financial district.
Kishida promised to accelerate innovation and said 150 trillion yen (about $1.15 trillion USD) in investment would be raised in the next decade to meet energy needs and make the most of pro-growth carbon pricing.
Kishida said that Japan’s economy would continue to grow and urged people to invest in it.
Later today, Kishida will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; the two are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
2 hr 22 min ago
Drone footage shows how Russians destroyed one Ukrainian town in savage battle
From Tim Lister and Paul P. Murphy
A 22-minute video shot by a surveillance drone over the Ukrainian town of Popasna has illustrated the stunning destruction being inflicted on settlements across the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
It's also another insight into the importance of drones in modern warfare, as well as the Russian approach to combat and the last-ditch resistance of Ukrainian units.
The drone video shows that every property in the middle of the town is destroyed or damaged. Most appear to have been hit by Russian artillery or rocket fire.
"The Russians are not just destroying Popasna. They are removing it from the map of Luhansk region," according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hayday.
The drone video was originally posted by a pro-Russian Telegram channel and appears to have been taken by a Russian military drone.
The drone appears to have been used to assist Russian infantry in hunting down the last Ukrainian defenders of the area. Ultimately, it hovers over the location where the Ukrainians are cornered and surrender.
CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video. It's unclear exactly when the video was taken, but intense fighting has taken place in Popasna in recent days, as the Russian advance has clashed with Ukrainian defenses in the town.
From CNN's Jack Guy
Two-time former Brazilian President Lula Inacio da Silva has told TIME magazine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin share the blame for the war in Ukraine.
"And now, sometimes I sit and watch the President of Ukraine speaking on television, being applauded, getting a standing ovation by all the [European] parliamentarians," said Da Silva. "This guy is as responsible as Putin for the war. Because in the war, there’s not just one person guilty."
Speaking to TIME in an interview to mark the May 7 launch of his pre-candidacy for a third presidential term, Da Silva said Putin shouldn't have invaded Ukraine, but blame also lies with the United States, NATO and the European Union.
"What was the reason for the Ukraine invasion? NATO? Then the US and Europe should have said: “Ukraine won’t join NATO.” That would have solved the problem," he said.
"The other issue was Ukraine joining the EU. The Europeans could have said: 'No, now is not the moment for Ukraine to join the EU, we’ll wait.' They didn’t have to encourage the confrontation."
Da Silva went on to call Zelensky's behavior "a bit weird," citing the Ukrainian president's frequent television appearances.
"It seems like he's part of the spectacle," he said. "He is in the UK parliament, the German parliament, the French parliament, the Italian parliament, as if he were waging a political campaign. He should be at the negotiating table."
3 hr 47 min ago
Kramatorsk reels from first Russian airstrike in a month
From CNN's Mick Krever and Olha Konovalova in Kramatorsk
Residents of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region are sifting through the rubble of their homes after Russian strikes hit the city center for the first time in a month.
At least six strikes devastated a residential area and a building just down the street from the administrative center.
At least 25 people were wounded and six were taken to hospital after the strikes in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration.
In the courtyard of a five-story residential complex, a large munition hit a water and sewage facility, leaving a three-meter-deep crater.
The resulting shockwave stripped trees of their branches and laid ruin to the surrounding buildings, pulling windows from their frames and ripping through apartments from front to back.
One resident, Lyudmyla, told CNN’s Sam Kiley:
I just got lucky. I went to the bathroom, I heard a bang, I sat down on the bed, and it hit me. And all the furniture fell down. It’s a good thing we’re still alive.”
Some context: The last time a Russian strike hit the Kramatorsk city center on April 8, at least 50 people were killed and nearly 300 wounded when a missile hit the city’s main railway station.
The Russian military is trying to advance from the north on the main population in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.