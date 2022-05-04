"No success" for Russian troops at Azovstal, Ukrainian Armed Forces say

A crater from the Russian military strike is seen in this video from the Ukraine National Police. (Ukraine National Police)

A Russian military strike on Tuesday killed and wounded a number of civilians waiting for a bus in the city of Avdiivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many workers were killed or injured in the military strike.

Photos posted by the National Police on Telegram, which CNN has geolocated and verified, show the aftermath of the strike on a bus depot at a factory in Avdiivka. In one of the photos, at least three objects — presumptively bodies — were blurred by the police.

In an accompanying post, the police said the workers who were killed and wounded in the strike were boarding a bus after their work shift.

The Metinvest Group, which owns the plant, confirmed on its Telegram channel that the facility was targeted by Russian shelling, saying those still at the plant were specialists.

"Specialists of the company did not even have time to return to the plant to the bomb shelters, which today have become a shelter for employees and residents of Avdiivka," the company statement on Telegram read.

According to the company, the plant has seven storage facilities that can hold roughly 2,500 people.

"Shelters are provided with generators, medicines, drinking water, and food, in an amount sufficient for a long stay," the statement said. "Despite difficult logistics and hostile shelling, the Metinvest Group is ready to evacuate all employees and members of their families who wish to leave the dangerous place."

Avdiivka has been on the frontlines for weeks, shelled almost daily by Russian forces trying to break through Ukrainian defensive lines.