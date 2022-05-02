It's after midnight in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian fighters hope to evacuate the 100 adults and 20 children still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant, located near the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In an interview with Reuters Monday, Deputy Commander of the Azov regiment Sviataslav Palamar described the mixed feelings he experienced when civilians were safely evacuated from the steel works on Sunday after weeks of being trapped there.
Palamar said he felt “joy through tears” seeing the civilians leave the steelworks, stressing that during the time they were trapped “thousands of people have died.”
“I do hope they will be another round of evacuations and they will be able to take out those civilians who are still here in this plant. We are talking about 20 children. That's what we've counted — and 100 civilians, women, elderly people,” Palamar said.
The Ukrainian authorities had plans to rescue people trapped under the rubble on Monday but were unable to do to so due to non-stop artillery fire from Russian soldiers, Palamar said.
Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:
- Azovstal steel plant under "constant fire" on Monday, officer said: A commander among the Ukrainian soldiers at the besieged Azovstal steel plant says the complex has been under "constant fire" since early Monday. Mykhailo Vershynin, chief of the Mariupol Patrol Police, told CNN that "after the Red Cross mission left, we have been under constant fire since the early morning. Artillery and naval artillery are firing non-stop. Air strikes are constantly being launched." About 100 civilians were evacuated from the plant Sunday, but a further planned evacuation for Monday did not take place.
- There will be civilian evacuations from Mariupol Tuesday, city council says: There will be a civilian evacuation on Tuesday in Mariupol, according to the city council's Telegram channel. The agreement, according to the Mariupol City Council, was officially agreed upon with assistance from the United Nations and the Red Cross. Although it will evacuate Mariupol citizens, the convoy will actually be leaving from a roundabout near Berdiansk, a Russian-occupied city to the west of Mariupol, at 7 a.m. local time.
- 5 Russians were killed at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian soldiers say: The Azov Regiment, whose soldiers continue to resist Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, says five Russian soldiers were killed late Monday during an attempted assault on the plant. "After the partial evacuation of civilians from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol, the enemy continues to fire on the territory of the plant, including buildings where civilians are hiding from danger, to carry out air strikes, fire using naval artillery and tanks," it claimed on its Telegram channel, adding that five "enemy occupiers were destroyed" during an assault on the complex.
- US welcomes reports that some civilians have been able to evacuate Mariupol: The United States welcomes reports that “some civilians have been able to evacuate Mariupol” and encourages “continued efforts" to allow civilians to depart the southern port city and other cities under siege, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday. “We want to make sure that the limited humanitarian access we've seen in recent hours is not fleeting. Doing so would demonstrate that there may be a genuine humanitarian intent behind this evacuation and not just another craven attempt on the part of the Kremlin to change the narrative, to achieve a PR victory,” Price said during a State Department briefing.
- There are currently no plans for Biden to travel to Ukraine, White House says: There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden to travel to Ukraine, despite travel to the region from Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the last several weeks, the White House told CNN Monday. “Well, there's no plans in the works at this time, and obviously, we'll continue to assess,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at Monday’s White House press briefing. “And as you know, we our objective is to reopen the embassy, to have our diplomats back there, not just traveling back and forth, but present in the country, and I know the President would love to visit Ukraine, but not, no plans in the works at this point.” Ahead of Russia’s “Victory Day,” a prominent holiday that marks Nazi surrender in World War II, Psaki did hint the US would have more to convey to “mark our support for the Ukrainians and the Europeans in some capacity” in the coming days. She declined to offer specifics. Officials tell CNN Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to be able to celebrate a victory – of some kind – in his war on that day.
- US intel reports Russia will try to annex Donetsk and Luhansk regions by "mid-May," ambassador says: The US has “highly credible” intelligence reports that Russia will try to annex the separatist-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “some time in mid-May,” and that there are plans to create a similarly so-called “people’s republic” in Kherson to be annexed as well, the US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said. “The reports state that Russia has plans to engineer referenda on joining Russia some time in mid-May, and that Moscow is considering a similar plan for Kherson,” said Ambassador Michael Carpenter at a news briefing at the State Department.
- Casualties in missile attack against Odesa: A missile was fired Monday at "one of Odesa's infrastructure facilities," said Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa region military administration. "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," he said. Separately, the Ukrainian military's Command South reported, "Another missile strike in the Odesa region. There were hits to the city infrastructure. In particular, one of the religious buildings was damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified." A journalist in Odesa told CNN an Orthodox church had been hit near the civilian airport.
- Ukraine claims more success in taking territory around Kharkiv: The Ukrainian military has confirmed that its forces have won back control of several settlements to the north and east of Kharkiv, potentially making it more difficult for the Russians to launch missile and artillery attacks against the northeastern city. Ruska Lozova — a village north of Kharkiv — "returned to our control despite aggravation and losses," the military said Monday. The military also said the village of Verkhnya Rohanka in the east of Kharkiv was back in Ukrainian hands, and that the operation had been led by Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of land forces. In the past two weeks, Ukraine has reclaimed about a half dozen villages in the area, bringing its forces slightly closer to Russian supply lines that run from the border to Izium.