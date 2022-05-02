Ukrainian commander says "turbulent" night at Azovstal plant, 200 civilians remain

A satellite image shows an overview of the destruction at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 29. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

A Ukrainian commander inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol said his men experienced a turbulent night after the first batch of evacuees were able to leave the plant on Sunday.

"As soon as the evacuation of civilians was completed yesterday, the enemy began using all kinds of weapons. The night was restless," said Denys Shleha, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of the National Guard.

"The [Russian] naval artillery worked on Azovstal from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.. In the morning it became quieter."

It is unclear whether another batch of civilians trapped inside the complex will be able to leave on Monday.

"I will not say anything about the evacuation from Azovstal. We are trying our best to do it, we are begging for it," Shleha said.

He said there are about 200 people, including 20 children, left on the premises.

We beg that people should be removed from Azovstal. The enemy strikes with all kinds of weapons. Everything is very bad," he said.

"The biggest problem is wounded servicemen. Our field hospital was bombed a few days ago. Medical care is provided to the military in extremely difficult conditions. There are currently about 500 of them at Azovstal. Their injuries are of varying severity. This is the biggest problem that needs to be resolved," Shleha said.

Shleha also spoke of the need to get the remaining fighters out of the plant.

"After the evacuation of civilians and the wounded, it is necessary to resolve issues with the garrison. Our men did everything possible and impossible for the state of the world during these 68 days," he said.