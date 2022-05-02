CNN team in South Ukraine sees convoy of 120 cars carrying families fleeing Russian-occupied Kherson
From CNN's Natalie Gallón and Maryna Marukhnych in Kochubeivka
Hundreds of people who had fled their homes in Russian-occupied Kherson were seen evacuating in a convoy of vehicles Sunday afternoon driving north toward the city of Kryvyi Rih.
A CNN team on the ground in southern Ukraine counted at least 120 cars coming up through the town of Kochubeivka. Some vehicles had white cloths wrapped around the door handles and side mirrors, while others had banners with the word “children” written on them.
Olga, 17, told CNN her family began their journey early in the morning, for a second time. The first time they tried, it was forbidden to leave, she said.
I hate them," she said of the Russian soldiers.
“I was scared, but there were few checkpoints,” she added about the route to evacuate.
Olga said shops in Kherson were empty, and noted cellphone and internet connections had been cut around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The CNN team saw families crammed into cars, many with elderly parents; other evacuees were seen shielding their pets, as artillery fire could be heard in the background and smoke billowed into the sky.
12 min ago
US House Intelligence Committee Chairman says It's only "a matter of time" before Biden visits Ukraine
From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky
US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff detailed the roughly three-hour discussion members of the Congressional delegation to Kyiv had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday, and said he thinks "it's only a matter of time" before US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine.
I have to think that a presidential visit is something under consideration, but only a question of how soon that will be feasible," Schiff told CNN's Jim Acosta. Schiff noted the delegation did not discuss the topic on the call with Biden Sunday.
Schiff said the meeting with Zelensky focused on what his priorities are for further assistance, especially as Ukrainians enter a new phase of the war with more concentrated fighting in the eastern part of the country. Members of the delegation subsequently relayed the information to Biden on the call, Schiff said, and made recommendations to the President.
Asked what Zelensky thought about the $33 billion price tag Biden requested in his supplemental aid request for Ukraine to Congress, Schiff said: "It's his job to say that nothing is enough and, you know, we understand that, we respect that. Nonetheless, I think he's very grateful for what we're doing."
"We wanted to discuss with him, within that really vast sum, what is the priority in terms of what weapons that he needs, what other assistance that he needs," Schiff said. "We went through a detailed discussion of the next phase of the war. It's moving from a phase in which Ukrainians were ambushing Russian tanks -- it was close-quarters fighting -- to fighting more at a distance using long range artillery, and that changes the nature of what Ukraine needs to defend itself."
Schiff said they discussed a variety of issues, including ensuring he's getting the military equipment he needs and is getting it quickly. They discussed the humanitarian crisis, refugees, war crimes, and he said, "I wanted to make sure as the intelligence chair that he's getting the intelligence that he needs."
Schiff said members of the delegation wanted to communicate to Zelensky at the meeting a message of support because, "If Russia can get away with this, this naked aggression, this invasion of their neighbor, you know, what's to make us think they'll stop with Ukraine."
12 min ago
Shelling resumes at Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian officer says
From CNN's Mariya Knight, Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister
After a rare period of quiet that allowed about 100 people to be evacuated, the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol came under fire again Sunday night, according to a Ukrainian soldier in Mariupol.
The occupiers began firing on Azovstal again as soon as the evacuation of some Ukrainians was completed," the commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlega told a Ukrainian television channel.
They were using "all kinds of weapons," he claimed.
It's unclear whether the renewed shelling will jeopardize the next stage of the evacuation from Azovstal, which is due Monday. It's estimated hundreds of Ukrainian civilians are still trapped in the ruins of the plant.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said "hundreds of civilians remain blocked in Azovstal together with the defenders of Mariupol. The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe, because people are running out of water, food and medicine," she said.
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said in an interview on Italian television Sunday the "Kyiv authorities are trying by all means to achieve the withdrawal of the Ukrainian radicals remaining in Azovstal, since among them there may be Western officers and mercenaries."
There's been no firm evidence western nationals are among the fighters at Azovstal.
"The situation with the confrontation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and the stubborn, even hysterical desire of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, his team and his Western patrons to achieve the withdrawal of all these people and send them to the territory of Ukraine is explained by the fact that there are many characters who will confirm the presence of mercenaries and, perhaps, active officers of the western armies on the side of the Ukrainian radicals," Lavrov said.
13 min ago
Pelosi on Poland visit: "America stands firmly with our NATO allies in our support for Ukraine"
From CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a Congressional delegation’s visit to Poland sends “an unmistakable message to the world: that America stands firmly with our NATO allies in our support for Ukraine.”
Pelosi said the delegation was able to meet with troops from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Poland, and is looking forward to meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday.
“These engagements are even more meaningful following our meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian leaders. In that profound and solemn visit, our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelensky for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s diabolical invasion. Our Members were proud to deliver the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package,” Pelosi said.