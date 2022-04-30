Ukraine says its forces holding off Russian attacks on several fronts

Ukraine says its forces continue to resist Russian attacks on several fronts despite evidence that fresh Russian units are coming across the border, while also claiming that Russian artillery has targeted villages close to the border in the northeast corner of the country, an area that has seen little activity for several weeks.

The assessment, which came from the latest bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians continued to strengthen their presence in the Izium area in eastern Ukraine by bringing in units normally based in Russia's Far East.

It said Russian forces' latest effort to break through in the Izium area had been resisted, but they continued to press an offensive towards the town of Lyman -- an important railway hub, which was hit by Russian artillery Friday.

The General Staff said there was also heavy fighting around Rubizhne and Popasna, two towns the Russians have been trying to take for several weeks.

It claimed one Russian aircraft had been brought down.

The General Staff also said that Russian units had targeted Ukrainian positions in four villages in Sumy region in the northeast corner of Ukraine, an area that has seen little activity in recent weeks.

Altogether, 14 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said two schools and 20 houses were destroyed Friday as the Russians continued their assault on Rubizhne and Popasna. He said the Russians had launched 16 massive artillery attacks over the past day, with Hirske and Orikhovo among the targets. Both are towns close to the front lines that have sustained heavy damage this month.

Hayday said 31 people had been evacuated from Popasna, but two evacuation buses had been shot at and there had been no contact since with the people in the vehicles.

Mykola Khanatov, head of the Popasna City Military-Civil Administration, said the drivers were volunteers.

"I am very afraid that we will lose these people," he said.

On the southern front, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, said the Russians had opened fire on the outskirts of a contested village near Kryvyi Rih. There were no casualties, he said.