Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Eliza Mackintosh, Sana Noor Haq, Simone McCarthy, Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 6:00 a.m. ET, April 30, 2022
16 Posts
2 hr 44 min ago

Ukraine says its forces holding off Russian attacks on several fronts

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv and Kostan Nachyporenko in Kyiv

Ukraine says its forces continue to resist Russian attacks on several fronts despite evidence that fresh Russian units are coming across the border, while also claiming that Russian artillery has targeted villages close to the border in the northeast corner of the country, an area that has seen little activity for several weeks.

The assessment, which came from the latest bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians continued to strengthen their presence in the Izium area in eastern Ukraine by bringing in units normally based in Russia's Far East.

It said Russian forces' latest effort to break through in the Izium area had been resisted, but they continued to press an offensive towards the town of Lyman -- an important railway hub, which was hit by Russian artillery Friday.

The General Staff said there was also heavy fighting around Rubizhne and Popasna, two towns the Russians have been trying to take for several weeks. 

It claimed one Russian aircraft had been brought down.

The General Staff also said that Russian units had targeted Ukrainian positions in four villages in Sumy region in the northeast corner of Ukraine, an area that has seen little activity in recent weeks.

Altogether, 14 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said two schools and 20 houses were destroyed Friday as the Russians continued their assault on Rubizhne and Popasna. He said the Russians had launched 16 massive artillery attacks over the past day, with Hirske and Orikhovo among the targets. Both are towns close to the front lines that have sustained heavy damage this month. 

Hayday said 31 people had been evacuated from Popasna, but two evacuation buses had been shot at and there had been no contact since with the people in the vehicles.

Mykola Khanatov, head of the Popasna City Military-Civil Administration, said the drivers were volunteers.

"I am very afraid that we will lose these people," he said. 

On the southern front, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, said the Russians had opened fire on the outskirts of a contested village near Kryvyi Rih. There were no casualties, he said.

3 hr 1 min ago

Poland sent over 200 tanks to Ukraine in the past few weeks, its public-service radio says

From CNN's Irene Nasser and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

Poland has sent over 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine over the past few weeks, Polskie Radio, Poland's national public-service radio said Friday, citing IAR news agency.  

So far, Poland has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth $1.6 billion, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week.  
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

In addition to the tanks, Polskie Radio said, equipment also included dozens of infantry fighting vehicles and the 2S1 Carnation self-propelled howitzers, drones, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Piorun (Thunderbolt) man-portable air defense systems. 

Some context: NATO members have provided military aid to help Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion. Last week, a senior US Department of Defense official told reporters the US has established a control center to coordinate shipments and “streamline the delivery” of military assistance to Ukraine with both US and allied forces in Stuttgart, Germany, within the US European Command area of responsibility.

5 hr 52 min ago

It's 7:00 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Fighting continues in the country's east, with a senior US defence official on Friday saying Russian advances had been "slow and uneven" in several areas over the past 24 hours, as Ukrainians continue to mount "stiff" resistance.

Here's what you need to know:

Eastern assault: Heavy shelling by Russian forces continued along "the entire line of contact" in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk Friday, according to the Ukrainian military, and Russian troops struck an important railway hub and supply line for troops in the country's east, according to video footage published on Thursday and Friday. Russian forces “appear to be advancing” toward Sloviansk and Baranivka in the east, a senior US defense official said Friday, adding that they are making “some incremental, uneven, slow advances to the southeast and southwest of Izium” in Ukraine. 

Bombing in Kyiv: Survivors of a bombing in Kyiv, which shattered the relative peace in the capital city, are picking up the pieces after Russian cruise missiles were fired into a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening, miles away from where the UN secretary general had wrapped up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A Ukrainian journalist was killed in the strike, and several people were injured.

G20 Dilemma: US President Joe Biden and his advisers are still in conversations about how to approach November's Group of 20 summit, after host country Indonesia on Friday said it received confirmation that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend. Biden has called for Russia to be ejected from the group. US officials said there wouldn't likely be a decision in the near-term about a potential boycott of the summit, as they weigh the downsides of skipping the event and ceding the table to Russia and China.

Crisis in Mariupol: The mayor of Mariupol said that more than 600 people were injured in a Russian bombing that struck the makeshift hospital facility within the besieged Azovstal steel complex. The plant was heavily bombed on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts. A commander inside the plant told CNN that there was not much food and water left for the plant's defenders and that they had a limited amount of ammunition. An operation to evacuate civilians from plant in Mariupol was planned for Friday, according to the president's office.

Biden mourns American killed in Ukraine: US President Joe Biden expressed dismay Friday at the news that an American, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. "It is very sad. He left a little baby behind," Biden told reporters at the White House. Cancel was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, members of Cancel's family confirmed to CNN. The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company.

7 hr 24 min ago

There could be "no winners" in a nuclear war, Russia's foreign minister says

From CNN's Talia Kayali in Atlanta

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a nuclear war must never be launched as there could be "no winners," and he urged countries to adhere to this in an interview with the Dubai-headquartered news outlet Al Arabiya Friday.

Lavrov added that Russia had "been champions of making pledges by all countries never to start a nuclear war."

When asked if the Russian army wants full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine to provide a land corridor to Crimea, Lavrov said, "the military means to achieve (Russia's) goals is not for me to discuss" and said he deferred from discussion on "speculation."

Lavrov also did not confirm, when asked, whether operations in the Donbas would end by May 9, Russia's annual Victory Day, which some analysts and US officials have suggested could be a target date for Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a victory, instead saying: "They will be completed when the goals I just described to you have been implemented, have been achieved."

Lavrov also downplayed the pressure of sanctions from Western governments on Russia.

"They don’t know history. Russia always had sanctions. This latest outrage and the wave of sanctions have shown the real face of the West … to believe this it will make Russia cry uncle and to beg for being pardoned … they don’t know anything about foreign policy of Russia or how to deal with Russia," he said.

8 hr 18 min ago

Ukrainian evacuated 200 people out of Mariupol in damaged van

Mykhailo Puryshev used his van to evacuate people from Mariupol.
Mykhailo Puryshev used his van to evacuate people from Mariupol. (Courtesy Mykhailo Puryshev)

Mykhailo Puryshev spoke to CNN about how he organized convoys to help evacuate 200 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

He turned his night club into a bomb shelter and used his own van to move people outside of the city and bring food back inside.

Despite Puryshev's van being badly damaged by shelling and gunfire, it didn't stop him from continuing to conduct his rescue missions. He described witnessing people in desperation fighting to get the food and water they were passing out as the humanitarian aid was not enough for all those waiting.

"And they're all there just fighting. During one of those trips actually they nearly turned my van over, and it was just a survival. I would watch and understand this is just survival happening near our vans which came with all the humanitarian aid and it was an absolutely horrible picture," he told CNN's Erin Burnett via a translator.

"Frankly, a couple of times, I actually caught myself thinking that I do not want to come back. I do not want to see this again. And yet, I still kept coming back because I understood there wouldn't be anyone else to do this," he continued.

Puryshev said that as the bombs were coming and he was close to death, he feared not seeing his children again, but also kept thinking about the people that still needed his help and more trips that he needed to make.

"It is painful that this is the 21st century, that this is happening in our country. This is happening in my city. This is pain. This is pain of our country," he told CNN.

Watch the interview:

8 hr 56 min ago

Mother of American killed in Ukraine: He had a "high moral value... he wanted to do the right thing"

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Oren Liebermann

Willy Joseph Cancel
Willy Joseph Cancel (Courtesy Rebecca Cabrera)

Rebecca Cabrera, the mother of an American citizen who was killed fighting alongside Ukrainians earlier this week, said her son had a “high moral value” and “wanted to do the right thing,” which is why he chose to join the Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion.

“He has made all of us proud doing what he felt in his heart was right, and ya know, everybody that he’s come in contact with in his life said that they were proud to serve next to him, to be a part of his life, and just everybody remember who he was, he was a hero, and he was doing the right thing,” Cabrera told CNN.

Cabrera last spoke with her son, Willy Joseph Cancel, last Thursday before he was killed on Monday.

“We got to FaceTime a little bit on Thursday, and I got to talk to some of the people in his unit,” Cabrera said. “The correspondence obviously was not a lot because the towers were being blown up and things like that, so we never knew when we would be able to talk to him but he tried communicating to us as much as he could.”

Biden expressed dismay Friday at the news of the American's death, saying "it is very sad. He left a little baby behind."

More background: The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company when he was killed. The company sent him to Ukraine, and he was being paid while he was fighting there, Cancel's mother had told CNN.

Cancel, a former US Marine, according to his mother, signed up to work for the private military contracting company on top of his full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee shortly before the war in Ukraine broke out at the end of February. When the war broke out, the company was searching for contractors to fight in Ukraine and Cancel agreed to go, Cabrera said.

The White House press secretary today cautioned against Americans traveling to Ukraine to take up arms, saying the administration encourages Americans to find other ways to help.

CNN's Sam Fossum and Maegan Vazquez contributed reporting to this post. 

8 hr 23 min ago

Woman recounts surviving Kyiv strike that shredded her apartment building: "I was so scared, it was horror"

It had been weeks of relative quiet in Kyiv when a couple of bangs and a plume of black smoke quickly changed that, CNN correspondent Matt Rivers reported.

Ukraine and Russia both confirmed cruise missiles were fired into a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening, miles away from where the UN secretary general had wrapped up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rescuers worked through the night, Rivers reported, and in the morning, a clearer picture emerged of what happened. An apartment complex was shredded by shrapnel, leaving those in the neighborhood shaken. 

"This wall saved my life," a resident of the destroyed apartment building, Larysa Poberezhna, said as Rivers translated her remarks. "Or otherwise, it would've been the end. There was a lot of fire. I could see everything was burning. I was so scared, it was horror."

The woman told CNN she didn't die because she wasn't sitting near the window. Her son Alexi injured his hand, telling Rivers that there was "a clap and a blast, then panic. That's it. I didn't see it until later, I saw my hand was covered blood."

Some of the residents in the neighborhood, however, did not survive. A 54-year-old Ukrainian journalist was killed in the strike.

Rivers reported that Russia's Ministry of Defense said they were aiming for a factory near the apartment complex which is one of Ukraine's top producers of air-to-air guided missiles as well as aircraft parts. 

"The factory was damaged in the strike, but so is that apartment complex just behind me.  Yet another example of Russia targeting places that have supposed military relevance, but killing ordinary civilians in the process," Rivers reported from the site in Kyiv.

Watch the full report:

8 hr 26 min ago

The White House is trying to figure out how to approach G20 summit after news Putin will attend

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden and his advisers are still in conversations about how to approach November's Group of 20 summit, whose hosts received confirmation Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend.

Biden has said Russia should be ejected from the G20. Senior members of his administration have walked out of G20 events where Russian delegates are present. And there were discussions with Indonesia, which is hosting the summit, about stepping up its condemnation of Russia.

But no decision on boycotting the leaders' summit, still six months away, has been made. Officials said there wouldn't likely be a decision in the near-term as they weigh the downsides of skipping the event and ceding the table to Russia and China.

"The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

She said it was too early to say how the summit would look.

"It is six months away. So we don't know how to predict, we can't predict at this point, what that will look like," she said, adding: "We've conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well." 

The White House is realistic the G20 will not collectively remove Russia from its ranks, since the decision would likely require consensus and China has been clear it doesn't support such a move. That makes this a different scenario than when Russia was expelled from the G8 after its annexation of Crimea.

Psaki said the White House's understanding was that Indonesia invited Putin to attend prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yet in a statement, the country's President stressed unity among the member countries.

"Indonesia wants to unite the G20. Don't let there be a split. Peace and stability are the keys to the recovery and development of the world economy," President Joko Widodo said in a statement from Indonesia's Cabinet on Friday, confirming Putin had accepted his invitation to attend.

8 hr 26 min ago

Belarusian opposition leader calls on US to enact sanctions on Lukasenko that mirror those on Moscow

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The leader of the Belarusian opposition called on the United States to enact sanctions on the government of Belarus that mirror those imposed on Moscow.

In meetings with the US State Department and members of Congress this week, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she discussed both strengthening future sanctions and closing loopholes on existing ones.

She also said she presented the US government with evidence of Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s involvement in the Russian war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Tsikhanouskaya said sanctions “must be the same on strength” as those imposed on Russia “but different in structure,” and should target state banks and state enterprises.

The opposition leader said she spoke with officials in Washington, DC, about ways of “making sanctions more effective, closing remaining loopholes, freezing Lukashenka’s assets and blocking the money given to him by the (International Monetary Fund).”

Tsikhanouskaya said suggested the use of secondary sanctions to close such loopholes.

“We see how Russia uses Belarus to circumvent their own sanctions,” she said, citing the example of steel.

She said sanctions are hitting the Lukashenko regime, however, citing what she described as letters from the Minister of Foreign Affairs seeking rapprochement sent in recent weeks.

“I hope that Lukashenka will not manage to fool democratic countries again, as he did many times before,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman – a meeting that was attended in part by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – as well as Jim O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US State Department.

Tsikhanouskaya told reporters she gave O’Brien “documents with the evidence of Lukashenka’s involvement in the war against Ukraine, as well as the list of companies and countries that helped to circumvent the sanctions.”

She said that includes “massive evidence of launching missiles from our territory, movement of Russian equipment in the territory of Belarus.”

“It's inside information about some internal orders about deployment of different Russian military equipment in our territory,” she continued. “So people have been collecting this information for the full period of the war. They are well documented and we passed this evidence to the government.”

Tsikhanouskaya said she does not believe that the Belarusian army participated in launching these missiles, and instead Lukashenko gave the land to Russian President Vladimir Putin to use as he wanted. 

“It's already World War. We are so afraid of World War the third but it's already going on,” she said. “It's war between democracy and autocracy.”