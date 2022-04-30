Woman recounts surviving Kyiv strike that shredded her apartment building: "I was so scared, it was horror"

It had been weeks of relative quiet in Kyiv when a couple of bangs and a plume of black smoke quickly changed that, CNN correspondent Matt Rivers reported.
Ukraine and Russia both confirmed cruise missiles were fired into a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening, miles away from where the UN secretary general had wrapped up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rescuers worked through the night, Rivers reported, and in the morning, a clearer picture emerged of what happened. An apartment complex was shredded by shrapnel, leaving those in the neighborhood shaken.
"This wall saved my life," a resident of the destroyed apartment building, Larysa Poberezhna, said as Rivers translated her remarks. "Or otherwise, it would've been the end. There was a lot of fire. I could see everything was burning. I was so scared, it was horror."
The woman told CNN she didn't die because she wasn't sitting near the window. Her son Alexi injured his hand, telling Rivers that there was "a clap and a blast, then panic. That's it. I didn't see it until later, I saw my hand was covered blood."
Some of the residents in the neighborhood, however, did not survive. A 54-year-old Ukrainian journalist was killed in the strike.
Rivers reported that Russia's Ministry of Defense said they were aiming for a factory near the apartment complex which is one of Ukraine's top producers of air-to-air guided missiles as well as aircraft parts.
"The factory was damaged in the strike, but so is that apartment complex just behind me. Yet another example of Russia targeting places that have supposed military relevance, but killing ordinary civilians in the process," Rivers reported from the site in Kyiv.
Watch the full report: