Russia's war in Ukraine

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet takes part in a drill in Belgium on October 18, 2022. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated the country's call for F-16 fighter jet training from allies in a meeting with foreign ministers from eight countries Thursday.

Kuleba, during a joint news conference at the summit in Odesa, asked allies "to make every effort to speed up the decision to start training Ukrainian pilots on such aircraft."

Getting military training on how to maneuver the aircraft could be the first step in the country gaining access to the jets, Kuleba said.

"We have to get Russia out of the sky," the foreign minister told reporters. "To do this, we need not only air defense systems, which our friends have already provided us with, but also combat aircraft. We need combat aircraft to cover our brigades that will carry out a counteroffensive. We need combat aircraft to protect the Black Sea and our coastal areas."

Foreign ministers from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland attended the joint meeting.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, emphasized the need for advanced military equipment and pointed to the death toll in Friday's strike in Uman, which killed at least 22 people, including three children.

"Every day that the decision to supply Ukraine with modern combat aircraft is delayed means delaying the end of the war," he said in a tweet.

Some context: Ukraine has long lobbied for the US and other Western allies to send the country F-16s to help stunt Russia's invasion, but the fighter jets are sophisticated and can take months to learn how to fly.

The US and other Western allies have been skeptical of providing the jets to Ukraine. Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot the planes down, and some officials warn providing such equipment could be seen as provoking Russia.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.