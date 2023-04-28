This picture shows a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 28. (Sergiy Karazy/Reuters)

Five people have been killed in Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday, as rockets hit central parts of the country and the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said.

Attacks were reported in Ukraine's central cities of Dnipro and Uman, and Ukrainka in Kyiv region, according to Klymenko.

"Rescue workers and police are now working at the sites of the attacks. All assistance will be provided as soon as possible," Klymenko said.

In Uman, a city located in Cherkasy, two rockets hit three high-rises — including residential buildings and a warehouse — killing three people and injuring eight, according to an update at 7 a.m. local time as search rescue operations continue.

In Dnipro, a woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in an attack in central Ukraine, which also injured three people, according to the Internal Affairs Minister.

In Ukrainka, located around 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of the capital Kyiv, two people were injured in missile attacks early Friday morning.