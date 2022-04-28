UN chief urges evacuation corridors to open in Mariupol: "Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance"

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres urged on Thursday for evacuation corridors to open up in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying that the besieged city is a “crisis within a crisis.”
“Today the people of Mariupol are in desperate need for such an approach. Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis,” Guterres said in Kyiv, speaking at news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .
“Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance. Many are elderly need medical care or have limited mobility, they need an escape route out of the apocalypse,” he added.
The UN chief met with Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday following a visit to Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Guterres cited his meeting with Putin and said that the Russian president agreed “in principle” for the involvement of the United Nations, and international committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant.
He added that he had “intense discussions” with Zelensky to make evacuation from Mariupol a reality.
In a message to the Ukrainian people, Guterres said he wanted them to know that “the world sees you, hears you, and is in awe of your resilience and resolve.”
“I also know that words of solidarity are not enough. I am here to zero in on needs on the ground and scale up operations,” he continued.
He said the UN Security Council “failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war” and that the failure is “a source of great disappointment, frustration and anger.”
During a news conference with Guterres, Zelensky said he believes that UN secretary general's mission would be effective in the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol.
"It's important that Secretary has raised the issue of evacuating civilians from Mariupol," Zelensky said, "Ukraine is ready to have immediate negotiations on the evacuation of people from the steel plant, as well as to ensure that the implementation of any agreements to be reached."
Zelensky also said, "We believe that part of the mission of the Inspector General would be effective and we're ready to support this in whatever matters possible."
Earlier, the UN chief had visited the town of Borodianka and “expressed his sadness in seeing the destroyed buildings there," according to deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general Farhan Haq said.
“He added that the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. And when one sees these situations our heart of course stays with the victims,” Haq said.