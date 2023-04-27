Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

The Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday was launched from the Black Sea and targeted civilian buildings, Ukrainian authorities said on social media.

One person was killed, and 23 were injured, including a child, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, said on Telegram.

“At night, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr from the Black Sea. 4 missiles were launched using terrain features and trajectory changes to complicate detection. Given that this is a high-precision weapon that works on targeting coordinates, it is an obvious fact of terrorizing civilians,” the Ukrainian Army’s Operational Command “South” said on Facebook.

“As a result of the missile strikes, private houses were destroyed and severely damaged, a residential high-rise and a historic building were damaged,” Kim added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack on his Telegram channel, calling it “yet another crime against humanity.”

“We will find all the culprits. There will be accountability for everything,” Zelensky wrote, adding that “the terrorists will not get away.”