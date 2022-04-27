Video shows explosion near TV tower in Russian-occupied Kherson

(From Twitter)

There has been an explosion in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson near the major TV tower in the center of town.

A video, circulating on social media, shows a mid-air explosion followed by a fiery blast next to the Kherson TV tower.

CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti said Ukraine had fired three missiles at the city, which has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of March. Two of the missiles had been shot down, the news agency said.

In a separate incident in the south of Ukraine, officials in Odesa said air defenses intercepted a Russian reconnaissance drone off the coast of the city.