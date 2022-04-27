Kremlin rejects accusations of blackmail in stopping gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

The Kremlin has rejected accusations of blackmail in its move to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, after they refused to pay in rubles.

“This is not blackmail,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had accused Russia of using gas to “blackmail” the bloc, after Gazprom said it halted supplies to the two countries on Wednesday.

“The need for the conditions that were documented in President [Putin’s] decree, meaning the new payment method, was caused by unprecedented unfriendly steps in the economy and financial sector undertaken against us by unfriendly countries,” Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Russia was forced to switch to payment in rubles for gas supply to Europe due to the new restrictions.

“We had a significant amount of our reserves blocked, or 'stolen', putting it simply. All this required a transition to a new payment system,” Peskov went on to say.

Peskov added that all the new conditions “were brought to the attention of buyers in advance.”