Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 2:27 AM ET, Wed April 26, 2023
24 min ago

Putin signs decree on retaliatory measures on sanctions, state media says

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Josh Pennington 

Vladimir Putin speaks during an event in Moscow, on April 12. (Stringer/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree introducing possible retaliatory measures if Russian assets abroad are seized, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The decree, which was also published on the Kremlin website, outlines that if Russian assets are seized by “hostile countries,” Moscow will place foreign assets in Russia under its temporary control, according to TASS.

The decree also declares that temporary management of assets can only be reversed and undone if the Russian president decides so.

TASS reported that Moscow has taken temporary management for assets of gas distributor Uniper SE’s Russian division.

1 hr 17 min ago

Ukraine said Russia is focusing its assault in the East. Here's what to know to get up to speed

From CNN staff

Sergey Lavrov conducts a press briefing in New York, on April 25. (Lev Radin/Sipa/AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in the spotlight again Tuesday when he avoided directly answering a question about a possible prisoner swap for detained Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Lavrov instead mentioned several Russian nationals who are currently being held in US prisons.

Meanwhile, Russia is focusing its forces on its assault of the eastern city of Bakhmut, the Ukraine military said. All of this while at least two people were killed and almost a dozen were injured during a Russian strike on Kupyansk, a town about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of the concentrated fighting in Bakhmut.

Here are the top headlines you need to know:

  • Missiles moratorium in question: Russia may end its self-imposed moratorium on the use of its ground-based intermediate and shorter-range missiles, according to Vladimir Ermakov, the Russian foreign ministry's head of nuclear nonproliferation. Russia would continue to adhere to the moratorium based on the US missiles deployed, their characteristics and their ability to reach the Asia-Pacific region, Ermakov told state-owned media agency TASS.
  • Cultural sites destroyed: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “more than 60 museums and galleries in different regions of our country have also been destroyed or damaged by the occupiers” since the invasion began. Two women were killed in a Russian attack using S-300 missiles, which hit a museum in Kupyansk.
  • Assault on Bakhmut: Russia is targeting its assault on the already-battered eastern city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said. The situation in Bakhmut keeps changing, as “there is a positional war going on,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Drone video: New video released by Ukrainian Defense Intelligence appears to show a drone strike against a Russian surveillance complex in Kherson. The video is dated as Monday, but CNN cannot confirm when the operation took place. There is growing evidence of Ukrainian strikes against Russian targets behind the front lines in the south.
  • Evacuations happening: Ukrainian officials say evacuation measures are being implemented in some Russian-controlled towns in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
1 hr 22 min ago

Ukraine intel releases video of a drone attack on Russian surveillance

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence has released video appearing to show a drone strike against a Russian surveillance complex on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson.

One of its units posted on Telegram that the target was destroyed at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant at a distance of more than 6 kilometers (approximately 4 miles,) and eliminated a Russian surveillance station.

The video is dated April 24, but CNN cannot confirm when the operation took place.

The video shows an operator watching surveillance video, purportedly from another drone. Smoke emerges from the upper story of a building, which CNN has geolocated as on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro River at the power plant.

The same unit posted video of road conditions, showing vehicles struggling to gain traction in seas of mud, with the commentary: “As you can see, the weather conditions do not yet allow equipment and the military to work at full capacity. Therefore, there will be a counteroffensive, but it takes time and conditions. Be patient.”

1 hr 22 min ago

Zelensky says more than 60 Ukrainian cultural sites have been destroyed by the Russians

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

The damaged building of the local history museum is seen following a Russian missile strike in the town of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region on April 25. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “more than 60 museums and galleries in different regions of our country have also been destroyed or damaged by the occupiers” since the invasion began.

He said two women were killed in a Russian attack using S-300 missiles on the Kupyansk museum in the Kharkiv region. The town is about 10 kilometers from the front lines.

He also said that a church was destroyed by a Russian strike in the southern Kherson region. “This church became one of hundreds of churches and prayer houses destroyed by Russian strikes,” he said.

Zelensky alleged that Russian forces had broken into the house of a Tatar activist, Abduresheet Dzhepparov, in Crimea. “He is one of the representatives of the Crimean Tatar national movement, a human rights activist, a citizen of Ukraine. It is unknown where he is now, what is happening to him.”

1 hr 22 min ago

Lavrov reiterates Russia’s claim that Whelan and Gershkovich are not wrongly detained

From CNN’s Matthew Chance

Sergei Lavrov speaks as he holds a news conference in New York, on April 25. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov avoided directly answering a question about a possible prisoner swap for Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, instead mentioning several Russian nationals who are currently being held in US prisons.

"We have approximately 60 people who are serving sentences here. And in most cases, the accusations are dubious," Lavrov said. 

"They didn't deign to comply with the requirements of the bilateral consular convention, under which if they have any suspicions about Russian citizens, then they need to be not abducted like it's done in Hollywood films, but they need to turn to the Russian Federation and they need to lay out their concerns," Lavrov said.

Some background on the two cases: Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was arrested in March and faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges, which the newspaper vehemently denies. Whelan, a former Marine who is a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. He was convicted and sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison.

The US State Department has designated both Gershkovich and Whelan as wrongfully detained, which Lavrov again said that Russia rejected.

"In the Russian Federation, there are several American citizens who are serving sentences for various crimes," Lavrov said. "I refer to Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. They were detained when they were committing a crime: receiving material that was a state secret. And the vociferous, pathos-laced statements about journalists by definition not being able to commit crimes is something which we reject."

Lavrov added he believes those cases should be dealt with privately. 

"The channel for the discussion of these matters exists. This is work that is not public in nature, and publicity here will only complicate the process for reasons which are understandable and there's no need to tell you professionals about why," Lavrov said. 

Lavrov is in New York for the meeting of the UN Security Council, as Russia currently holds the rotating presidency of the council.

1 hr 22 min ago

Russia says it may suspend its moratorium on deploying intermediate and short-range nuclear missiles

From CNN’s Tim Lister and Uliana Pavlova

Russia may end its self-declared moratorium on the deployment of its ground-based intermediate and shorter-range missiles, according to Vladimir Ermakov, the Russian foreign ministry's head of nuclear nonproliferation.

Ermakov told state-owned media agency TASS in an interview on Tuesday that Russia will only continue to adhere to its moratorium depending on the range of US missiles deployed, their characteristics and their ability to reach the Asia-Pacific region.

“In particular, the readiness of Russia to continue adhering to the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based medium-range and shorter-range missiles in certain regions will fundamentally depend on the specific parameters of [US] missiles’ range,” Ermakov said.

"But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilizing military programs of the United States and its allies are making our moratorium more and more fragile, both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe," he said. 

Some background: The United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia in 2019.

The agreement, signed in 1987 by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, limited both nations from fielding both "short range" and "intermediate range" land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and missile launchers that could be used to carry either nuclear or conventional payloads.

Then-US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the 2019 withdrawal was "a direct result of Russia's sustained and repeated violations of the treaty over many years and multiple presidential administrations."

As a result of the US decision, Russia also announced its withdrawal from the accord.

But Russia claimed it would continue a moratorium on the deployment of such weapons. At the time, Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said:

"We invited the US and other NATO countries to assess the possibility of declaring the same moratorium on deploying intermediate-range and shorter-range equipment as we have, the same moratorium Vladimir Putin declared, saying that Russia will refrain from deploying these systems when we acquire them unless the American equipment is deployed in certain regions." 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed Russia’s offer of a moratorium as "not credible," because he said Russia had been deploying such missiles for years. 

Remember: In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was suspending his country’s participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which put limits on the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that both the US and Russia could have.