It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Diplomatic efforts continue, with Germany agreeing to send anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, and a third mass grave has been found near Mariupol.
Here are the latest developments:
- US Defense Secretary slams Russia: Moscow's invasion and atrocities in Ukraine are "indefensible" as Russia has bombed hospitals and left children "traumatized," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday. He was speaking from Ramstein US Air Base in Germany, where the US is hosting Ukraine-focused defense talks.
- Germany to ship arms to Ukraine: Germany will deliver Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The move was announced by German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht at Ramstein US Airforce base, the ministry tweeted.
- Explosions in Transnistria: Two radio towers in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway territory of Transnistria were damaged by explosions in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Transnistrian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.
- More refugees to flee: A projected 8.3 million refugees are expected to flee Ukraine, according to the latest assessment by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Around 5.2 million refugees had left Ukraine as of Monday, the latest UNHCR data shows.
- Third mass grave found near Mariupol: A third mass grave has been found near Mariupol, said Vadym Boichenko, the mayor of the besieged southeastern city. New satellite imagery has shown a mass grave at the village of Staryi Krym, according to the Telegram channel of the city authorities.
- UN diplomacy: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is arriving in Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian foreign minister. He will then travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian foreign minister on Thursday.
- "Sham referendum": Russia announced it will stage a referendum in the broader occupied Kherson region on Wednesday, asking people to approve the "independence" of a new entity called "the Kherson People’s Republic." Zelensky has called it a "sham referendum," saying civilians have already shown "their attitude toward the occupiers" by protesting in occupied towns.
- Curfew in the capital: Kyiv will be placed under a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, Monday through Friday, this week to protect civilians from Russia's "provocative actions," said the head of the city's Regional Military Administration. Those working in critical infrastructure or who have a special permit are exempt.