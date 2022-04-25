It's 1 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid attends a media conference after meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13, in Vienna, Austria. (Michael Gruber/Getty Images)

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has called for the immediate release of four members of its Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine who have been “detained in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk" in the country's east.

“The detention of SMM national mission members in Donetsk and Luhansk is unacceptable, and we call for their immediate release,” OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau said in a statement late Sunday.

The OSCE announced several of its staff members were being held on Saturday but hasn't confirmed publicly who is responsible for their detention -- however, the non-government areas of Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

On Monday, a spokesperson for OSCE told CNN they were "still working to secure the release of their mission staff."

The SMM is an unarmed civilian division of the OSCE tasked with observing and reporting on conflict zones; it has maintained a presence in Ukraine since 2014 at the request of the government, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

On March 31, the OSCE SMM’s mandate in Ukraine expired after Russia -- which is one of the organization’s 57 participating States -- blocked its extension, but the SMM has continued to operate in an administrative capacity in Ukraine.

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said SMM staff had been subjected to “intimidation, harassment and hostile public rhetoric” in the Russian-backed separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk following the collapse of the mandate.