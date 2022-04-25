World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy, Ben Morse and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 6:58 AM ET, Mon April 25, 2022
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
58 min ago

It's 1 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, shelling five railway stations on Monday morning as well as causing widespread water and power outages in the eastern Luhansk region.

Here's the latest on Russia's invasion into Ukraine if you're just joining us:

  • Russia hits railway stations: Russian forces struck five railway stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday morning as part of a campaign to "systematically destroy railway infrastructure," according to Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway company.
  • Luhansk suffers water and power outages: Heavy Russian shelling means "almost the entire Luhansk region is without water supply," said Serhiy Hayday, head of the regional military administration, adding that 30,000 families were without electricity.
  • Russian progress limited: Russian forces have made only "minor advances" since shifting their focus to taking control over the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Monday. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," said the MoD on Twitter.
  • US visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began. Blinken said during the meeting that US diplomats would return to Ukraine this week.
  • Mariupol under attack: Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russian forces were "continuously attacking" the encircled Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol on Orthodox Easter Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed earlier this week that Russia forces had achieved the "liberation" of Mariupol, but ordered his forces to stop short of taking the Azovstal plant, the last major bastion of Ukrainian defense in the city. 
  • Kherson: The military head of the south-central city of Kryvyi Rih said Sunday that Ukraine had observed preparations for a possible offensive by Russian forces from the Kherson region, adding defenses were being bolstered in the area. In televised remarks, Oleksandr Vilkul said Russian forces were "forming an offensive strike formation in our direction in the Kherson region." Vilkul said the Kryvyi Rih garrison was in a state of readiness and had defenses prepared.
  • UN visit: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “will be received by President Vladimir Putin” on Tuesday in Moscow, after having a working meeting and lunch with the foreign minister of Russia, the UN said. He is also expected to meet Zelensky on Thursday in Ukraine, according to a UN spokesperson.
  • Russia's onslaught: An adviser to Zelensky's administration said Sunday that Russia was "trying to depopulate the east of Ukraine," amid heavy fighting there. Earlier this week, Russia revealed that the goal of its invasion of Ukraine is to take "full control" over southern Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas region, which has been the front line of the country's conflict with Russia since 2014.
1 hr 9 min ago

OSCE calls for immediate release of four of its detained officials in eastern Ukraine

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid attends a media conference after meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13, in Vienna, Austria.
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid attends a media conference after meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13, in Vienna, Austria. (Michael Gruber/Getty Images)

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has called for the immediate release of four members of its Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine who have been “detained in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk" in the country's east.

“The detention of SMM national mission members in Donetsk and Luhansk is unacceptable, and we call for their immediate release,” OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau said in a statement late Sunday. 

The OSCE announced several of its staff members were being held on Saturday but hasn't confirmed publicly who is responsible for their detention -- however, the non-government areas of Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russian-backed separatists. 

On Monday, a spokesperson for OSCE told CNN they were "still working to secure the release of their mission staff."

The SMM is an unarmed civilian division of the OSCE tasked with observing and reporting on conflict zones; it has maintained a presence in Ukraine since 2014 at the request of the government, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. 

On March 31, the OSCE SMM’s mandate in Ukraine expired after Russia -- which is one of the organization’s 57 participating States -- blocked its extension, but the SMM has continued to operate in an administrative capacity in Ukraine. 

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said SMM staff had been subjected to “intimidation, harassment and hostile public rhetoric” in the Russian-backed separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk following the collapse of the mandate. 

“I condemn the deplorable acts of intimidation, harassment, and hostile public rhetoric against the SMM and mission staff in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. All our national mission members remain OSCE officials and should be afforded functional immunity, including during this period when the mandate has lapsed,” Schmid said.
1 hr 22 min ago

Power and water outages throughout Luhansk region, says regional military governor

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Lviv

Internally displaced people wait for food distribution in a bunker at a factory in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, on April 22.
Internally displaced people wait for food distribution in a bunker at a factory in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, on April 22. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine has seen extensive cuts to water and power supply due to heavy Russian shelling, said Serhiy Hayday, head of the regional military administration.

There had been "7,500 more power outages, almost the entire Luhansk region is without water supply," Hayday said in a statement on Telegram on Monday. "In the last 10 days, 10 settlements have seen power cut off due to Russian shelling, nine of which have been completely cut off. That makes 30,000 families without electricity. In the past day alone, 7,500 apartments and private houses were cut off."

Hayday said Russian forces had shifted to destroying infrastructure because of a lack of progress on the battlefield. 

"In total, 39 settlements have had power cuts, 26 completely and 13 partially," he said, adding that "121,746 consumers are without electricity."

Due to power cuts, pumping stations that supply water to Severodonetsk and Popasna district have been shut down, and water supply infrastructure in Rubizhne, Popasna, and nearby villages is also damaged, Hayday said.

1 hr 44 min ago

Russia strikes five railway stations in central and western Ukraine, says head of Ukraine state railways

From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Petro Zadorozhnyy and Sofiya Harbuziuk in Lviv

Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia -- Ukraine's state railway company -- said Monday that Russian forces had struck five railway stations in central and western Ukraine.

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," he said in a statement. "This morning, within one hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine were struck."

Kamyshin said at least 16 passenger trains would be held. He added that there were casualties, without providing specifics. 

In a separate statement, Ukrzaliznytsia said there was no power on the Shepetivka - Koziatyn, Zhmerynka - Koziatyn, and Koziatyn - Fastiv lines, forcing delays. 

Maksym Kozytskyy, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, gave details earlier Monday of a Russian strike that damaged a railway station in western Ukraine.

"Today, on April 25 at about 08:30 am, as the result of a missile attack, an explosion occurred at a substation of the Krasne railway station," he said. "Units of the State Emergency Service are working on the site and extinguishing the fire."

 Kozytskyy said there was no information on casualties at this stage. 

According to Kozytskyy, one of the incoming weapons was downed by anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Command West of Ukraine's air force. He said the missiles were launched into Ukraine from the southeast, saying Russian forces likely launched them from strategic bombers.

2 hr 9 min ago

Putin congratulates Macron on French election win 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with thousands of his supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, as he wins the French presidential election on April 24.
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with thousands of his supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, as he wins the French presidential election on April 24. (Siavosh Hosseini/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France in a statement Monday. 

“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being,” reads the message, published by the Kremlin.

Macron won the French presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, according to results posted by the French Ministry of Interior Sunday night.

His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen took 41.45% of the vote.

3 hr 46 min ago

Ukraine can win the war "if they have right equipment, support”: Austin

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie in Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters on April 25, in Poland, after returning from a weekend trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters on April 25, in Poland, after returning from a weekend trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Alex Brandon/Reuters)

The US believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia with “the right equipment and the right support,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters Monday, from an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border. 

“In terms of their ability to win - the first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so, they believe that we can win. We believe that we - they - can win, if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we're going to do everything we can and continue to do everything we can,” Austin told reporters. 

Some context: Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Sunday where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since Russia's invasion began. 

3 hr 47 min ago

Zelensky thanks US for "unprecedented assistance" to Ukraine

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Lviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attend a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attend a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he appreciated "the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine."

Zelensky's office issued a statement following a meeting in Kyiv between the Ukrainian leader, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. 

"I would like to thank President (Joe) Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it."

Zelensky also discussed strengthening US sanctions on Russia, the statement said. 

"We understand what the next steps on this track should be. And we count on the support of our partners," Zelensky said, according to the statement.
3 hr 54 min ago

Air defenses activated in Lviv region: Regional military governor

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Lviv

Maksym Kozytskyy, the head of the Lviv regional military administration in western Ukraine, said anti-aircraft defences had been engaged as he urged residents to shelter.

"Residents of Lviv region, stay in shelters," Kozytskyy said on Telegram. "Air defenses are working." 

In a separate statement, Kozytskyy said fires had broken out in two settlements in Zolochiv district. 

The situation is under control. Details later. Stay in the shelters," he said.
4 hr ago

Blinken's meeting with Zelensky lasted 3 hours

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakeds hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakeds hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spent about three hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his senior team in the capital Kyiv.

"That was the entire focus of our visit. We wanted to focus on the work that needed to be done in looking at the game plan that we have, how we're moving forward across all of these different lines of effort," Blinken told reporters from an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

Asked by a reporter what they had seen on their way to the capital, Blinken said they had taken a train from southwestern Poland to Kyiv.

"So we didn't see a lot except looking out the train window. In Kyiv itself, we went right to the presidential palace."

The US top diplomat said, "there wasn't much of an opportunity to talk to average Ukrainians."

We certainly saw people on the streets in Kyiv — evidence of the fact that the battle for Kyiv was won," he said.

On the surface, there were signs of "normal life" in parts of the city, he said.

"But that's in stark contrast to what's going on in other parts of Ukraine, in the south and the east, where the Russian brutality is doing horrific things to people every single day," Blinken said.

Some context: While in Kyiv, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Interior Minister Denys Monastrysky for an extended bilateral meeting, a senior State Department official said.